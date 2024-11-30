Walmart's Cyber Monday sale is arriving earlier than you think. While Cyber Monday is still days away, Walmart is releasing its official sale a day earlier on Sunday, December 1. That means new deals will be released, allowing you to score a bargain from brands like Apple, Dyson, HP, Bissell, Samsung, Sony, and more.



Per Walmart's press release, Walmart Plus members will get early access to tomorrow's Cyber Monday sale starting at 5 PM ET. The sale will be available to everyone at 8 PM ET and will end on Monday at Midnight ET. If you aren't already a Walmart Plus member, the retailer has an incredible 50% discount on a yearly membership, which brings the price down from $98 to $49.



Along with the dates, Walmart also released its Cyber Monday ad, which you'll find below. Based on Walmart's Black Friday sale, I suspect the retailer will have more deals when its official sale goes live, so don't be disappointed if you don't see an offer you like advertised.



If you're looking to shop for left-over Black Friday deals right now, I've listed Walmart's best offers still available, which include record-low prices on iPads, TVs, air fryers, robot vacuums, gaming consoles, and more.

Walmart Cyber Monday Ad 2024

Sony 75 Class BRAVIA 4K HDR LED TV with Google TV: $898 (Save $600)

$898 (Save $600) Ninja Grand Kitchen System: $98 (Special Buy)

$98 (Special Buy) Cricut Air 2 Bundle: $179 (Save $90)

$179 (Save $90) Beautiful by Drew Accent Chair: $198 (Save $100)

$198 (Save $100) LEGO Star Wars Darth Vader Helmet: $48.98 (Save $31.01)

$48.98 (Save $31.01) Skechers Summits Women’s Sneaker: $40 (Save $25)

$40 (Save $25) RTIC 20 oz Stainless Steel Insulated Tumbler 2 Pack: $22.99 (Save $13.01)

$22.99 (Save $13.01) Intex 6-Person PureSpa Inflatable Hot Tub Spa Set: $499.99 (Save $250)

Walmart's best pre-Cyber Monday deals

Walmart Plus: was $98 now $49 at Walmart You can score a rare 50% discount on a one-year Walmart Plus membership. That lowers the price from $98 to $49, making it significantly cheaper than Amazon Prime by $90. As well as early access to Cyber Monday deals, Walmart Plus membership perks include free grocery delivery, free shipping with no minimum order value, a free Paramount Plus subscription, discounts on gas, free tire repairs, and more.

Gourmia All-in-One 14-Quart Air Fryer: was $99 now $50 at Walmart This Gourmia Air fryer oven, on sale for only $50, briefly sold out earlier this week, but it's back—for now. The 14-quart air fryer features 28 preset cooking functions and includes two baskets, a rotisserie spit and rotisserie lift tool, and a large window so you can monitor your cooking.

Apple MacBook Air M1: was $999 now $599 at Walmart While we've seen the Air M1 go for as little as $699 previously, Walmart has beaten that already excellent discount by a whole $100. Not only is this an outstanding price for such a powerful laptop that still holds up great for 2024, but this could be the last chance to pick one up now that it's officially discontinued. Don't miss this incredible deal if you're looking for a great bang for the buck MacBook.

Onson Robot Vacuum Cleaner Mop Combo: was $369.99 now $139.99 at Walmart This is an unbelievable deal if you want a robot vacuum and mop combo. The Onnson robot vacuum works on carpets and hardwood floors, and after you're done vacuuming, the 230ML water tank can help you mop the floor - a dream come true for just $139.99.

Onn 43-inch FHD Roku Smart TV: $94 at Walmart Walmart's cheapest TV is this Onn 43-inch HD TV, which is on sale for only $94 - an incredible price. While the Onn TV lacks 4 K resolution, it offers the Roku experience for easy streaming and a compatible app that allows you to use your voice to launch shows, browse movies, and adjust the volume.

Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones: was $399.99 now $284.49 at Walmart Released in 2022, Sony's WH-1000XM5 headphones represent some of the industry's best. There's nothing better with class-leading noise-canceling technology, crystal-clear hands-free calling, and Alexa voice control for ease of use. Today's pre-Cyber Monday deal is a new record-low price and beats Amazon's current offer.

Sony PlayStation 5 Slim: was $499 now $374 at Walmart With a disc drive, you can play either physical games or the digital route with the standard PlayStation 5 Slim. You can also access any PS5-capable titles, plus select tiles for previous consoles. This way, you can play your Sony favorites, and you'll get the mighty DualSense Controller included in the box.

Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker: was $199 now $149 at Walmart The Ninja Creami ice cream maker will surely be a Cyber Monday best-seller due to its popularity at recent holiday sales, and Walmart has the appliance down to a record-low price. You can make ice cream, milkshakes, and sorbets with a touch of a button and add your favorite mix-ins and flavors.

KitchenAid 5.5 qt Stand Mixer: was $449.99 now $279 at Walmart KitchenAid is a mainstay in the Bake Off tent and still the leader when it comes to high-quality stand mixers, but they come with hefty upfront cost. It comes with a stainless steel bowl and three attachments for mixing, kneading, and beating – everything the amateur or intermediate baker needs for the kitchen. Today's deal is one of the cheapest you'll find for a KitchenAid mixer.

Hisense 55-inch R6 Series 4K UHD Roku TV: was $278 now $178 at Walmart Walmart is known for its stunningly low prices on TVs during Cyber Monday, and this 2024 Hisense set might be the best deal I've seen. For just $178, you get 4K HD resolution, Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, DTS Studio Sound, and the Roku operating system for easy streaming. This is an incredible offer, and I don't expect it to be around for long.

Ninja Blast Portable Blender: was $59.99 now $39.99 at Walmart Get the best compact, single-serve blender for under $50 ahead of Cyber Monday. This is an ideal solution for your daily smoothie or protein shake. With its built-in handle and sippy cup lid, you'll be ready to make your favorite creation just before leaving the house.

Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS): was $279 now $149 at Walmart Today's Black Friday deal on the budget Apple Watch SE for $149 is a new record-low price and beats Amazon's current offer by $20. The Apple Watch SE tracks activity, sleep, and calories burned and will notify you when a high or low heart rate is detected. The water-resistant smartwatch also helps you stay connected by allowing you to receive notifications, take calls, and reply to texts directly from your wrist.

Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum: was $519.99 now $279.99 at Walmart If you're on a budget but still want a high-end vacuum, Dyso's V8 Absolute is a fantastic option at just $279.99. Perfect for pet owners, the Dyson V8 features a de-tangling motor bar that works across hardwood floors and carpets and can transform into a handheld vac for quick and convenient clean-ups.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $154 at Walmart This is $12 cheaper than AirPods Pro 2 have ever been, and I expect this deal won't last long. They sound excellent, the noise cancellation is top tier, Dolby Atmos spatial audio is amazing for movies, and they even have an unlosable case, thanks to tech that points you to where it's hiding (and a speaker to help, too). They're also very small and light, which is great for comfort. The previous lowest price was $169, so absolutely do not miss this deal – they're fantastic value for this price.