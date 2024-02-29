Oscar-darling Poor Things is coming to Hulu next week

The Oscar-nominated movie Poor Things is coming to Hulu in the US on March 7. This means you'll have just enough time to watch it before the Oscars air on March 10. If you're elsewhere in the world, you can already rent or purchase Poor Things via Amazon's Prime Video or Apple TV Plus. It'll also be landing on Disney Plus in other regions, but there's no official confirmation about when that will be.

Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos (The Lobster, The Favourite), Poor Things is based on a 1992 novel by Scottish writer Alasdair Gray. It follows the story of Bella Baxter (played by Emma Stone), a woman who lives in Victorian London who is given a brain transplant by scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter (Willem Dafoe) and later begins a journey of self-discovery with Duncan Wedderburn (Mark Ruffalo) to assert her independence.

The film has been nominated in 11 categories at the 96th Academy Awards, including best picture, lead actress and director. It already won the Golden Globe for best motion picture – musical or comedy back in January, when Emma Stone also bagged a trophy for best actress in a musical or comedy.

Where can you watch the rest of the Oscar nominees?

If you want to catch up with the rest of the Oscar Best Picture nominees before March 10 rolls around, here are the best streaming services where you can find a few of our favorites right now.

American Fiction is one of our top picks in this year's line-up of Best Picture nominees. It follows the story of a frustrated writer and professor who writes a harsh satire of stereotypically "Black" fiction. However, the stereotypes he creates end up being taken seriously and highly praised. You can currently buy American Fiction on Prime Video and Apple TV Plus in the US and stream it on Prime Video in Australia. Sorry UK viewers, you can't get your hands on it yet.

Barbie is currently streaming on Max in the US and you can rent or buy it elsewhere on Prime Video. Although the Golden Globes snubbed Greta Gerwig's Barbie, it was an incredibly fun movie that sneaked in some smart, barbed observations about our patriarchal culture amongst its entertaining adventure.

You'll find Killers of the Flower Moon on Apple TV Plus. This epic tale from Martin Scorsese follows the story of the brutal murders of Osage Nation members and the subsequent cover-up in a dark and violent movie that's western-meets-crime drama.

For the rest, take a look at our guide: where to watch the Oscar Best Picture nominees.