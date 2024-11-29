In December, Prime Video has a variety of content dropping throughout the month – and we're not just talking about TV shows and some of the best Prime Video movies. From Christmas specials, to live events, to docuseries, as we settle down for some quiet festive nights in, we'd be surprised if you didn't find something on December's schedule to enjoy.

Out of all the best streaming services, Prime Video has become known for its bountiful offerings each month that standout from the rest of the streaming pack. This month is no different. On December 1 alone, over 100 movies land on Prime Video and there's some real cult classics in the mix from Fatal Attraction to Total Recall joining our watchlist.

It's not just movies that you should be noting down in Prime Video's latest drop, but Christmas special Jack in Time for Christmas bringing many comedy stars, and Mr. Christmas himself Michael Bublé on December 3. Here's everything new on Prime Video in December 2024.

Everything new on Prime Video in December 2024

Arriving on December 1



All The Queen’s Men seasons 1-3 (TV show)

Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations seasons 1-8 (TV show)

Babylon 5 seasons 1-5 (TV show)

Falcon Crest seasons 1-9 (TV show)

Hatfields & McCoys (TV show)

Knots Landing seasons 1-14 (TV show)

Nikita seasons 1-4 (TV show)

Nip/Tuck seasons 1-7 (TV show)

Sisters seasons 1-6 (TV show)

A Haunting in Venice (movie)

A Scanner Darkly (movie)

After Hours (movie)

Alexander the Great (movie)

All Dogs Go to Heaven 2 (movie)

Almost Famous (movie)

Amistad (movie)

An All Dogs Christmas Carol (movie)

An Inconvenient Truth (movie)

Anger Management (movie)

Back to School (movie)

Balls Out (movie)

Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice Ultimate Edition (movie)

Bio-Dome (movie)

Born to be Wild (movie)

Bulletproof Monk (movie)

Cadillac Man (movie)

Child’s Play (movie)

Chorus Line (movie)

Cop Land (movie)

Critters (movie)

Death on the Nile (movie)

Deep Cover (movie)

Dick (movie)

Duck You Sucker – A Fistful Of Dynamite (movie)

El Cantante (movie)

Fatal Attraction (movie)

Ghost Town (movie)

Green Room (movie)

Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (movie)

Hansel and Gretel (movie)

Havoc (movie)

Hellraiser III: Hell On Earth (movie)

Hellraiser IV: Bloodline (movie)

Hellraiser VII: Deader (movie)

Hellraiser: Hellseeker (movie)

Hellraiser: Hellworld (movie)

Hellraiser: Inferno (movie)

Hercules (movie)

Hostile Witness (movie)

Hot Under The Collar (movie)

If Looks Could Kill (movie)

Imagine That (movie)

Jackie Chan’s First Strike (movie)

Joker (movie)

Justice League (movie)

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (movie)

Last Vegas (movie)

Lawman (movie)

Lions for Lambs (movie)

Lost & Found (movie)

Major League (movie)

Mata Hari (movie)

Men at Work (movie)

Miami Blues (movie)

Monster Trucks (movie)

Mr. Nanny (movie)

Murder on The Orient Express (movie)

Nutcracker: The Motion Picture (movie)

Once Upon A Time In The West (movie)

One Crazy Summer (movie)

Osmosis Jones (movie)

Out of Time (movie)

Overnight Delivery (movie)

Paycheck (movie)

Pet Sematary Two (movie)

Pocketful of Miracles (movie)

Rain Man (movie)

Red Dawn (movie)

Revolutionary Road (movie)

Road to Perdition (movie)

Sabrina (movie)

Shooter (movie)

Sicario (movie)

Sicario: Day of the Soldado (movie)

Soapdish (movie)

Stephen King’s Thinner (movie)

Stop-Loss (movie)

SubUrbia (movie)

Tank Girl (movie)

Teen Wolf (movie)

The 11th Hour (movie)

The Adventures of Pluto Nash (movie)

The Art of War (movie)

The Batman (movie)

The Battle of Britain (movie)

The Brady Bunch Movie (movie)

The Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course (movie)

The Golden Child (movie)

The Great Train Robbery (movie)

The Island of Dr. Moreau (movie)

The Land that Time Forgot (movie)

The Last Waltz (movie)

The Perfect Holiday (movie)

The Private Life of Sherlock Holmes (movie)

The Thomas Crown Affair (movie)

The Untouchables (movie)

The Warriors (movie)

The Witches (movie)

The Wood (movie)

Thelma & Louise (movie)

Total Recall (movie)

Twilight Zone: The Movie (movie)

Under Fire (movie)

Vision Quest (movie)

Walking Tall (movie)

With Honors (movie)

Witness (movie)

Arriving on December 2



Angry Birds Mystery Island Part 3 (TV show)

Jack in Time for Christmas (Christmas special)



Arriving on December 4



Pop Culture Jeopardy! (TV show)



Arriving on December 5



Glitter & Greed: The Lisa Frank Story (TV show)

The Red Virgin (movie)



Arriving on December 6



ONE Fight Night (live event)

The Sticky (movie)



Arriving on December 10



Secret Level (TV show)

The Bikeriders (movie)



Arriving on December 11



Knives Out (movie)



Arriving on December 13



Beau Is Afraid (movie)



Arriving on December 19



Beast Games (TV show)

The Creator (movie)



Arriving on December 23



ChiefsAholic: A Wolf in Chief’s Clothing (documentary)



Arriving on December 25



The Equalizer 2 (movie)



Arriving on December 27



Culpa Tuya (“Your Fault”) (movie)

When You Finish Saving the World (movie)



Arriving on December 31



A Quiet Place: Day One (movie)

