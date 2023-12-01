First Furiosa trailer teases Anya Taylor-Joy's hero, Chris Hemsworth's wild villain, and explosions galore

The next movie in the Mad Max franchise looks as epic as its predecessor

The first trailer for Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga has raced onto the internet – and it's a lovely day for fans of the George Miller-directed film franchise, as it looks suitably epic.

A prequel starring Anya Taylor-Joy (The Menu, The Super Mario Bros. Movie) as the titular heroine, one of 2024's highly anticipated new movies is packed with high-octane action, stunning cinematography, and an almost unrecognizable, prosthetics-laden Chris Hemsworth, the Marvel star looking pretty, well, demented as chief antagonist Dementus.

The latest entry in the Mad Max movie series has been a long time coming. When it arrives in May 2024, it'll be nearly nine years since Mad Max: Fury Road – the last installment in the popular film franchise – debuted in theaters.

That explosive, post-apocalyptic action-drama 2015 flick starred Tom Hardy (Venom, Dunkirk) as the titular character alongside Charlize Theron (Doctor Strange 2), with the latter playing an older, more world-weary version of Furiosa – i.e. the individual Taylor-Joy will be portraying in Furiosa's origins-centric movie.

Anyway, a Warner Bros. Pictures press release provided more details on what Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga will be about, as well as teasing the return of another iconic character from Fury Road.

"As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus," the synopsis reads. "Sweeping through the Wasteland, they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home."

Alyla Browne (The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart) and Tom Burke (The Lazarus Project, The Wonder) are among the many supporting actors who'll feature alongside Taylor-Joy and Hemsworth, though their roles haven't been disclosed. Considering that Browne is a child actor, however, it's likely she'll be playing a much younger version of Furiosa here, which suggests we might get some flashback sequences of her time in the Green Place of Many Mothers.

As mentioned, famed Australian director George Miller has returned to helm the franchise's newest entry, with the filmmaker co-writing the script with Nico Lathouris (Mad Max: Fury Road). Let's hope the pair have put pedal to the metal and delivered another barnstorming, petro-fuelled flick when Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga speeds into theaters next year.

Where can I stream the Mad Max movies?

The arrival of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga's first teaser is sure to reignite interest in the Mad Max movie series. Currently, there are four films in the franchise, stretching all the way back to the 1979 original, which starred Mel Gibson (The Continental: From the World of John Wick, Braveheart) as the titular character.

If you're looking to catch up on every Mad Max film to date, you'll want to know where you can stream them. Below, we've listed each film – in the order of their original release dates – alongside where you can watch them in the US, UK, and Australia. So, rev your engines and prepare for some high-energy, mesmeric-looking flicks.

Mad Max (1979) – Paramount Plus and Amazon Freevee (US), rent or buy (UK), Prime Video (Australia)

(1979) – Paramount Plus and Amazon Freevee (US), rent or buy (UK), Prime Video (Australia) Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior (1981) – rent or buy (US and UK), Paramount Plus (Australia)

(1981) – rent or buy (US and UK), Paramount Plus (Australia) Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome (1985) – rent or buy (US and UK), Paramount Plus (Australia)

(1985) – rent or buy (US and UK), Paramount Plus (Australia) Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) – Max (US), rent or buy (UK), Netflix and Prime Video (Australia)

Here are those all-important release dates for Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, too: the dystopian film arrives in theaters on May 24, 2024 in the US and UK, with the movie arriving in Australian cinemas a day earlier on May 23, 2024.