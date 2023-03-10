FAQs

How much does Sling TV cost? Sling TV has two paid plans: Sling Orange and Sling Blue. Both cost $40 a month. As there are different channels in each package, it makes sense to prioritise which one you need based on the content you like to watch. However, there’s also the option of a combined Orange + Blue package for $55 per month if you want to get access to everything. New subscribers can regularly get 50% off their first month’s membership fees, so look out for that when signing up for the first time. On top of that, there’s the option to pay for add-on packages and premium channels. These can be free, but usually cost anywhere between $6 - $21.

Can you get Sling TV for free? Sling Free is an ad-supported tier of Sling TV that allows you to watch over 5,000 films and TV shows for free. Of course, the selection isn’t as extensive as what’s available in the paid membership, but it doesn’t require you to register or provide any card details to use it. Expect lots of old reality TV programmes or classic sitcoms such as Hell’s Kitchen and Third Rock From The Sun, as well as lesser-known movies and live TV news shows.

Is there a Sling TV free trial? A Sling TV free trial is currently unavailable. The streaming service has not provided one since March 2022, so it seems unlikely that the option will be back any time soon. Still, you can make use of the ad-supported Sling Free if you want to try out the service before subscribing. And then there’s the chance to save 50% off your first month’s paid membership using one of the Sling TV promo codes above.

How do I cancel Sling TV? It’s easy to cancel Sling TV if you want to avoid being charged more at the end of your discounted subscription - or just no longer wish to use the streaming service. Just head into the My Account section while logged in and there will be a ‘Cancel Subscription’ option you can select. Follow the steps shown and your membership will end once you reach the next payment date. Until then, you can use the service as normal, or resubscribe if you change your mind. Just note, any promotional offers may not be available again if you originally signed up at a discounted price.

Is Sling TV worth it? We were reasonably positive in our Sling TV review, as it has all the makings of a dream service for cord cutters. It’s priced competitively when compared to other similar services, so it feels like you get good value for money. Plus, we appreciate the option of being able to choose between a Sling Blue or Sling Orange subscription to suit your needs. You can then customise that further with extra packages and premium channels, rather than paying for channels that you otherwise wouldn’t want or need.

What channels does Sling TV have? Sling TV offers over 45 live TV channels and well over 80,000 TV shows and movies on demand. Some of the big-name channels on the service include the likes of NBC, CNN, Disney Channel, ESPN, FX, BBC America, Discovery and National Geographic. On top of that, there are Extra packages that add more channels by category, such as Comedy, Sports, Kids and Lifestyle. You can also add on other premium channels such as Discover Plus, Showtime and Starz. Our full Sling TV channels guide covers all the information about what’s available on the streaming service.

Hints and tips

Wait for sales before signing up: Deals on a Sling TV are fairly regular, so there’s usually an opportunity to save up to 50% on a subscription if you’re a new member. Definitely keep an eye out for these and take full advantage of them if you’re new to the service as it’s the best way to save the most money upfront.

Look for channel deals: Sometimes there are opportunities to add new channels to your service at no extra cost, or at a much lower price than normal. Do snap them up when these are available as you can get free access to big names such as Starz and Showtime for a limited time.

Pick your package: As Sling TV offers two distinct packages, it’s important you pick the one that will get you the most value for your money. Those more interested in news and entertainment channels will be best served by Sling Blue as it comes with NBC, A&E, FX and National Geographic. Meanwhile, those after sports and family entertainment will find the Sling Orange package more to their liking as that features ESPN, Disney Channel, Nick Jnr. and CNN.