Prime Video's #2 most-watched show Cruel Intentions has a cruel 33% Rotten Tomatoes score – here are 3 better dramas with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes

Prime Video's TV remake of 1999 steamy teen drama movie Cruel Intentions has become the second most-watched show on the streamer today (November 26).

When the Cruel Intentions trailer was released on October 24, we weren't convinced that it would be any better than its film namesake – and it looks like our guess was right as the new adaptation currently holds a less-than-pleasant 33% Rotten Tomatoes score from critics.

In Cruel Intentions, ruthless step-siblings Caroline (Sara Catherine Hook) and Lucien Belmont (Zac Burgess) will do anything to stay on top of the social hierarchy at the elite Manchester College. After a hazing scandal, they plot to seduce Annie Grover (Savannah Lee Smith), the daughter of the Vice President of the United States, to maintain power.

If you're looking for more drama and scandal on one of the best streaming services, then check out these three shows with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes to stream instead.

Gen V

RT score: 97%

97% Age rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Length: ~47 minute episodes

~47 minute episodes Creators: Craig Rosenberg, Evan Goldberg, and Eric Kripke

Described as a "a hilariously macabre, thematically weighty, and drama-filled superhero spin-off" by TechRadar's Tom Power, Gen V is set between The Boys seasons 3 and The Boys season 4, and follows Marie Moreau (Jaz Sinclair), an orphaned young adult superhero aka "supe" who earns a place at the prestigious superhero school Godolkin University. Once there, she is forced to navigate the hormonal and competitive campus life, while solving a mass conspiracy within the college.

It's one of the best Prime Video series around – indeed, check out our review of Gen V's first six episodes to find out why and then read out Gen V season 1 ending explained article reveals how it sets up key storylines in the main show's fourth chapter, which aired earlier this year.

My Lady Jane

RT score: 95%

95% Age rating: TV-14

TV-14 Length: ~50 minute episodes

~50 minute episodes Creator: Gemma Burgess

My Lady Jane isn't just your steamy period drama like Bridgerton, it's a royally fun mix of historical romance, fantasy, adventure, and campy comedy.

Emily Bader stars as Lady Jane Grey in a rather less horrible history for the "Nine Days' Queen" – one which doesn't involve her losing her head. It's a delightfully bizarre tale of true love with magical creatures, shapeshifting servants, and irresistible chemistry. It's a shame Prime Video canceled My Lady Jane after one season, but it's still a fun TV romp that will keep you entertained.

Kevin Can F**ck Himself

RT score: 91%

91% Age rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Length: ~44 minute episodes

~44 minute episodes Creator: Valerie Armstrong

Kevin Can F**ck Himself explores the secret life of sitcom wife Allison McRoberts (Annie Murphy). Fed up with her unhappy marriage to her man-child husband Kevin (Eric Petersen), she rebels against the confines of being a perfect housewife and takes her life into her own hands by plotting to kill him.

The series reveals the contrasting perspective of Allison's experience as it alternates between a multi-camera setup when she's a typical sitcom wife and a more dramatic single-camera realism when she's navigating a difficult path. It really does throw the 'happy wife, happy life' mantra out of the window and now all I can imagine is Claire Dunphy (Julie Bowen) scheming to murder Phil Dunphy (Ty Burrell) in Modern Family.