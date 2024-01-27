Everything new on Hulu in February 2024 – including 4 unmissable Oscar winners

Hulu has announced its catalog of movies and TV shows arriving on the platform in February 2024, and it has a great range of new stuff including award-winning favorites, and films that are so bad that you can’t help but love them.

To bring you out of the January blues for a fresh start in February, I’ve selected four new Hulu movies that have one thing in common; they’ve all earned Oscar wins. They arrive on Hulu just in time for the 2024 Academy Awards, that way you can revisit Oscar-winning royalty before new victors are crowned. And don’t forget we have lists of the best Hulu movies and best Hulu shows if you want more choice!

Along with the four top picks, you can find a complete list of everything that’s coming to Hulu below – you can jump right to the full list by clicking here.

Judas and the Black Messiah (2021)

Director: Shaka King

Runtime: 126 minutes

Age rating: R

Available to stream from: February 1

Shaka King’s biopic of civil rights activist Fred Hampton earned Daniel Kaluuya the Best Supporting Actor Oscar at the 93rd Academy Awards. It retells the true story of the betrayal and assassination of Hampton, a significant figure in the final years of the Civil Rights Movement. FBI informant William O’Neal (played by LaKeith Stanfield) infiltrates the Illinois chapter of the Black Panther Party to eavesdrop on chairman Fred Hampton (Kaluuya), in a thriller that David Rooney at The Hollywood Reporter called "a scalding account of oppression and revolution, coercion and betrayal, rendered more shocking by the undiminished currency of its themes".

Nomadland (2020)

Director: Chloé Zhao

Runtime: 107 minutes

Age rating: R

Available to stream from: February 19

Zhao’s neo-Western masterpiece walked away with three out of the ‘Big Five’ Oscars, including Best Actress for Frances McDormand, Best Director for Zhao, and Best Picture. McDormand’s character, Fern, is reaping the aftermath of losing everything to the Great Recession, at the same time as coming to terms with the loss of her husband. We follow her as she begins her journey through the American west where she meets fellow modern nomads, who adopt her into the community. It’s McDormand’s most compelling performance since Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri (2017), and an in-depth character study on independence and human connection.

Call Me By Your Name (2017)

Director: Luca Guadagnino

Runtime: 132 minutes

Age rating: R

Available to stream from: February 1

Call Me By Your Name has amassed a huge international following, attributed to its beautiful cinematography and the movie’s leading actor Timothee Chalamet, whose popularity exploded thanks to his mesmerizing performance in this movie. Set in 1980s Italy, 17 year-old Elio (Chalamet) meets his father’s research assistant Oliver (Armie Hammer) who is 24 years old. The two develop feelings for each other, which sparks a secret relationship. While the movie has received criticism for its depiction of a romance between a teenager and an adult, it's absolutely a modern classic coming-of-age story with emotion right at its center. It won Best Adapted Screenplay in 2018, with Chalamet nominated in the leading actor category.

12 Years a Slave (2013)

Director: Steve McQueen

Runtime: 134 minutes

Age rating: R

Available to stream from: February 1

Another movie with powerful performances that will undoubtedly leave you in tears by the time the credits roll. Inspired by the slave memoir by Soloman Northup, Chiwetel Ejiofor takes on the role of Northup as he is conned, kidnapped, and sold into slavery despite being born a free man. McQueen’s emotive drama earned a total of nine Oscar nominations, taking home the awards for Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Picture and Best Supporting Actress for Lupita Nyong'o, who is the true shining star of the movie as Patsey.

