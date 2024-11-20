Prime Video's #2 most-watched movie Infinite was nominated as one of the worst films of 2021 – here are 3 better sci-fi's with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes

Amongst Prime Video's 170 new movies this month, the 2020 sci-fi thriller Infinite has beat out tough competition and become the second most-watched movie on the streamer today (November 20), despite being nominated for the Worst Picture award at the satirical Razzie Awards in 2022.

Based on a story by Todd Stein, Infinite stars Mark Wahlberg as Evan, a man haunted by skills he's never learned and memories of places he's never visited. When he's rescued by a secret group called "Infinites," they reveal his memories are from his past lives and he must save humanity from a madman who wants to destroy the endless cycle of life and reincarnation.

It's definitely not the best Prime Video movie, as Infinite currently has a 17% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes with a 34% audience score. If you're looking for an out-of-this-world (sorry) sci-fi movie to watch instead, then fear not as I've found three with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes that are available on one of the best streaming services.

The Terminator

RT score: 100%

100% Age rating: R

R Length: 108 minutes

108 minutes Director: James Cameron

80s sci-fi classic The Terminator is undoubtedly one of the best sci-fi movies ever made with Arnold Schwarzenegger’s ruthless killer cyborg becoming a legendary character in cinematic history. The Terminator follows the titular cyborg assassin (Schwarzenegger) as he's sent back in time to kill Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton), whose unborn son is predicted to save mankind from extinction caused by the hostile artificial intelligence Skynet in a post-apocalyptic future.

Amongst Prime Video's 170 new movies in November, The Terminator is one you should watch first for its cinematic comic book-style action, tantalizing tension and rip-roaring special effects. After watching The Terminator on my pink Woolworths TV when I was younger, this epic blockbuster proves to be a sci-fi juggernaut 40 years later.

Children of Men

RT score: 92%

92% Age rating: R

R Length: 109 minutes

109 minutes Director: Alfonso Cuarón

Since watching a clip of Children of Men on social media, it's been one film I've been desperate to watch, especially for Alfonso Cuarón's gripping long-takes. Set in 2027, 18 years of human infertility has left society on the brink of extinction. When one woman miraculously gets pregnant, bureaucrat Theo Faron (Clive Owen) must get her to safety and escape the unimaginable chaos.

Based on P. D. James' 1992 novel of the same name, Children of Men is widely renowned as a modern sci-fi classic for its edge-of-your-seat action sequences, gritty cinematography and its depiction of a bleak and believable dystopian future.

10 Cloverfield Lane

RT score: 91%

91% Age rating: PG-13

PG-13 Length: 104 minutes

104 minutes Director: Dan Trachtenberg

10 Cloverfield Lane is one of the most anxiety-inducing movies I've watched. The harrowing twists and turns make this an unforgettable sci-fi horror, despite the story unfolding in one claustrophobic setting. 10 Cloverfield Lane is the second installment to the Cloverfield franchise and follows Michelle (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), who wakes up in a survivalist's (John Goodman) underground bunker after a car crash. He claims that he saved her from an apocalyptic attack that has left the outside world uninhabitable, but his increasingly sinister behavior leaves Michelle questioning his motives.

What comes next is a heart-pounding fight for survival as Michelle tries to escape the bunker and discover the truth. It's a breathless thriller you won't be able to stop watching.