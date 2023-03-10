FAQs

How much is ESPN Plus? ESPN Plus is $9.99 per month if you opt for a one-month rolling subscription. If you'd prefer, you can also buy a whole year of service upfront for $99.99, which equates to a 20% overall saving. If you can do so, we'd highly recommend opting for a yearly subscription if you're ready to commit as this is easily the best way to reduce the price of ESPN Plus.

How to watch ESPN Plus ESPN Plus is readily available to watch across a range of digital platforms. Firstly, there's the web browser for those who want to watch on Windows desktop or Mac. Those who want to stream on the go will find a relevant ESPN Plus app on either the Google Play or Apple store. Finally, if you want to tune-in in the comfort of your living room, you'll find ESPN Plus supported on leading streaming platforms such as Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, and Google Chromecast.

Is ESPN Plus worth it? At $9.99 for its basic monthly package, ESPN Plus is around the average price for a streaming service. Generally speaking, that's going to be worth it if you watch sports on a daily basis. For extra value, we'd highly recommend bundling-in ESPN Plus, Hulu, and Disney Plus together. At $12.99 this is a little pricier, but you get an absolute ton of content and an overall 50% saving versus if you were buying each service separately.

Does ESPN Plus have a free trial? While ESPN Plus used to have a free trial a while ago, it was discontinued back in 2020 and we haven't seen one since, outside of a few rare promotions. As of writing, the cheapest way to try out ESPN Plus is to pick up a one-month subscription for $9.99 or try your luck and wait it out to see if the trial crops up again any time soon.

Does ESPN Plus have live sports? Yes it does - but the content is limited depending on the sport. As of 2023, ESPN Plus has live games for NHL, NFL, MLB, international soccer, Golf, and tennis. Right now, there are no live NBA games on ESPN Plus and NFL games also tend to be heavily restricted. Since ESPN Plus runs as a separate service from the main cable channels, you won't find content featured on ESPN or ESPN2 running live.

Does ESPN Plus come with Disney Plus? Nope, but there is an option to bundle both ESPN Plus and Disney Plus with Hulu for a relatively reasonable $12.99 per month - an absolute bargain price considering the amount of content available on either service. In total, this particular package offers a huge 50% saving versus the individual costs of the platforms by themselves.

Hints and tips

Go for the Disney Bundle: As previously mentioned in this article, by far the best ESPN Plus deal right now is the bundle that's being offered with Disney Plus and Hulu. You can currently get all three services together for just $12.99 per month, which is a 50% saving versus purchasing each of them separately. This is also a great way to get a ton of excellent streaming content on the cheap, relatively speaking.

Commit to a year: If you're a sports fanatic and ready to commit to ESPN Plus then it's a good idea to just go for a full year of service at a time. While you'll have to spend $100 upfront the annual subscription essentially equates to a $20 per year saving. Considering you're not getting any freebies or extras for paying on a per-monthly basis, this is basically a great way to make your money go a little bit further overall with ESPN Plus.

Wait for a free trial: While we've already stated that there's no all-year-round free trial available for ESPN Plus, every now and again the service does resurrect it as a promotion. Generally speaking, these promotions have been exclusively available to new customers and infrequent at best but it's still worth keeping an eye out if you're interested.