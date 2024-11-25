This Paramount Plus Black Friday deal is not to be missed if you're a sports fan

Streaming deals for Black Friday are coming thick and fast. We're keeping track of all the best Black Friday streaming deals and have just seen that one of the biggest players, Paramount, is going early with an offer and it's a good one.

Right now, you can sign up to Paramount Plus for just $2.99 and get a two-month subscription. The deal is available for the Paramount Plus 'Essential' plan (with ads), which would normally set you back $7.99 a month, or $59.99 for the year, and Paramount Plus 'With Showtime' (ad-free), which is normally $12.99 a month or $119.99 for the year. It probably goes without saying, but we'd recommend getting the 'With Showtime' plan.

Today's best Paramount Plus deal

Paramount Plus with Showtime: was $12.99 per month now $2.99 at Paramount Plus

This deal might seem short-lived, but you can pack a lot into that time. As well as a feast of NFL and elite European soccer, you'll get access to Paramount and Showtime's fearsome back catalog. For Showtime, that's all-timers like Billions and Dexter, and from Paramount, it's Frasier, Evil, Yellowjackets and a feast of Star Trek offerings. To take advantage of the deal, you just need to enter the code 'BLACKFRIDAY' when you're signing up.

This is the same price as the Black Friday offer Amazon is currently running, where you can pick up the Paramount Plus subscription add-on to your Prime Video plan for $2.99, but this offer gets you an extra month for free. If you're already set up with Prime Video, then that might be easier to add on, but if you're not, this could be the way to go.

Does it include live sport? Yes it does

This is the best time of year for sports fans, and there's a lot of live sport to be had with this deal (Image credit: Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

Now, two months does not seem like a long time. Indeed, many streaming services can go entirely unwatched for that time and not notice. But, if you're a sports fan, we're about to enter the busiest time of year.

For soccer fans, the Paramount Plus 'With Showtime' package includes coverage of the Champions League, which still has four rounds left of its mammoth group stage. It also has all the madness of the NFL for the busiest part of gridiron season. All for $2.99 a month.

As well as sports, there's a feast of movies and shows to be enjoyed. Some of the best shows on Paramount Plus are the final season of Yellowstone, which will be wrapping up in December, as well as its variety of spin-offs, and the new season of hit action-drama, Lioness.

Paramount Plus has enjoyed a solid year for shows. Sylvester Stallone's Tulsa King, Jon Hamm's explosive drama, Landman, and detective drama, Tracker, have all had good reviews and healthy audiences, while the reboots of Criminal Minds and Frasier have continued to delight their die-hard fanbases.

Whether you stick around for two months or longer, you'll also get the chance to enjoy big franchises like Mission: Impossible, Scream and Transformers over the holiday season, as well as big festive classics like Scrooged and Planes, Trains and Automobiles.

(Image credit: Paramount)

In many ways, the streaming Black Friday deals are just getting started. Paramount has shown its hand, but what Disney Plus and Hulu have to offer we don't know yet. So far, we've seen deals for Max, Starz, Peacock as well as sporty types like ESPN Plus and DAZN bring more offers to the table.

Traditionally, the biggest and best streaming services, and by this we mean Disney Plus, Hulu and Paramount Plus tend to post deals nearer the day of Black Friday itself, and we only expect more to become available as we get closer to this Friday (November 29).

To find out, make sure you keep an eye on our Black Friday streaming deals page as more discounts and savings get announced.