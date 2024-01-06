From Deadpool 3 to Gladiator 2, these are the 18 epic movies I can't wait for in 2024

2024 has arrived, and so the end of one of the most eventful years in the moviemaking business is over. 2023 was dominated by the longest-running Hollywood actors and writers strikes in history and multiple film delays, so I'm hoping 2024 will be a less drama-filled, more enjoyable year for everyone in the industry.

One thing I can guarantee is there'll be plenty of captivating new movies on the silver screen throughout 2024. This year's line-up of big-budget and indie films is already packed – so much so you'll find me at my local multiplex every week for the next, well, 52 weeks.

So, what flicks do I recommend you keep an eye out for in the months ahead? Below, I've rounded up 18 of my most anticipated movies of the year. Most of them will be released on one of the world's best streaming services eventually, but I've restricted my choices to theatrical exclusives. Where applicable, I've included each film's official trailer, too, so you can see what all the fuss is about.

Without further ado, these are the films I can't wait to see in 2024.

Argylle

Release date: February 2

The next cinematic offering from Matthew Vaughn (The Kingsman, Kick-Ass) is a metatextual spy comedy that'll keep you guessing about what's fact and what's fiction.

Fronted by big names including Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Rockwell, and Henry Cavill, Argylle sees Howard's introverted novelist Elly Conway pulled into the world of espionage when the stories in her best-selling books seemingly come to life by way of a sinister crime syndicate. Bryan Cranston, Samuel L. Jackson, Dua Lipa, and John Cena are among its strong supporting cast.

Co-developed by Universal and Apple, you can expect Argylle to make the leap to Apple TV Plus sometime this year, too – and it's one of two wildly different movies I can't wait to see on the streamer. You know, once its theatrical run is over.

Dune: Part Two

Release date: March 1

After numerous delays pushed it out of 2023, Dune: Part Two will finally rise from beneath the sand-riddled lands of Arrakis to launch in theaters.

The sequel to 2021's Dune – I know, what a surprising, innovative title – sees Timothée Chalamet reprise his role as Paul Atreides, one of the few surviving members of his royal house following its destruction at the hands of House Harkonnen. Dune 2 will see Atreides join forces with the Fremen in their battle to free Arrakis of House Harkonnen's control in what's sure to be a more action-heavy but no less mind-boggling sci-fi epic follow-up. Check out the final trailer above, which teases all-out war, the sequel's new villains, and a possible third Dune movie.

Mickey 17

Release date: March 29

It'll be almost five years after Bong Joon-ho's Oscar-winning Parasite landed in theaters when the South Korean director's next feature is released – and it'll be a wildly different film from the black comedy thriller he made his name with.

Based on Edward Ashton's sci-fi novel 'Mickey7', this Robert Pattinson-fronted flick follows a disposable employee – the titular Mickey 17 – who's been sent on a mission to colonize an icy planet known as Niflheim. Every time one iteration of the character dies, another takes his place, with most of the previous version's memories intact. A mysterious sci-fi thriller with a talented leading man and shades of Duncan Jones' Moon? Sign us up!

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

Release date: April 12

The fifth installment in Legendary Pictures' MonsterVerse franchise roars into cinemas worldwide in mid-April. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will see the titular duo face down an intimidating threat from the Hollow Earth, the subterranean realm where all titans are supposedly born.

2023 proved to be a big year for Godzilla, with the legendary kaiju featuring in his first US-developed live-action TV show – Monarch: Legacy of Monsters – and starring in Godzilla: Minus One, a Toho-created film that earned critical acclaim late last year (it was one of the 36 best movies of 2023, in our view). Legendary and partner Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) will hope, then, that The New Empire uses that positive momentum to stomp its way to box office success.

Based on its first trailer, which revealed its menacing villain, a baby Kong, and a pink Godzilla, it might well do that before it winds up on WBD super streamer Max.

Civil War

Release date: April 26

One of the most popular independent studios – A24 – reunites with acclaimed writer-director Alex Garland to bring us Civil War. The epic action movie offers a terrifying glimpse into a neo-futuristic world where US society has fractured and become embroiled in new-age civil warfare.

Kirsten Dunst, Wagner Moura, and Cailee Spaeny lead a talented cast as a family of journalists who traverse the broken United States to document (and try to survive) the rapidly escalating conflict. Expect an adrenaline-fuelled thrill ride that, amid a global rise of xenophobia and political upheaval, will thematically hit a little too close to home.

The Fall Guy

Release date: May 3

After his star turn as Ken, everyone's favorite Mojo Dojo Casa House-dwelling character in 2023's biggest hit Barbie, Ryan Gosling prepares to display his comedic chops once more in this upcoming action-comedy from director David Leitch.

Gosling plays a past-his-prime stuntman called Colt Seavers, who's unexpectedly sent on a mission by world-famous filmmaker – and former flame – Jody Moreno (Emily Blunt) to track down MIA action star Tom Ryder (Aaron Taylor-Johnson). As The Fall Guy's first trailer shows, Gosling has traded Barbie beach life for a wild stunt-filled rescue mission-based flick that will surely put bums on seats – especially if he lands an award or two for his hilarious turn as Ken in Greta Gerwig's multi-billion-dollar-spinning flick.

