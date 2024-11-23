Thinking of getting Amazon Prime for Black Friday? These 3 new Prime Video shows might sweeten the deal

With Black Friday on the horizon, you might be tempted to sign up to Amazon Prime to get access to the retailer's exclusive offers. If you’re tempted, now’s the time to sign up, because not only do you get Prime Video included in your membership but you can get an early saving on some subscription add-ons that include the best streaming services .

Once in, you’ll be greeted with thousands of titles available to watch right now, including new movies and TV shows , and you can get started with these three shows with 100% on Rotten Tomatoes while you wait to watch our pick of the three most tantalising new Prime Video shows set to drop over the next couple of months.

And, if you want the latest blockbusters, the streamer is offering 50% off some of the biggest movies and shows to buy in the UK in a limited time offer that also include big discounts for renting too. Make sure to check the best Black Friday streaming deals for more offers as they become available.

Secret Level

Secret Level - Teaser Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Release date: December 10

December 10 Age rating: 16+

16+ Episodes: 15

15 Creator: Tim Miller

Secret Level comes from Deadpool director Tim Miller and should delight videogame fans everywhere. An animated anthology series, with some of the creative minds behind LOVE, DEATH + ROBOTS on board, each episode will be set in the worlds of different videogames. The voice cast is absolutely stacked with the likes of Arnold Schwaznegger, Keanu Reeves, Kevin Hart, Ariana Greenblatt and Gabrial Luna all set to star. As for the games featured? Expect to see stories set in the universes of Dungeons & Dragons, Armored Core, Pac Man, The Outer Worlds, Warhammer 40,000 and more. A must-watch for anyone who’s ever picked up a controller.

Available to stream globally on Prime Video from December 10.

The Sticky

The Sticky - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Release date: December 6

December 6 Age rating: 13+

13+ Episodes: 6

6 Creators: Brian Donovan and Ed Herro

With definite Fargo vibes, The Sticky tells the true story of the 2012 maple syrup heist, which saw $18 million worth of the sticky stuff stolen from Quebec's national reserves. When bureaucratic red tape threatens the livelihood of maple syrup farmer Ruth (Margo Martindale), she finds herself in an unlikely alliance with a Boston mobster (Chris Diamantopoulos) and a French-Canadian security guard (Guillaume Cyr), plotting the multi-million dollar heist. Coming from producer Jamie Lee Curtis, who also guest stars, The Sticky should be a heck of a good time as things spiral out of control as the criminal trio find themselves in an increasingly sticky situation.

Available to stream globally on Prime Video from December 6.

Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more. Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

On Call

(Image credit: Elizabeth Morris/Prime Video)

Release date: January 9

January 9 Age rating: 16+

16+ Episodes: 8

8 Creator: Tim Walsh and Elliot Wolf

On Call, an “adrenalized and visceral police drama,” is a definite change of pace for Dick Wolf, the man behind the Law & Order and Chicago franchises. Aiming to immerse the viewer in the breakneck lives of the police patrolling Long Beach, California, the show uses a mixture of hand-held cameras, bodycam and dash-cam footage to create a documentary-like effect. Starring Troian Bellisario as Traci, a veteran officer and Brandon Larracuente as her rookie partner Alex, On Call should be an intense, engaging look at modern policing from the godfather of the genre.

Available to stream globally on Prime Video from January 9.