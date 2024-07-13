Demon Slayer season 4: Release date, trailer, confirmed cast, plot synopsis, and more

It's time to embark on the Hashira Training arc for Tanjiro and his allies.

Demon Slayer season 4: key information - Original Japanese version released from May to June

- Dubbed English version currently releasing weekly on Crunchyroll

- No confirmed Netflix release date yet

- Story synopsis and episodes revealed

- Full voice cast returns to reprise their roles

- Movie trilogy, Infinity Castle, will act as season 5

Demon Slayer season four, also known as the Hashira Training arc, takes the next step in Tanjiro’s journey to becoming a fully-fledged Demon Slayer. While all episodes of the original Japanese version, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, have already aired, the dubbed English version is currently being released weekly. To follow the adventure of one of the best anime of all time, fans can stream on Crunchyroll first, then, at a later date, it’ll arrive on Netflix.

The Hashira Training arc, adapted from the manga, sees the teenager strive to become a skilled Demon Slayer in order to avenge his family’s death and navigate his sister Nezuko’s transformation into a demon. This arc is a far cry from the boy we met in season one. To find out more about the release date, the cast, plot specifics, and trailers, read on below. We’ll also delve into what lies ahead for the Demon Slayer franchise when it comes to its arrival on one of the world's best streaming services and season five, taking a whole new form.

Considering Demon Slayer season four has already been released in Japanese, there’s major spoilers ahead discussing plot specifics of the show. For any fans who haven’t read the manga series, there will also be spoilers forthcoming for Demon Slayer season five.

Episode 1 of the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc English dub is streaming now on @crunchyroll ! ✨📺 Episode 1: To Defeat Muzan Kibutsuji pic.twitter.com/BZ1NVa2d8XJune 30, 2024

While the Japanese version of Demon Slayer season four is already available to stream in full, the English dub version of the episodes didn’t start their weekly release on Crunchyroll until June 30 and are expected to continue through to late August.

In terms of when it’ll come to Netflix, there’s no confirmed release date. What we do know is that season three took a few months to arrive on Netflix, with season two taking almost a year. If we go by the most recent season, we could speculate Demon Slayer arriving on the streamer in late 2024 or early 2025. But, we’ll be sure to update when we know for certain.

For now, the first three seasons are available to stream on Netflix. NB: season two has been split into two arcs; the Mungen Train Arc and the Entertainment District Arc on the streaming platform, making it appear as if four seasons already exist there.

Demon Slayer season 4 trailer

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -Hashira Training Arc- | DUB TRAILER - YouTube Watch On

Given that Demon Slayer season four is already out, there is a trailer to share. Fortunately, it’s for the dubbed English version, so if you’re wanting to take a look at what’s in store before you watch the episodes, here’s your chance.

The main voice vast will return as Hashira and Demon Slayers train together in Demon Slayer season 4. (Image credit: Crunchyroll)

Here’s the Demon Slayer season four original voice cast:

Natsuki Hanae as Tanjiro

Akari Kito as Nezuko Kamado

Hiro Shimono as Zenitsu Agatsuma

Yoshitsuhu Matsuoka as Inosuke Hashibira

Katsuyuki Konishi as Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui

Saori Hayami as Insect Hashira Shinobu Kocho

Kengo Kawanishi as Muichiro Tokito

Kana Hanazawa as Misturi Kanroji

Kenichi Suzumura as Obanai Iguro

Tomokazu Seki as Wind Hashira Sanemi Shinazugawa

Tomokazu Sugita as Stone Hashira Gyomei Himejima

Takahiro Sakurai as Water Hashira Giyu Tomioka

Ai Kayano as Kanae Kocho

And, here’s the Demon Slayer season four English dubbed voice cast:

Zach Aguilar as Tanjiro

Abby Trott as Nezuko Kamado

Aleks Le as Zenitsu Agatsuma

Bryce Papenbrook as Inosuke Hashibira

Ray Chase as Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui

Erika Harlacher as Insect Hashira Shinobu Kocho

Griffin Burns as Muichiro Tokito

Kira Buckland as Mitsuri Kanroji

Erik Scott Kimerer as Obanai Iguro

Kaiji Tang as Wind Hashira Sanemi Shinazusgawa

Crispin Freeman as Stone Hashira Gyomei Himejima

Johnny Yong Bosch as Water Hashira Giyu Tomioka

Bridgert Hoffman as Kanae Kocho

Both casts have been a stalwart for the Demon Slayer franchise and return once again to reprise their roles and continue on with their stories.

Demon Slayer season 4 story synopsis

The intense Hashira training begins for the Demon Slayers as they prepare for the inevitable fight against Muzan. (Image credit: Crunchyroll)

Demon Slayer season four adapts chapters 128-139 of the manga of the same name. It premieres with an hour-long episode that picks up on Tanjiro’s journey to avenge his family and alongside his allies they enter into the Hashira Training arc. Spoilers ahead for all eight episodes of season four.