IF

Release date: May 17

One of two films centered around invisible friends in the first half of 2024 – the other being Blumhouse's horror-filled Imaginary, which arrives in early March – IF positions itself as a more family-friendly offering that'll have you reminiscing about your own make-believe pal.

Loki's Cailee Fleming stars as Bea, a young girl who gains the ability to see other people's imaginary friends, who are known as 'IFs' in this universe. With the aid of The Man Upstairs (Ryan Reynolds), Bea sets out on a magical adventure to ensure each 'IF' isn't fully forgotten by their human companions.

If I learned anything from the 2015 Pixar movie Inside Out, it's that wistful reminders of childhood imaginary friends (and the existential dread about what happens after we outgrow them) will be a nostalgically heart-breaking affair. Expect to shed tears of sadness and joy when this Paramount movie materializes in theaters (and, at a later date, likely on Paramount Plus).

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

Release date: May 24

The long-overdue prequel to 2015's storming Mad Max: Fury Road finally races into cinemas in late May. Like its predecessor, it looks as action-packed and explosive as I'd expected.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga will put the pedal to the metal and attempt to manifest the same kind of riotously entertaining energy as its forebear. Considering it's a prequel film, Charlize Theron sadly isn't back to play this younger version of the titular character, but I'm hopeful Anya Taylor-Joy will do as good of a job as Theron did.

The first Furiosa trailer, which landed in December 2023, showed off Taylor-Joy's hero, Chris Hemsworth's maniacal villain, and explosions galore. If it's half as terrific as the Mad Max franchise's last entry was, I'll have a lovely day when I witness it (if you know, you know) indeed.

Ballerina (John Wick spin-off)

Everyone's favorite assassin will make a cameo in his movie series' first big screen spin-off. (Image credit: Lionsgate)

Release date: June 7

With John Wick: Chapter 4 appearing to bring the titular assassin's journey to a close, it's time for Lionsgate to flesh out its so-called 'World of John Wick' beyond Keanu Reeves' fan-favorite character.

We've already been treated (if that's the right word) to the TV prequel The Continental, which aired on Prime Video in September 2023. Ballerina, though, is the John Wick universe's first movie spin-off, and given it's set between the third and fourth films, we'll see Reeves' Wick one more time at the very least.

Few details have been revealed about Ballerina, but we know Ana de Armas (No Time to Die, Knives Out) will play Rooney, an assassin who hunts down her family's murderers. Ian McShane and the late Lance Reddick will also cameo as Winston and Charon from the other Wick flicks. Before Ballerina dances into theaters, find out how to watch the John Wick movies in order.

Inside Out 2

Release date: June 14

Inside Out is one of my favorite Pixar films ever – see where it ranks in our best Pixar movies guide – so it'll come as no surprise that its sequel is one of my most anticipated flicks of 2024.

As its first trailer revealed in November 2023, Inside Out 2 will make you feel like a teenager again with its new emotions. The first of those to be unveiled was Anxiety (voiced by Stranger Things' Maya Hawke), which suggests we'll get a far more grown-up story as lead human character Riley navigates the perils of puberty and high school in the animated dramady. Is it June yet?

Deadpool 3

Deadpool 3 is the only Marvel movie releasing in 2024. (Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Release date: July 26

After an extremely turbulent 2023, Marvel will be praying for a calmer 2024 (aside from Steven Yeun's departure from its Thunderbolts movie cast, anyway).

Speaking of calmer, the Disney subsidiary won't be pumping out a ton of content this year. Indeed, the only Marvel movie releasing in 2024 is Deadpool 3, but the studio has high hopes that the Ryan Reynolds-fronted superhero flick will get the MCU back on track.

Why is it so confident? Deadpool 3 teams Reynolds' titular character with Hugh Jackman's Wolverine in a multiverse-traversing film that'll do for the X-Men what Spider-Man: No Way Home did for the webslinger (i.e. be a celebration of the X-Men's big-screen adventures). This will also be Marvel's first fully R-rated movie. In the words of Futurama's Fry: shut up and take my money.

Alien: Romulus

The next entry in the iconic Alien film series arrives in theaters this year. (Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Release date: August 16

The Alien movie series has – how can I say this politely? – been a complete bust for years now. 2012's warmly-received (and even that's debatable) Prometheus aside, there hasn't been a truly epic horror-tinged sci-fi entry in the franchise since 1986's Aliens, so it's high time a good xenomorph-starring film was made.

Thankfully, it sounds like Alien: Romulus could finally end the series' critically and commercially panned run at the box office. Set between the events of the first two movies – hooray! – Romulus' crew comprises many of the brilliant creatives who worked on the franchise's first two entries. With a talented cast including Devs' Cailee Spaeny, Shadow and Bone's Archie Renaux, and Rosaline's Isabela Merced, I'm crossing my fingers that Romulus will deliver the gory and terrifying Alien sequel I've been waiting for. If it isn't good, maybe wait for its inevitable Hulu and Disney Plus release. In the meantime, see how we've ranked every Alien movie to date.

