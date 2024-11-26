Peacock's Black Friday deal is a steal – here are 3 shows with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes you won't want to miss

Peacock has announced a brilliant Black Friday streaming deal for 2024, where new subscribers can sign up to a whole year of its 'Premium' tier for just $19.99. Considering the streamer raised its prices in July, now's the perfect time to grab a great deal.

One of the best streaming services' Black Friday deal is for the Peacock 'Premium' plan, which normally costs $8 per month or $80 per year, and there's a huge saving to be had. From today (26 November) until December 2, customers can get access to Peacock 'Premium' for 75% off. After that point, subscriptions will renew at the standard rate.

While the offer is not open to existing customers, if you have a Peacock account and you're not currently a paid subscriber, you can redeem the deal by using the promo codes 'REALDEAL' or 'REALDEALMONTHLY' after signing in. With this in mind, here are three of the shows you need to watch first if you decide to buy this deal.

Peacock 'Premium' plan: was $79.99 for 12-months now $19.99 at Peacock

This great Black Friday deal gets you an annual Peacock 'Premium' subscription for under $2 per month, which is a huge 75% saving on the streaming service that's the home of NBC hits like The Office, Superstore, and Poker Face. The same great saving is available for a monthly 'Premium' subscription too, just use the code 'REALDEAL' at the checkout for the discount to be applied. Don't miss out, as this offer expires on December 2!

Hysteria!

Hysteria | Official Trailer | Peacock Original - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 91%

91% Age rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Seasons: 1

1 Episode length: ~60 minutes

~60 minutes Main cast: Emjay Anthony, Chiara Aurelia, Kezii Curtis, Nikki Hahn, Bruce Campbell

Hysteria! is the horror-comedy series I've been waiting for, and it's got everything you could ever need. Set against a 'Satanic Panic' backdrop, it follows a struggling band who decide to capitalize on the town’s sudden interest in the occult by rebranding themselves as a Satanic metal band, and they end up becoming the targets of the town's witch hunt, not helped by the fact there's been some weird things going on in Happy Hollow.

If this isn't enough to convince you of its brilliance, it's got horror legend himself Bruce Campbell (yes, Ash!) as the head of police and the 'voice of reason'. The trailer is also packed full of Evil Dead references, so if you're a horror fan like me, you'll geek out over that!

Parks and Recreation

RT score: 93%

93% Age rating: TV-PG

TV-PG Seasons: 7

7 Episode length: 22–42 minutes

22–42 minutes Main cast: Amy Poehler, Rashida Jones, Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza, Chris Pratt, Adam Scott

If it's a bingeworthy sitcom you're after, Parks and Recreation is perfect. Not only does it have a stellar cast of comedic talent, it also has a lot of depth to it in many ways and it's become one of my favorite long-running shows of all time. Every character is so well developed and it's a joy to follow them through all their highs and lows, balanced out with some laugh-out-loud and quotable moments (I quote Ron Swanson at least once a week, seriously).

If you're not familiar with the premise, it follows public officials in the fictional city of Pawnee as they work together to try and make their city a better place, often with mixed results. There's never been a better mix of misfits and every episode is a complete joy. I rewatch this one often. I highly recommend checking out Adam Scott's brilliant performance in Apple TV Plus' Severance season 2 when it returns next year.

Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more. Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Mrs. Davis

Mrs. Davis | Official Trailer | Peacock Original - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 93%

93% Age rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Seasons: 1

1 Episode length: 22–42 minutes

22–42 minutes Main cast: Betty Gilpin, Jake McDorman, Andy McQueen, Margo Martindale, David Arquette

In this beautiful mix of comedy, sci-fi and drama, we follow Sister Simone as she teams up with her ex-boyfriend to destroy a powerful artificial intelligence after she's ousted from her convent. This AI controls the world and is known as Mrs. Davis, and it's up to Simone to put a stop to this totalitarian chaos.

You'd be forgiven for assuming the title Mrs. Davis refers to the protagonist as I incorrectly did, but this show is full of surprises and at eight episodes it's a great one to settle in and binge watch. With some great names like Betty Gilpin, Margo Martindale and David Arquette, it's got some serious star power behind it too.