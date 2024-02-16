From Killers of the Flower Moon to Rustin, these are the films I want to win at the 2024 BAFTA awards

The 2024 awards season is in full flow and, while the Oscars is fast approaching, we've got the 77th BAFTA Film Awards to look forward to first.

The biggest annual event on the British movie calendar will take place on Sunday, February 18 – and there are plenty of fantastic flicks that have been nominated ahead of this year's ceremony. A number of them are available on the world's best streaming services, too, so you should watch them ASAP to see which ones you think deserve to win.

Before the big day arrives, I've looked at the nine most prestigious award categories, and picked which movie I want to win each prize. Some of my choices aren't the favorites to triumph in their categories, mind you – indeed, I've based my selections on who I think should win, not the frontrunners for each gong. Get ready for some spicy takes, dear reader.

Best Film – Killers of the Flower Moon

Where to stream it: Apple TV Plus

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer is a shoo-in to land this award, but I believe Martin Scorsese's latest multi-hour crime epic is as deserving of the Best Film gong as its cinematic cousin.

Killers of the Flower Moon is a riveting and at times harrowing historical drama that is, in my opinion, Scorsese's best work since 2013's The Wolf of Wall Street. It's beautifully shot, thrillingly acted, assembled with the upmost precision and care, and delivers on its promise to authentically represent Indigenous people – particularly the Osage Nation – in front of and behind the camera.

It's a cinematic masterpiece that's fully deserving of its place on our best Apple TV Plus movies list. You can see where it ranks in our best Martin Scorsese movies guide, too.

Best Director – Jonathan Glazer (The Zone of Interest)

Where to stream it: only in theaters

Yes, I know what you're thinking – two awards into this list, and I haven't picked Nolan (who for the record I expect to land this award) and Oppenheimer to win two of this year's biggest prizes.

With The Zone of Interest, though, Glazer has delivered a gut-wrenching historical drama that's as purposefully devastating as it is monstrously mundane. It's an A24-developed film that's difficult to stomach from thematic and storytelling viewpoints – indeed, its extraordinarily inhumane tale of Nazi commander Rudolf Hoss, and his decision to build his 'dream home' next to Auschwitz's concentration camp, makes for a deeply unsettling watch. Equally, however, it's also a profound film whose presence looms large over the cultural zeitgeist. A landmark movie that needs to be seen on the biggest screen possible to be fully appreciated.

Best Actor – Colman Domingo (Rustin)

Where to stream it: Netflix

Cillian Murphy seems nailed on to secure this gong for his portrayal of Robert J. Oppenheimer in the eponymous movie. But it's another actor playing a historically significant individual who's my pick for the Best Actor prize: Colman Domingo, who plays Baynard Rustin in the Netflix drama Rustin.

A stirring biopic about the man who helped Martin Luther King organize the famous 1963 Washington March, Domingo is a force of nature in one of 2023's final new Netflix movies. Shining on a light on Rustin's public self-assuredness and privately complex persona, Domingo brings purpose and poise to the film's empathetic protagonist. Rustin is an astonishing personal story about a man fighting for his race and his sexuality, and Domingo embraces his role with grace, humility, and genuine warmth.

Best Actress – Carey Mulligan (Maestro)

Where to stream it: Netflix

Emma Stone's delightful performance as Bella Baxter in Poor Things makes her the favorite for this trophy. As wonderful as she is, though, I'd be casting my vote for Carey Mulligan in Maestro, one of my 36 best movies of 2023, if given the opportunity.

Maestro might be all about Bradley Cooper – he wrote and directed the film, and stars as its lead character (real-life composer Leonard Bernstein) – but Mulligan is the film's biggest asset. Delivering a characteristically towering performance, Mulligan is enchanting as Bernstein's wife Felicia Montealegre. It's a portrayal dripping with dramatic gravitas, with Mulligan bearing Montealegre's soul in strikingly emotional fashion throughout. It's an outstanding performance that, if not for Stone (or even Barbie's Margot Robbie), would see Mulligan land her second Best Actress BAFTA after her 2009 triumph for An Education.

Best Supporting Actor – Robert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer)

Where to stream it: Peacock (US), rent or buy (UK and Australia)

This year's Best Supporting Actor award is one of the most fiercely contested. Any other year, All of Us Strangers' Paul Mescal, Barbie's Ryan Gosling, and The Holdovers' Dominic Sessa would all be prize winners – but, in a rare move, I have to agree with the majority who believe Downey Jr. will scoop the gong.

The Marvel alumnus, who wowed fans as the MCU's Tony Stark/Iron Man for 11 years, gives a titanic performance in Oppenheimer as Lewis Strauss, the reserved but volcanic rival of the titular theoretical physicist. If his displays as Stark in the MCU proved that Downey Jr. deserved another crack at the Hollywood filmmaking machine, his role in Oppenheimer reaffirms my view that he's one of the most talented actors of his generation. This is a performance that deservedly earned him every plaudit imaginable.

