Everything new on Hulu in February 2024 – including 4 unmissable Oscar winners

Hulu has announced its catalog of movies and TV shows arriving on the platform in February 2024, and it has a great range of new stuff including award-winning favorites, and films that are so bad that you can’t help but love them.
To bring you out of the January blues for a fresh start in February, I’ve selected four new Hulu movies that have one thing in common; they’ve all earned Oscar wins. They arrive on Hulu just in time for the 2024 Academy Awards, that way you can revisit Oscar-winning royalty before new victors are crowned. And don’t forget we have lists of the best Hulu movies and best Hulu shows if you want more choice!
Judas and the Black Messiah (2021)
Director: Shaka King
Runtime: 126 minutes
Age rating: R
Available to stream from: February 1
Shaka King’s biopic of civil rights activist Fred Hampton earned Daniel Kaluuya the Best Supporting Actor Oscar at the 93rd Academy Awards. It retells the true story of the betrayal and assassination of Hampton, a significant figure in the final years of the Civil Rights Movement. FBI informant William O’Neal (played by LaKeith Stanfield) infiltrates the Illinois chapter of the Black Panther Party to eavesdrop on chairman Fred Hampton (Kaluuya), in a thriller that David Rooney at The Hollywood Reporter called "a scalding account of oppression and revolution, coercion and betrayal, rendered more shocking by the undiminished currency of its themes".
Nomadland (2020)
Director: Chloé Zhao
Runtime: 107 minutes
Age rating: R
Available to stream from: February 19
Zhao’s neo-Western masterpiece walked away with three out of the ‘Big Five’ Oscars, including Best Actress for Frances McDormand, Best Director for Zhao, and Best Picture. McDormand’s character, Fern, is reaping the aftermath of losing everything to the Great Recession, at the same time as coming to terms with the loss of her husband. We follow her as she begins her journey through the American west where she meets fellow modern nomads, who adopt her into the community. It’s McDormand’s most compelling performance since Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri (2017), and an in-depth character study on independence and human connection.
Call Me By Your Name (2017)
Director: Luca Guadagnino
Runtime: 132 minutes
Age rating: R
Available to stream from: February 1
Call Me By Your Name has amassed a huge international following, attributed to its beautiful cinematography and the movie’s leading actor Timothee Chalamet, whose popularity exploded thanks to his mesmerizing performance in this movie. Set in 1980s Italy, 17 year-old Elio (Chalamet) meets his father’s research assistant Oliver (Armie Hammer) who is 24 years old. The two develop feelings for each other, which sparks a secret relationship. While the movie has received criticism for its depiction of a romance between a teenager and an adult, it's absolutely a modern classic coming-of-age story with emotion right at its center. It won Best Adapted Screenplay in 2018, with Chalamet nominated in the leading actor category.
12 Years a Slave (2013)
Director: Steve McQueen
Runtime: 134 minutes
Age rating: R
Available to stream from: February 1
Another movie with powerful performances that will undoubtedly leave you in tears by the time the credits roll. Inspired by the slave memoir by Soloman Northup, Chiwetel Ejiofor takes on the role of Northup as he is conned, kidnapped, and sold into slavery despite being born a free man. McQueen’s emotive drama earned a total of nine Oscar nominations, taking home the awards for Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Picture and Best Supporting Actress for Lupita Nyong'o, who is the true shining star of the movie as Patsey.
Everything coming to Hulu in February 2024
Arriving on February 1, 2024
- FX’s Feud: Capote vs. the Swans: Limited series premiere
- Naruto Shippuden: Season 8, Episodes 426-437 (Dubbed)
- Save It or Sell It: Complete Season 1
- Tiny House Hunting: Complete Season 3
- Addicted
- America’s Sweethearts
- Baby Boy
- Big Momma’s House
- Black Knight
- The Cabin in the Woods
- Call Me By Your Name
- Client 9
- Cloudy With a Chance Of Meatballs 2
- Date Movie
- Dear John
- The Descent
- Eat pray Love
- The Eye
- First daughter
- Force Majeure
- Gnomeo & Juliet
- Godzilla: Tokyo S.O.S
- Hitch
- How Stella Got Her Groove Back
- Jason Bourne
- Jack and Jill
- Judas and the Black Messiah
- Jumanji (1995)
- Just My Luck
- Jumping the Broom
- Knight and Day
- Life or Something Like That
- Love is Strange
- Man of Fire
- Men Of Honor
- Monster In-Law
- Mr. & Mrs. Smith
- My Super Ex-Girlfriend
- Night Catches Us
- Notorious
- Obsessed
- Pretty Woman
- Secrets of Eden
- The Secret Life of Bees
- Sisters
- Soul Food
- Twilight
- The Twilight Saga: New Moon
- The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
- The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1
- The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2
- Valentine’s Day
- Warm Bodies
- The Watch
- What’s Your Number?
