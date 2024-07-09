Ridley Scott's epic Gladiator II trailer shows off Paul Mescal fighting a rhino in the Colosseum
Get ready to be entertained
The much-anticipated Gladiator movie sequel finally has a trailer, and from the brief three-minute preview it has given us, it looks like it will be another epic spectacle of bloody gladiators filled with power struggles, rebellion and vengeance.
Gladiator II is one of our most anticipated new movies of the year, and is set to arrive in movie theaters later in 2024, on November 22, before likely getting a streaming release on Paramount Plus later – although that hasn't been officially confirmed so make sure to check back to find out when that's announced.
As a sequel to one of the best Ridley Scott movies, we have high hopes for what the new Gladiator, especially seeing as Scott will be back in the director's chair. There's also an all-star cast ensemble on board, which so far includes:
- Paul Mescal (Normal People) as Lucius
- Connie Nielsen (Gladiator) as Lucilla
- Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us) as Marcus Acacius
- Denzel Washington (The Equalizer) as Macrinus
- Derek Jacobi (Gladiator) as Senator Gracchus
- Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things) as Emperor Geta
- Fred Hechinger (The White Lotus) as Emperor Caracalla
- Lior Raz (The Crowded Room) in an unnamed role
- May Calamawy (Moon Knight) in an unnamed role
Details about the plot are thin on the ground but we do know roughly what we can expect from the sequel, which we'll briefly cover below. In the meantime, if you're after something similar to watch, Prime Video and Peacock are releasing a new historical epic called Those About to Die that looks like Gladiator crossed with Game of Thrones on July 19.
Gladiator II: What we know so far
After more than two decades, we're finally heading back to ancient Rome's Colosseum to continue the epic saga. Will there be a newly formed republic, like Marcus Aurelius had wished? Let's not get our hopes up.
From what has been said so far about the plot, Gladiator II's story is set to pick up a few years after the original movie left off, and will focus on former heir to the Roman empire, Lucius (Paul Mescal) who we'll meet as his home is being conquered by "the tyrannical Emperors who now lead Rome with an iron fist" – so it looks like we can expect more of history's bloodiest battles to come to the big screen…
"With rage in his heart and the future of the Empire at stake, Lucius must look to his past to find strength and honor to return the glory of Rome to its people," the plot synopsis adds, setting the scene for an action-packed blockbuster that looks to be filled with plenty of spectacle from what we've seen in the trailer, which included a rhino, sharks and more – you can probably see why it's one of 18 movies we're most excited to watch in 2024.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Can't remember what happened to Russell Crowe in the first Gladiator? You can stream the original on Prime Video in the US and UK, as well as on Netflix in the UK and Australia, while you wait for Gladiator II to be released later this year.
You might also like
Amelia became the Senior Editor for Home Entertainment at TechRadar in the UK in April 2023. With a background of more than eight years in tech and finance publishing, she's now leading our coverage to bring you a fresh perspective on everything to do with TV and audio. When she's not tinkering with the latest gadgets and gizmos in the ever-evolving world of home entertainment, you’ll find her watching movies, taking pictures and travelling.