Amazon's Black Friday sale is offering 50% off Prime Video movies and shows – here are my top picks

For most of us, Black Friday sales are a chance to save some cash on an item we've had an eye on for most of the year. Whether that's a Black Friday tablet deal or a Black Friday headphones deal, we've had that item in the baskets in our mind's eye for months and now it's time to see just how big the savings are.

We never really think of Black Friday as giving you the chance to save on movies and TV shows, but, this year, we really should, because Prime Video's Black Friday sale isn't just for TV deals or doorbells, it's also armed with some of 2024's biggest blockbuster new movies.

From November 29th to December 2nd, the Prime Video Black Friday sale will offer up 50% off a fine selection of movies and TV shows to buy through Prime Video, but we've already spotted some titles with this great discount in the Prime Video storefront. And, believe us, there are some corkers.

The headliner in the Prime Video Black Friday sale is Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. The Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth-led prequel and follow-up to the hugely acclaimed Mad Max: Fury Road might not have delivered at the box office, but it remains a spectacular watch. If you're using Black Friday to take advantage of the price drops and upgrade your TV or pick up a new soundbar, then there is no better movie to test out your new baby on.

In the TV stakes, there's something just as epic as George Miller's Wasteland saga, with both seasons of HBO's House of the Dragon included in the offer. If you've avoided getting Sky TV or NOW TV, then this is a great chance to catch up before you watch House of the Dragon season 2.

As well as Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, there are plenty of other gems from 2024's biggest movies. The latest instalment in the Planet of the Apes franchise, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is included in the offer, as is the acclaimed and terrifying MaXXXine. Austin Butler and Tom Hardy's dark drama The Bikeriders is also included as is Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott's heartbreaking, All Of Us Are Strangers.

Today's top Prime Video TV show deal

House of the Dragon season 1: was £23.99 now £12.99 at Prime Video

If you wanted to catch the Game of Thrones prequel, but the price and prospect of a Sky or NOW TV subscription was too much for you, then this offer comes tailor-made. You can get all 10 episodes of the show's first season for just over half price. House of the Dragon is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones and tells the story of House Targaryen, the iconic family that would go on to define the entire saga of ice and fire. The show's first season cost over $160 million to produce and it is the kind of epic, event television that demands viewing after your first watch. This way, you can own it for all time. And, if you like that, season two is discounted too, with the price having dropped 50% from £23.99 to £18.99.

It's not just movie or show purchases that will catch your eye in the Prime Video Black Friday sale, there's plenty of gold to be found in the rental section too.

Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling's gloriously fun romp, The Fall Guy, will set you back just £1.99 for a rental, as will A Quiet Place origin story A Quiet Place: Day One and the smash hit sequel, Bad Boys: Ride of Die.

The sale is also packed with classics, iconic flicks like American Psycho and Quentin Tarantino's Jackie Brown. Not bad at all.

If you're unsure about the deal, and you're wondering what else Prime Video has to offer, then be sure to check out our guide to the best shows on Prime Video, where you can bone up on shows like The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Fallout and Fleabag, as well as our guide to the best Prime Video movies.