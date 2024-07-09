Ridley Scott's epic Gladiator II trailer shows off Paul Mescal fighting a rhino in the Colosseum

The much-anticipated Gladiator movie sequel finally has a trailer, and from the brief three-minute preview it has given us, it looks like it will be another epic spectacle of bloody gladiators filled with power struggles, rebellion and vengeance.

Gladiator II is one of our most anticipated new movies of the year, and is set to arrive in movie theaters later in 2024, on November 22, before likely getting a streaming release on Paramount Plus later – although that hasn't been officially confirmed so make sure to check back to find out when that's announced.

GladiatorÂ II |Â Official Trailer (2024 Movie) - Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Denzel Washington - YouTube Watch On

As a sequel to one of the best Ridley Scott movies, we have high hopes for what the new Gladiator, especially seeing as Scott will be back in the director's chair. There's also an all-star cast ensemble on board, which so far includes:

Paul Mescal (Normal People) as Lucius

Connie Nielsen (Gladiator) as Lucilla

Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us) as Marcus Acacius

Denzel Washington (The Equalizer) as Macrinus

Derek Jacobi (Gladiator) as Senator Gracchus

Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things) as Emperor Geta

Fred Hechinger (The White Lotus) as Emperor Caracalla

Lior Raz (The Crowded Room) in an unnamed role

May Calamawy (Moon Knight) in an unnamed role

Details about the plot are thin on the ground but we do know roughly what we can expect from the sequel, which we'll briefly cover below. In the meantime, if you're after something similar to watch, Prime Video and Peacock are releasing a new historical epic called Those About to Die that looks like Gladiator crossed with Game of Thrones on July 19.

Gladiator II: What we know so far

After more than two decades, we're finally heading back to ancient Rome's Colosseum to continue the epic saga. Will there be a newly formed republic, like Marcus Aurelius had wished? Let's not get our hopes up.

From what has been said so far about the plot, Gladiator II's story is set to pick up a few years after the original movie left off, and will focus on former heir to the Roman empire, Lucius (Paul Mescal) who we'll meet as his home is being conquered by "the tyrannical Emperors who now lead Rome with an iron fist" – so it looks like we can expect more of history's bloodiest battles to come to the big screen…

"With rage in his heart and the future of the Empire at stake, Lucius must look to his past to find strength and honor to return the glory of Rome to its people," the plot synopsis adds, setting the scene for an action-packed blockbuster that looks to be filled with plenty of spectacle from what we've seen in the trailer, which included a rhino, sharks and more – you can probably see why it's one of 18 movies we're most excited to watch in 2024.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Can't remember what happened to Russell Crowe in the first Gladiator? You can stream the original on Prime Video in the US and UK, as well as on Netflix in the UK and Australia, while you wait for Gladiator II to be released later this year.