New trailer for Prime Video's historical epic Those About To Die looks like Gladiator crossed with Game of Thrones

Those About To Die is Amazon's latest attempt to muscle in on the R-rated historical epic market.

The first trailer for Those About To Die, a new historical epic that'll debut on Prime Video, has been released – and it looks the kind of show you'd get if Gladiator and Game of Thrones had a baby.

Set for release on Amazon's primary streamer in mid-July, Those About To Die marries the political scheming and moral corruption of George R.R. Martin's famous fantasy works, Gladiator's bloody Colosseum-based action and Ancient Roman melodrama, that's sure to appeal to Prime Video's worldwide audience. I could write a more detailed account of what it's about, but why do that when its official teaser can show you instead? Check it out below:

It's been a while since Prime Video had an unmissable and fictional ancient history series – Vikings, one of the best Prime Video shows, is the last one I consider to be must-see television. Those About To Die, then, could give its similarly positioned genre rivals on the world's other best streaming services a run for their money.

Not content with giving us a mere glimpse at its latest TV Original, Amazon also provided a lengthy story synopsis – and I mean lengthy – to expand upon the footage it's just debuted.

"Rome in 79 A.D: the center of the Roman Empire is the wealthiest city in the world, and there is a heavy influx of slave laborers from the growing empire to take over the work. The Roman population – bored, restless, and increasingly violent – is kept in line mainly by two things: free food and spectacular entertainment, in the form of chariot racing and gladiator fights.

"Those About to Die delves into the world of the games – a world characterized by bloodlust, greed for money, the pursuit of power, and corruption. The races at Circus Maximus are controlled by four Patrician-owned corporations: the Blue, Red, White, and Green factions, and shares in the four factions are the most valuable things in Rome. As the taste in entertainment of the populace becomes more jaded and bloodthirsty, a specially designed stadium for gladiatorial combat is needed – the Colosseum. The scale of the stadium as well as the gladiatorial and animal combats is enormous – same as the underworld with the flourishing betting business. Underground, beneath the stands, thousands of people work and live – among them thousands who will die for the games."

Who's involved in Those About To Die?

Those About To Die's cast contains two Game of Thrones alumni. (Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

A whole host of household names. The standout among Those About To Die's acting contingent is Sir Anthony Hopkins, the legendary British actor who viewers will recognize from countless movies and TV shows, including Silence of the Lambs and the first three of Marvel's four Thor films. Hopkins will play Emperor Vespasian, who founded the Flavian Dynasty and ruled the Roman Empire for a decade.

The multi-award-winning star isn't the only notable actor on the series roster, though. Take a look at the below list, which includes two Thrones alumni, to see who else is involved:

Iwan Rheon (Game of Thrones) as Tenax

Tom Hughes (The English) as Titus Flavianus

Sara Martins (Death in Paradise) as Cala

Johannes Haukar Johannesson (Game of Thrones) as Viggo

Jojo Macari (Sex Education) as Domitian

Gabriella Pession (Crossing Lines) as Antonia

Dimitri Leonidas (Renegades) as Scorpus

Emilio Sakraya (Rheingold) as Xenon

Moe Hashim (Ted Lasso) as Kwame

Rupert Penry Jones (Whitechapel) as Marsus

There's some serious creative firepower behind the camera, too. Roland Emmerich, who's helmed numerous disaster movies including Independence Day, The Day After Tomorrow, and Moonfall, has directed this series. Robert Rodat, who wrote the screenplays for Saving Private Ryan and The Patriot, is Those About To Die's chief scribe.

Those About To Die will comprise 10 episodes and launches exclusively on Prime Video on Friday, July 19.