Everything coming to Hulu in February 2024

Arriving on February 1, 2024

FX’s Feud: Capote vs. the Swans: Limited series premiere

Naruto Shippuden: Season 8, Episodes 426-437 (Dubbed)

Save It or Sell It: Complete Season 1

Tiny House Hunting: Complete Season 3

Addicted

America’s Sweethearts

Baby Boy

Big Momma’s House

Black Knight

The Cabin in the Woods

Call Me By Your Name

Client 9

Cloudy With a Chance Of Meatballs 2

Date Movie

Dear John

The Descent

Eat pray Love

The Eye

First daughter

Force Majeure

Gnomeo & Juliet

Godzilla: Tokyo S.O.S

Hitch

How Stella Got Her Groove Back

Jason Bourne

Jack and Jill

Judas and the Black Messiah

Jumanji (1995)

Just My Luck

Jumping the Broom

Knight and Day

Life or Something Like That

Love is Strange

Man of Fire

Men Of Honor

Monster In-Law

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

My Super Ex-Girlfriend

Night Catches Us

Notorious

Obsessed

Pretty Woman

Secrets of Eden

The Secret Life of Bees

Sisters

Soul Food

Twilight

The Twilight Saga: New Moon

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2

Valentine’s Day

Warm Bodies

The Watch

What’s Your Number?

12 Years a Slave

The 40 Year-Old Virgin

500 Days of Summer

Arriving on February 2, 2024

Genius: MLK/X: Limited Series Premiere

Farmer Wants a Wife: Season 2 Premiere

Freelance

Arriving on February 4, 2024

Alien Vs. Predator

Beloved

Hope Floats

Predator

Predator 2

Arriving on February 5, 2024

Arctic Ascent with Alex Honnold: Special Premiere

Antebellum

Arriving on February 6, 2024

Camp Hideout

Arriving on February 7, 2024

Johnson: Complete Seasons 1-3

50/50 Flip: Complete Season 2

Arriving on February 8, 2024

Abbott Elementary: Season 3 Premiere

The Conners: Season 6 Premiere

Not Dead Yet: Season 2 Premiere

10 Things I Hate About You

True Crime NYC: Complete Season 1

After The First 48: Complete Season 8

Prison Wives Club: Complete Season 1

Man vs. Child: Chef Showdown: Complete Season 2

The Last Song

Love and Other Drugs

Romeo + Juliet

Arriving on February 9, 2024

Suncoast: Film Premiere

The Abyss

Cat Person

The Lost King

Arriving on February 10, 2024

The Lost City

Arriving on February 11, 2024

Father Stu

Arriving on February 12, 2024

Blended

Arriving on February 13, 2024

The Space Race: Documentary Premiere

Cleaning Up: Complete Season 1 (Subbed)

Arriving on February 14, 2024

Life Below Zero: Next Generation: Season 6 Premiere

Arriving on February 15, 2024

Bakers vs. Fakers: Complete Season 2

Beach Hunters: Complete Seasons 7 and 8

Cake Boss: Complete Season 15

Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 1

Dr. Pimple Popper: Complete Seaoson 5

Extreme Homes: Complete Seasons 2 and 3

Flea Market Flip Complete Season 13

Hidden Potential: Complete Season 1

Insane Pools: Off The Deep End: Complete Season 3

Man vs. Wild: Complete Season 4

My Strange Addiction: Complete Season 5

My 600-lb Life: Complete Season 5

Naked and Afraid: Complete Season 6

Say Yes to the dress: Atlanta: Complete Season 7

Supermarket Stakeout: Complete Seasons 2 and 4

Worst Cooks in America: Complete Seasons 10 and 23

1,000-lb Sisters: Complete Season 3

Infinite Storm

Joan Baez: I Am A Noise

Next Goal Wins

Prometheus

2:22

Arriving on February 16, 2024

Life + Beth: Complete Season 2

Pod Generation

Arriving on February 17, 2024

Amulet

Arriving on February 19, 2024

American Idol: Season 22 Premiere

Nomadland

Arriving on February 20, 2024

The Good Doctor: Season 7 Premiere

The Rookie: Season 6 Premiere

Will Trent: Season 2 Premiere

Blue Birthday: Complete Season 1 (Subbed)

Arriving on February 22, 2024

Death in the Dorms: Complete Season 2

Arriving on February 23, 2024

Mercy Road

Arriving on February 24, 2024

Dragonkeeper

Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow

Arriving on February 25, 2024

Monica

Arriving on February 27, 2024

FX’s Shogun: Limited Series Premiere

Arriving on February 28, 2024

Everything is Fine: Complete Season 1

Those Who Wish Me Dead

Arriving on February 29, 2024