- 12 Years a Slave
- The 40 Year-Old Virgin
- 500 Days of Summer
Arriving on February 2, 2024
- Genius: MLK/X: Limited Series Premiere
- Farmer Wants a Wife: Season 2 Premiere
- Freelance
Arriving on February 4, 2024
- Alien Vs. Predator
- Beloved
- Hope Floats
- Predator
- Predator 2
Arriving on February 5, 2024
- Arctic Ascent with Alex Honnold: Special Premiere
- Antebellum
Arriving on February 6, 2024
- Camp Hideout
Arriving on February 7, 2024
- Johnson: Complete Seasons 1-3
- 50/50 Flip: Complete Season 2
Arriving on February 8, 2024
- Abbott Elementary: Season 3 Premiere
- The Conners: Season 6 Premiere
- Not Dead Yet: Season 2 Premiere
- 10 Things I Hate About You
- True Crime NYC: Complete Season 1
- After The First 48: Complete Season 8
- Prison Wives Club: Complete Season 1
- Man vs. Child: Chef Showdown: Complete Season 2
- The Last Song
- Love and Other Drugs
- Romeo + Juliet
Arriving on February 9, 2024
- Suncoast: Film Premiere
- The Abyss
- Cat Person
- The Lost King
Arriving on February 10, 2024
- The Lost City
Arriving on February 11, 2024
- Father Stu
Arriving on February 12, 2024
- Blended
Arriving on February 13, 2024
- The Space Race: Documentary Premiere
- Cleaning Up: Complete Season 1 (Subbed)
Arriving on February 14, 2024
- Life Below Zero: Next Generation: Season 6 Premiere
Arriving on February 15, 2024
- Bakers vs. Fakers: Complete Season 2
- Beach Hunters: Complete Seasons 7 and 8
- Cake Boss: Complete Season 15
- Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 1
- Dr. Pimple Popper: Complete Seaoson 5
- Extreme Homes: Complete Seasons 2 and 3
- Flea Market Flip Complete Season 13
- Hidden Potential: Complete Season 1
- Insane Pools: Off The Deep End: Complete Season 3
- Man vs. Wild: Complete Season 4
- My Strange Addiction: Complete Season 5
- My 600-lb Life: Complete Season 5
- Naked and Afraid: Complete Season 6
- Say Yes to the dress: Atlanta: Complete Season 7
- Supermarket Stakeout: Complete Seasons 2 and 4
- Worst Cooks in America: Complete Seasons 10 and 23
- 1,000-lb Sisters: Complete Season 3
- Infinite Storm
- Joan Baez: I Am A Noise
- Next Goal Wins
- Prometheus
- 2:22
Arriving on February 16, 2024
- Life + Beth: Complete Season 2
- Pod Generation
Arriving on February 17, 2024
- Amulet
Arriving on February 19, 2024
- American Idol: Season 22 Premiere
- Nomadland
Arriving on February 20, 2024
- The Good Doctor: Season 7 Premiere
- The Rookie: Season 6 Premiere
- Will Trent: Season 2 Premiere
- Blue Birthday: Complete Season 1 (Subbed)
Arriving on February 22, 2024
- Death in the Dorms: Complete Season 2
Arriving on February 23, 2024
- Mercy Road
Arriving on February 24, 2024
- Dragonkeeper
- Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow
Arriving on February 25, 2024
- Monica
Arriving on February 27, 2024
- FX’s Shogun: Limited Series Premiere
Arriving on February 28, 2024
- Everything is Fine: Complete Season 1
- Those Who Wish Me Dead
Arriving on February 29, 2024
- Me, Hereafter: Complete Docuseries
- St. Vincent
- The Shack
