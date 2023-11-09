Inside Out 2 trailer will make you feel like a teenager again with its new emotion teases

The first teaser trailer for Inside Out 2 has been released – and, to quote Ron Burgundy from Anchorman, it's got us trapped in a glass case of emotion.

Pixar's next movie, which is a direct sequel to 2015's Inside Out, is set to be one of 2024's new movies. It's due to make its bow in theaters on June 14, so it's about time we were given a first look at the upcoming animated flick.

Well, Pixar and parent company Disney have finally unveiled the first footage from Inside Out 2. And, with the movie set to reunite viewers with the first film's human protagonist Riley, albeit as a teenager now, Pixar's latest venture is set to introduce a whole host of new emotions to the quintet – Joy, Sadness, Fear, Anger, and Disgust – already living inside her head.

Inside Out 2's first trailer only acquaints us with one of those new emotions in the form of the orange-hued Anxiety, who's being voiced by Stranger Things' Maya Hawke. Per a Disney press release, director Kelsey Mann (The Good Dinosaur, Monsters at Work) said of Anxiety's role in the movie: “Anxiety might be new to the crew, but she’s not really the type to take a back seat. That makes a lot of sense if you think about it in terms of what goes on inside all our minds."

However, there's a blink-and-you'll-miss-it run through of the other feelings we'll meet in the film right at the end of the teaser. Among that contingent are Envy, Embarrassment, and Ennui (boredom, essentially), and you can catch a glimpse of what some of these other emotions look like in the movie's first poster below, too.

Big changes. New emotions. 👀Check out the brand new poster for Disney and Pixar's #InsideOut2, only in theaters June 2024. pic.twitter.com/ZzpOOGdto8November 9, 2023 See more

For anyone interested, here's a story synopsis: "Inside Out 2 returns to the mind of newly minted teenager Riley just as headquarters is undergoing a sudden demolition to make room for something entirely unexpected: new emotions! Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust, who’ve long been running a successful operation by all accounts, aren’t sure how to feel when Anxiety shows up. And it looks like she’s not alone."

That brief rundown aside, we don't know much about Inside Out 2's plot yet. However, we know Riley (and her emotions) will have to navigate her new school in San Francisco, as well as the onset of puberty, hence the arrival of the previously mentioned new emotions/hormones/whatever you want to call them.

It's unclear if Inside Out 2 will pick up immediately after its forebear, which ended with an epilogue-style last scene set one year after Inside Out's primary plot and already saw 12-year-old Riley acclimatizing to her new surroundings. We suspect Inside Out 2 will directly follow on from what came before, though, considering how old Riley is at the end of the first film and the beginning of this one.

Amy Poehler, Lewis Black, and Phyllis Smith are back to voice Joy, Anger, and Sadness, as is Kaitlyn Dias, who voiced Riley. However, Bill Hader and Mindy Kaling, who played Fear and Disgust, have been replaced by Tony Hale (Toy Story 4) and Liza Lapira (Don't Trust the B**** in Apartment 23) for the sequel.

Per Deadline, Meg LaFauve, who co-wrote the original movie, is on script duties again for the 2024 follow-up. As mentioned, Pete Docter, who directed Inside Out, (see where it placed in our best Pixar movies list) has been replaced in the filmmaking chair by Mann, who makes his feature film directing debut on a Pixar flick.