In episode one, Wind and Serpent Hashira embark on a mission to rescue a kidnapped woman and come across an entrance to the Infinity Castle, before it vanishes. Elsewhere, there’s discussions led by Kagaya’s wife, Amane, around the mysterious marks that appeared on Misturi and Muichiro while they were in battle.

Tojiro and his allies embark on training in preparation for the impending conflict against Muzan Kibutsuji, who continues to pursue Nezuko. Each Hashira leads training to strengthen the Demon Slayers, but Water Hashira refuses. To conclude the episode, Tamayo is visited by Kagaya’s crow, who enlists the skilled doctor/demon to fight against Muzan and ally with Shinobu Kocho.

In episode two, Tanjiro wants to find out why Giyu won’t join the Hashira Training. Giyu eventually confides in Tanjiro that a dark memory in his past, involving Sabito from season one, has left him feeling unworthy. Thankfully, Tanjiro helps him overcome his problems. During this, Insect Hashira Shinobu tells Kanao her plan to teach her how to kill the demon that killed her older sister.

Tanjiro prepares mentally and physically for battle in Demon Slayer season 4. (Image credit: Crunchyroll)

In episode three, Tanjiro impresses during Hanshira training set up by Tengen. Tengen tasks the trainees with a big challenge by pretending to be a demon hunting them. With Tanjiro as a strong leader, he inspires the other trainees to work harder and complete their training.

In episode four, the training intensifies with Muichiro. Tonjiro once again impresses with his skills against Sanemi and Obanai. Tonjiro challenges Muichiro to a paper plane contest, which if he loses means he’ll be more lenient with the trainees. Muichiro easily wins, but it teaches him to change his attitude towards the trainees anyway.

In episode five, training continues at Mitsuri’s stage, then Obanai’s stage, then finally Sanemi’s stage. While Tanjiro is succeeding, Sanemi takes out a personal vendetta and beats the trainees, alongside Tanjiro, to teach them a lesson of resilience. Elsewhere, Wind Harisha Sanemi’s younger brother, Genya, reveals he eats demons. Sanemi is angry at Tanjiro and ends his training, but Tanjiro and Zenitsu move onto the last stage.

In episode six, it’s time for the towering Stone Hashira Gyomei’s training, which spans three stages of enduring a waterfall, lifting logs, and pushing a boulder. While Tanjiro struggles with the weight of the boulder, he is reminded by Genya to harness Repetitive Action - to use certain memories to heighten strength - and he succeeds. Elsewhere, the threat of Muzan is rising as Biwa Demon Nakime has located 60% of the Demon Slayers in the hunt for Nezuko and Kagaya.

In episode seven, Tanjiro finishes his training. On his way to Giyu, Tajiro finds Zenitsu angered by a letter he has received, although its contents remain unclear. Giyu and Sanemi spar, but Sanemi is once again in conflict with Tanjiro who tries to make peace. Sanemi discovers Nakime’s eye and realises the Hashira Training Corps has been infiltrated. At the same moment, Muzan enters the Ubuyashiki mansion to confront Kagaya, the leader of the Corps.

Finally, in episode eight, Muzan is hellbent on finding Nezuko. In a huge twist, Kagaya sets off explosives in his mansion, taking out him and most of his family to shock Muzan. He escapes, but not before the Hashira arrive and Demon Slayers to fight him. Just as it appears they might beat him, Nakime opens the doors to the Infinity Castle beneath them, which sucks them all in, transporting them and trapping them.

Demon Slayer season 4: future seasons?

The end is near. Crunchyroll is excited to bring Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle to theaters as an epic trilogy! ⚔️ @DemonSlayerUSAhttps://t.co/a5mKaNny1g pic.twitter.com/ZYIy5XmKRhJune 30, 2024

With Demon Slayer season 4 complete, fans have been left with a huge cliffhanger with the Hashira and Demon Slayers captured in Infinity Castle. Fortunately, season five has officially been announced, but it won’t arrive in the traditional sense. Instead of a run of episodes, the next step in the Demon Slayer franchise will be to release a trilogy of movies based on the Infinity Castle arc.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle | OFFICIAL TRAILER - YouTube Watch On

The teaser trailer, shown above, shows an ominous dull-lit staircase and hallway of Infinity Castle before the words, “With a united will that lasts forever… Enter the Battle at Infinity Castle.” Before a montage of the main Hashira and various fight scenes plays out.

In a statement (per Variety ), Crunchyroll president Rahul Purini said: “Crunchyroll is thrilled to be able to bring this trilogy of films to fans, on the big screen, and it promises to be one of the truly epic and consequential pop cultural events of our time when it hits theaters.”

Season four set the scene for the Demon Slayers to be fully trained up and ready to fight. The Infinity Castle arc makes up the first half of the Final Battle Arc of the manga, with the second half called the Sunrise Countdown arc. That’s chapter 137-205 to get through and clearly a lot of story left to tell, hence the trilogy of feature-length movies. While Demon Slayer season five isn’t strictly a season as we know it, the three movies will form the final part of the story.

For more Netflix TV-based coverage, check out our guides on Arcane season two, Stranger Things season five, Wednesday season two, and Cobra Kai season six.