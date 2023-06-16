How to watch Outlander season 7 online where you are

Watch Outlander season 7 online

Outlander season 7 is available through the linear Starz channel or on-demand with the Amazon Prime Video add-on. Canadians should head to the W Network while fans in Australia can stream new episodes of the historical drama via Binge. New episodes will be added to Lionsgate Plus in the UK. Currently abroad? Simply use a VPN to connect to your local streaming service from anywhere in the world. Full details of where to watch Outlander season 7 online are below.

This epic historical romance drama series returns with a rousing, action-packed seventh season. Handsome Highlander Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan) will be fighting his way back to his beloved wife Claire (Caitríona Balfe), the time-travelling military nurse from 1940s Scotland, as the American Revolutionary War erupts in bloody conflict and heralds tragedy for the Fraser family.

Based on the Outlander series of novels by Diana Gabaldon, the hit show charts the sweepingly dramatic story of Claire, a married nurse who tumbles through mystical standing stones some 200 years into the past, where she becomes stranded in the 18th century and falls in love with Scottish clansman Jamie.

Last season saw rising tensions in the colonies that threatened the Fraser family – including Claire and Jamie’s child, Brianna (Sophie Skelton), and her husband Roger MacKenzie (Richard Rankin). Claire’s life now hangs in the balance after being accused of the murder of Malva Christie by the mob-like “committee of safety”, while Jamie was torn from her and nearly shipped back to Scotland before Young Ian (John Bell) intervened.

And the heart-rending drama is due to swell this season. The Revolutionary Wars look likely to pit blood against blood as Jamie’s illegitimate son, the British soldier William Ransom (Charles Vandervaart), arrives to help quash the American Revolution. Meanwhile, Brianna and Roger are expected to return to the present to seek refuge from the past – a decision that will have major repercussions for the Fraser family saga.

Excited for the penultimate season of the award-winning show? Then read our guide below, which explains how to watch Outlander season 7 online from anywhere now.

How to watch Outlander season 7 online FREE in the US with or without cable

Claire and Jamie are back for another epic installment of Outlander. Season 7 premieres on the linear Starz channel on Friday, June 16, with episodes airing from 8pm ET / 5pm PT. There will be 16 episodes in total, although there’s a hiatus after August 4 that means we won’t see the remaining 8 episodes until sometime in 2024. Watch Outlander season 7 without cable There are also a number of OTT options for cord-cutters. For example, you can stream the show with the Starz app on your mobile devices. Membership is currently available at $5 a month for the first 3 months (deal valid for a limited time). After that time – or when that deal is no longer valid – you’ll pay the full rate of $8.99 a month. You can also get Starz through Amazon Prime Video, which is well worth considering as new subscribers can take advantage of the FREE 30-day Prime trial and a FREE 7-day Starz trial on top of that. In both cases, you can cancel at any time, with Prime costing $14.99 a month and Starz an additional $8.99 a month - but only if you decide to keep them. Another option would be FuboTV, which offers over 100 or more channels (dependent on location), and that includes Starz. Price points begin at $74.99 a month, but before you pay a thing, you can take the service for a complimentary whirl first with their free trial period. Remember, if you do pony up for a streaming service, you can watch it wherever you are - all you need to do it download a good VPN and follow our instructions above.

How to watch Outlander season 7 online from outside your country

If you're abroad when Outlander season 7 airs, you'll find that you're unable to keep up with all the drama because of annoying regional restrictions.

Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN service will allow you to stream Outlander online from anywhere. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch Outlander season 7 from abroad

How to watch Outlander season 7 in Canada

Outlander season 7 arrives just a few days later than the US in Canada, with new episodes broadcast on the W Network from Sunday, June 18 at 9pm ET/PT. And should you be away from your TV when episodes go live, you can also tune in online through the W Network website - just log-in with the details of your TV provider. A good option for cord-cutters, however, is to purchase the STACKTV add-on channel as part of an Amazon Prime Video subscription. It’s CA$12.99 a month for Prime membership (after the 30-day free trial) and CA$12.99 for the Stack TV add-on channel (which has a free trial of 14-days). That way, you can enjoy all W Network content, as well as programming from channels like Global Television, the Disney Channel, National Geographic, Showcase, and Adult Swim. If you're abroad right now, you'll need to download a VPN to tune in just like you would if you were at home.

How to watch Outlander season 7 online FREE in the UK

Formerly available through StarzPlay, the streaming platform that provided UK viewers with episodes of Outlander was rebranded as Lionsgate Plus in September last year. Season 7 episodes will arrive here from Friday, June 16, with an episode added once per week. The Lionsgate Plus service is available as a channel add-on in conjunction with an Amazon Prime Video subscription. Both offer free trials, meaning you can sign-up to Amazon Prime and pay nothing for a month with its 30-day free trial (£8.99 thereafter), while also enjoying a 7-day free trial of Lionsgate Plus (an additional £5.99 thereafter). Alternatively, cut out the middleman and purchase Lionsgate Plus for the same price directly through its own website.

How to watch Outlander season 7 in Australia