Joker: Folie à Deux

Joker 2 will see Lady Gaga (left) join Joaquin Phoenix (right) on the cast list. (Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Release date: October 4

Like its comic book rival Marvel, DC's 2024 film release schedule looks incredibly sparse. The only DC movie you'll see this year is the sequel to 2019's Joker, which sees Joaquin Phoenix's Arthur Fleck joined by Lady Gaga as Harleen Quinzel/Harley Quinn in a co-starring capacity.

Described as a musical thriller, it'll pick up from where its forebear left off, with the nihilistic and mentally ill Fleck incarcerated at what seems to be Arkham Asylum and undergoing therapy under the watchful eye of Quinzel. Well, that's how I expect the movie to start before things rapidly go downhill.

Joker squeaked its way onto our best superhero movies list, so I'm hopeful its sequel will be as good. If you're curious to see how it fits into James Gunn and Peter Safran's new-look DC multimedia franchise, read our DCU Chapter One hub.

Paddington in Peru

Paddington 3 will launch in cinemas in early November. (Image credit: Paddington / Amazon)

Release date: November 8 (UK only)

With the previous two Paddington movies being some of the funniest family films in recent memory, excitement levels are at fever pitch for the threequel, Paddington in Peru.

Unsurprisingly, the flick will see everyone's favorite marmalade sandwich-chomping bear return to his Peruvian roots with the Brown family in tow – likely getting caught up in numerous hilarious misadventures along the way. Olivia Colman (Secret Invasion, The Favorite) and Antonio Banderas (Puss in Boots, Indiana Jones 5) are among the film's new cast members.

Unfortunately for US dwellers, Paddington 3 won't be out stateside until January 2025, so fans will have to wait a full 12 months for the polite, red hat-wearing bear to brighten up their lives.

Red One

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Chris Evans star in a new Christmas movie later this year. (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Release date: November 15

The 2023 festive season has only just been and gone, but I'm already looking ahead to one of 2024's most noteworthy Christmas films.

Starring two powerhouse A-listers – Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Chris Evans – Amazon's Red One puts a novel spin on the mythos surrounding Santa Claus (sorry, kids). Johnson has described it as a mix of festive classics, including It's a Wonderful Life and Miracle on 34th Street, as well as some of his films like Jumanji: The Next Level and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw. I'm unsure how that'll work in practice, but there you go.

All joking aside, Red One might have enough to catapult it onto our best Christmas movies list ahead of Thanksgiving 2024. If it ends up sounding like a festive dud, I might just wait for it to land on Prime Video instead.

Gladiator II

Russell Crowe's Maximus won't be back in Gladiator II. (Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Release date: November 22

More than two decades after Gladiator, aka one of the best historical epics of all time, a sequel is finally set to arrive in late 2024 and have us all thinking about the Roman Empire once more (if you know, you know).

Plot details are understandably scarce, but Gladiator II has a powerhouse cast that legendary director Ridley Scott hopes will entice us into theaters regardless of whether it's good or not. Paul Mescal (Normal People), Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us), Denzel Washington (The Equalizer), Connie Nielsen (Wonder Woman), Derek Jacobi (Gladiator), Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things), and May Calamawy (Moon Knight) are just some of the big names attached to it. Altogether now: Are you not entertained!? (Maybe, I mean, I hope so...).

Sonic the Hedgehog 3

The third entry in Paramount's Sonic the Hedgehog film series arrives in December. (Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Release date: December 20

The world's most famous blue hedgehog races back into theaters just ahead of Christmas 2024 for his third big-screen outing. That's right, Sonic the Hedgehog will lace up his red and white sneakers to embark on a new turbocharged adventure in the sequel to 2022's Sonic the Hedgehog 2. This time, the chili dog-munching hero faces off against arch-nemesis Shadow, a laboratory-created version of Sonic.

With Tails and Knuckles on hand to help Sonic thwart whatever nefarious plan Shadow (and maybe Doctor Eggman) has cooked up, Sonic 3 might be every Sega fan's dream flick. The previous two films have been solid video game adaptations, so providing Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is as well, I'll be as happy as a Chaos Emerald-wielding Sonic.

Nosferatu

Robert Eggers' Nosferatu film remake lands in theaters on Christmas Day. (Image credit: Focus Features/Universal Pictures)

Release date: December 25

I didn't have 'gothic horror film released on Christmas Day' on my bingo card for this year, yet here we are. The second remake of the 1922 German expressionist film of the same name, Nosferatu will aim to terrify audiences when it flies into cinemas before 2024 is over.

This modern take on Dracula's origins tale stars Bill Skarsgård (John Wick 4) as Count Orlok, the horrifying vampire who becomes infatuated with Ellen Hutter (The Idol's Lily-Rose Depp) and will stop at nothing to get close to her. Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nicholas Hoult (The Menu), Emma Corrin (The Crown), and Willem Dafoe are also among its stacked cast and it's directed by Robert Eggers (The Northman, The Lighthouse). Join me for a blood-curdlingly good time this festive season, won't you?

If you want to read about the films coming to the most popular streaming platforms in 2024, read our new Netflix movies, new Disney Plus movies, new Prime Video movies, and new Max movies guides.