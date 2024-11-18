I've looked through Prime Video's 170 new movies in November and here are 3 you should watch first, including one with 100% on Rotten Tomatoes

Just when we thought Prime Video's library couldn't get any bigger, the streamer added nearly 200 movies in November to make our watchlists even longer.

The full list is available on everything new on Prime Video in November 2024, but to save you from scrolling through the content mines on one of the best streaming services, I've collated a list of three movies you should watch first, including one with 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. There's an epic sci-fi blockbuster, a slapstick comedy and a tender romantic drama to choose from, all with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes.

If you weren't already spoilt for choice out of the best Prime Video movies, you can check out these seven movies new on Prime Video in November with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes next.

The Terminator

RT score: 100%

100% Age rating: R

R Length: 108 minutes

108 minutes Director: James Cameron

I have a fond memory of watching the 80s sci-fi classic The Terminator on my pink Woolworths (RIP) TV in my bedroom. It's no doubt one of the best sci-fi movies of all time and Arnold Schwarzenegger’s cyborg killing machine has gone down as one of the most iconic characters in cinematic history. Schwarzenegger stars as the Terminator, a cyborg assassin sent back in time to find and kill Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton), whose unborn son will one day save humankind from extinction at the hands of a hostile artificial intelligence called Skynet.

With jaw-dropping action and epic thrills, James Cameron's sci-fi blockbuster is one you never grow tired of even 40 years later. Check out our every Terminator movie rated from worst to best guide to see where The Terminator ranked.

Airplane!

RT score: 97%

97% Age rating: PG

PG Length: 88 minutes

88 minutes Directors: Jim Abrahams , Jerry Zucker and David Zucker

I wouldn't have expected a movie with eye roll-worthy dad jokes to make me laugh, but Airplane! certainly did. This 1980 disaster parody film follows Ted Striker (Robert Hays), a former pilot with a fear of flying who must safely land an airplane full of passengers when the crew becomes sick with food poisoning. While Airplane! is shamelessly silly and foolish, its slapstick gags and rapid-fire humor has made it a timeless classic, with many of the jokes still quoted today.

The Spectacular Now

RT score: 92%

92% Age rating: R

R Length: 95 minutes

95 minutes Director: James Ponsoldt

Based on the novel of the same name by Tim Tharp, The Spectacular Now isn't your average coming-of-age story. In the book-to-screen adaptation, studious teenager Aimee (Shailene Woodley) falls in love with carefree high school senior Sutter (Miles Teller) after an unexpected encounter. While it sounds like an average teen romance, it's actually filled with a surprising amount of emotional depth. The Spectacular Now is a lovely watch due to its authentic portrayal of real-life teenagers hanging out and enjoying each other's company. Teller and Woodley's stirring performances make you genuinely care for their characters as you experience every up and down of their relationship with them.

