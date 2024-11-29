3 new Prime Video movies with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes
Your December movie plans are sorted
After Prime Video added 170 new movies in November, it's treated us once again with a huge haul of new TV shows and movies in December.
As part of Prime Video's new pick and mix of titles, there are over 100 movies coming to one of the best streaming services on December 1 alone. So, to save you from endlessly scrolling through its staggering content library, I've found three new Prime Video movies with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes for you to watch first.
Sicario
- RT score: 92%
- Age rating: R
- Length: 122 minutes
- Director: Denis Villeneuve
- Arriving on: December 1
From the director of Dune and Dune 2 comes the brutal crime thriller Sicario, which definitely deserves a place on our best Prime Video movies list. The movie follows righteous FBI agent Kate Mecer (Emily Blunt), who is enlisted by a government task force to take down the leader of a drug cartel operating at the border area between the US and Mexico.
Is it worth watching? The answer is yes according to TechRadar's Carrie Marshall (and me) as she writes that: "The performances are superb and it's a real edge-of-the-seat thriller", especially Blunt who "lights up the screen." It's bleak and dark, but Denis Villeneuve makes it visually stunning.
Almost Famous
- RT score: 91%
- Age rating: R
- Length: 122 minutes
- Director: Cameron Crowe
- Arriving on: December 1
Set in 1973, Almost Famous tells the story of 15-year-old William (Patrick Fugit), an aspiring journalist who lands the opportunity to write an article for Rolling Stone magazine about up-and-coming rock band Stillwater as he accompanies them on their tour. Almost Famous is a nostalgic coming-of-age story through the 70s rock 'n' roll scene and won an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay.
After Hours
- RT score: 90%
- Age rating: R
- Length: 97 minutes
- Director: Martin Scorsese
- Arriving on: December 1
Scorsese's cult classic 1985 After Hours stars Griffin Dunne as Paul Hackett, a Manhattan office worker desperate to escape his mundane routine. When he ventures downtown to meet a mysterious woman (Rosanna Arquette), his night spirals into a whirlwind of bizarre misadventures as he tries to make his way home. This comedy caper is marvellously manic and is widely considered one of the best films of the 80s.
After graduating with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, Grace dived into the world of entertainment where she started writing all about the must-watch shows and movies at What To Watch. Now Grace is on her next writing adventure at TechRadar, where she uses her expertise to help readers keep up to date on the biggest TV shows and movies in the ever-changing world of streaming. If she’s not writing about her passion for entertainment, you’ll find her watching reality shows while feasting on chocolate.