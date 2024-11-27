Supercharge your Hulu subscription with this Starz Black Friday bundle deal for only $0.99 a month

The savviest of deal hunters know that Black Friday is a chance to make savings that can last you all year.

Starz isn't one of the big players in the streaming world, certainly not compared to Netflix and Disney Plus, but it does have some corking shows and great plans for 2025.

If you've been tempted to sign up, but haven't considered the price worth your while, what if we told you that you can get Starz for six months for just $0.99 a month? Does that change things?

Today's best Starz deal

Starz Hulu-add on: was $10.99 a month now $0.99 per month at Hulu

Hulu's ad-supported price is normally just under $10 a month, but as part of its Black Friday offer, you can pick it up for a steal at $0.99 a month. Then, you can add six months' worth of Starz onto that for an additional $0.99 per month. Two premium streamers for $1.98 for six months? We consider that quite the bargain.

There's a catch of sorts. This deal, which is limited-time and launched for Black Friday streaming deals, is only available via a Hulu subscription.

If that suddenly sounds like a big commitment, don't fear. Hulu is currently running an excellent Black Friday offer where you can pick 12 months of their ad-supported service for $0.99 a month. You can then add Starz to that bundle for an additional $0.99. That's $1.98 for two premium streaming services for six months.

If you're already a Hulu subscriber, don't fear. You need only not have a Starz subscription already, or, if you've dabbled in the past, you need to have cancelled your Starz subscription more than a month ago.

If this sounds like a good idea to you, then you need to move fast, because this deal is only valid until 3am Eastern Time on Tuesday (December 3).

The Starz are aligning in 2025

Outlander is returning for a final season in 2025 (Image credit: Starz)

If you're new to Starz, you are in for so many treats from their array of shows and movies.

The service has two crown jewels. The first is Outlander, the drama led by Sam Heughan and Catriona Balfe. It follows Balfe's Claire Randall, a former World War II military nurse in Scotland who, unexpectedly finds herself transported back in time to 1743. In this new reality, in a warring Scotland ravaged by clans, Randall finds comfort in the arms of Heughan's Jamie Fraser, a powerhouse Highland warrior on the quest of a lifetime. Outlander has been a monster hit for Starz, and its eighth and final season is coming in 2025. A spin-off, Outlander: Blood of My Blood, is also on the way.

The second jewel is Power. A mammoth drama about warring crime families on the streets of New York. There have been five seasons of Power and four spin-offs, with another coming in 2025. That's a lot of drama for $0.99 a month.

There's plenty more to be found on Starz. The service has a great line in edgy historical dramas, like the Samantha Morton-led darker-than-midnight epic, The Serpent Queen, and the daring Mary and George, which stars Julianne Moore and new favourite Nicholas Galitzine. There are also action-packed epics like pirate spectacular Black Sails, and the blood-soaked Spartacus, which is being rebooted in 2025.

That's plenty to get stuck into.

If you take advantage of this deal, you're also locking yourself in for a year of Hulu, and there's a lot to look forward to there too.

There's Alien: Earth, the new prequel series which takes Ridley Scott's iconic original onto the small screen, there's Ryan Murphy's new legal epic, All's Fair, and Chad Powers, a new comedy which stars man of the moment Glen Powell as a disgraced quarterback.

You've also got season four of The Bear, season five of Only Murders in The Building, more Futurama, more Solar Opposites and the long-awaited final season of The Handmaid's Tale. All for less than a dollar a month.