Best Supporting Actress – Da'Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers)

Where to stream it: Peacock (US), only in theaters (UK and Australia)

Like Downey Jr., it's hard to look past The Holdovers' breakout star Da'Vine Joy Randolph as the worthy winner of 2024's Best Supporting Actress BAFTA.

Anchoring Alexander Payne's period comedy-drama as Mary Lamb, the warm and sympathetic cafeteria manager of the movie's New England-based boarding school, Randolph is an illuminating presence who brings an emotional air of solemnity to proceedings. Indeed, with Lamb silently grieving the death of her son throughout the flick, Randolph imbues her with heart-rendering relatability.



She's been sweeping the boards in the Best Supporting Actress category across 2024's awards season to date for her role in The Holdovers, and I expect her to continue her hot streak here.

Best Animated Film – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Where to stream it: Netflix (US), Sky/NOW TV (UK), Prime Video/Binge (Australia)

One of my favorite movies of 2023, and a no-brainer inclusion on our best Netflix movies list after it landed on the streaming giant. With its absolutely stupendous, multi-tiered art styles and reams of creativity, I can't not want Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse to snag the 2024 BAFTA for Best Animated Feature.

That might be a tad controversial, given the widely reported crunch that its crew was subjected to; however, determined as I am to not exonerate the movie's executive team of any blame over that, the second Miles Morales-led Spider-Man animated flick is an absolute joy. It combines the very best of comedy, drama, animation, superheroes, and filmmaking ingenuity that perfectly blends together to form one of the best superhero movies of all-time. And, amid all the negative press it garnered for the aforementioned crunch periods, award wins might go a small way to showing its 1,000-strong cast and crew how much we adore every minute detail hidden within its engrossing story and universe. See where it ranks in our best Spider-Man movies list while you're here.

Best Foreign Film – Past Lives

Where to stream it: Paramount Plus (US), Netflix (UK), rent or buy (Australia)

With Society of the Snow on the cusp of breaking Netflix foreign film records, 20 Days in Mariupol telling the distressing tale of the besieged Ukrainian city amid Russia's ongoing invasion, and The Zone of Interest earning rave reviews, one of these films has to win the Best Foreign Film category, right?

Not necessarily. Past Lives, Celine Song's feature directorial debut that tells the story of childhood friends across a 24-year period as they navigate their changing relationship, earns my vote. A semi-autobiographical movie, Past Lives is a powerfully poignant tale that makes strikingly keen observations about the human condition. Its leads – Greta Lee and Teo Yoo – are captivating as Nora and Hae, whose lives continue to intersect despite the diverging nature of their personal journeys. A deeply meaningful flick that lingers long after the credits roll, and one to add to our best Paramount Plus movies list.

Best Documentary – Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie

Where to stream it: Apple TV Plus

Also a contender for the Foreign Film category above, 20 Days in Mariupol might end up snagging 2024's Best Documentary BAFTA. While it would be a richly deserved win for the team that documented the horrors of the Ukraine war, though, there's something just as quintessentially moving about Still, which lands my vote for this award.

Maybe it's the fact that Michael J. Fox is one of my all-time favorite actors. Maybe it's the fascinating way it's been shot. Maybe it's the deeply personal way he opens up about his battle with Parkinson's – an awful illness that's affected members of my own family. Or, perhaps, it's a combination of all three; an emotionally fraught mix that makes Still: A Michael J. Fox Story an intimate, honest, and stirring watch.

My picks for every other 2024 BAFTA Award

Barbie would win two BAFTAs if it was up to me (Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

I'd love to wax lyrical about every film that I'd like to see triumph in the 2024 BAFTAs' other categories, but I'd still be writing this article now if I did.

Rather than spout off about certain categories I'm not an expert in, too, I felt it would be best to round up the rest of my choices in a snappy list. So, from the movie I want to secure the award for Best Costume Design, to the banging soundtrack that convinced me to give the Best Original Score prize to a particular flick, here are the rest of my picks for this year's other trophies.

Best Original Screenplay – Barbie (Max)

– Barbie (Max) Best Adapted Screenplay – Poor Things (N/A)

– Poor Things (N/A) Best Foreign Film – The Zone of Interest (N/A)

– The Zone of Interest (N/A) Best Casting – All Of Us Strangers (N/A)

– All Of Us Strangers (N/A) Best Cinematography – Oppenheimer (Peacock)

– Oppenheimer (Peacock) Best Costume Design – Barbie (Max)

– Barbie (Max) Best Editing – Oppenheimer (Peacock)

– Oppenheimer (Peacock) Best Make Up & Hair – Maestro (Netflix)

– Maestro (Netflix) Best Original Score – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Various)

– Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Various) Best Production Design – Poor Things (N/A)

– Poor Things (N/A) Best Sound – Oppenheimer (Peacock)

– Oppenheimer (Peacock) Best Visual Effects – Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (Disney Plus)

– Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (Disney Plus) Outstanding British Film – Poor Things (N/A)

– Poor Things (N/A) Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director, or Producer – How to Have Sex (Mubi)

– How to Have Sex (Mubi) EE Rising Star Award – Ayo Edebiri (The Bear on Hulu, Bottoms on Prime Video)

