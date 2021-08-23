ESPN Plus cost: subscriptions, bundles and deals available

ESPN Plus has become something of an essential subscription for any self-respecting sports fan, offering plenty of bang for your buck under the ESPN Plus cost. The streaming service boasts exclusive access to the likes of UFC, MLB, MLS live, and an array of unmissable 30 for 30 documentaries.

ESPN Plus cost: Sign up to one of ESPN Plus' plans now

Essentially a supplementary streaming service on top of the ESPN cable TV offering, ESPN Plus gives you access to extra shows, behind-the-scenes content and, most importantly, an ad-free environment to watch the content you already love.

From baseball, to NFL football, to hockey, and PGA Tour Golf, plus out-of-market MLS matches, as well as top drawer shows like Detail with host Kobe Bryant and Draft Academy, there's something for every sports fan.

There's a fairly wide array of options for signing up to the service depending on your viewing needs and budget. Here we'll explain the different ESPN Plus cost options, including the cheapest ways to get access to ESPN Plus. Keep reading to find out more.

Discover your UFC live stream options in all corners of the globe

Everything you need to know about the ESPN Plus app

Read our definitive guide to the best streaming services

ESPN Plus cost: what payment plans are available?

The two core, standalone options for subscribing to ESPN Plus are its Monthly Pass option and its Annual Pass tier, which have both recently seen minor price increases:

The monthly option is now priced at $6.99 a month including VAT (previously $5.99), with a minimum term of one month, after which you can opt out at any point.

including VAT (previously $5.99), with a minimum term of one month, after which you can opt out at any point. The annual pass ties you in for 12 months for a one-off fee of $69.99 a year including VAT (previously $59.99), which presents a significant saving on paying monthly.

The great news is that both tiers offer full access to the ESPN Plus catalogue of on demand shows as well as live action. Crucially for MMA fans, it allows subscribers to make the most of ESPN Plus UFC PPV events, UFC Fight Nights, best-of archives, and other original Octagon-themed content.

While the ESPN Plus cost does not include PPV events where you'll be required to pay $69.99 apiece, there are often bundle deals available for new ESPN Plus yearly subscribers.

Recent UFC PPV cards have been offered with a one year subscription of ESPN Plus for the knockdown price of $89.98 on the official site.

(Image credit: Disney)

What is the ESPN Plus bundle?

Those looking for a broader streaming entertainment package can make the most of even bigger savings.

With ESPN owned by Disney, the entertainment giant is offering a rather compelling ESPN Plus bundle that lets you get ESPN Plus, Disney Plus and Hulu for a flexible monthly sum which remains at just $13.99 a month. You can sign up for the great value bundle by heading to Disney Plus's website here.

As well as giving you access to all of the top tier sports content that ESPN Plus offers, you'll also be able to delve into a vault of Classic Disney Animations, Pixar movies, and documentaries from National Geographic plus the entire Marvel and Star Wars library. This includes Disney Plus exclusives like Loki. On top of that, get access to Hulu's films, TV shows and top notch originals like The Handmaid's Tale and Little Fires Everywhere.

Subscribed to all three services separately would set you back $20.97 a month, or $26.97 if you opted for Hulu without ads, making the $13.99 monthly asking price for the bundle pretty much unbeatable.

(Image credit: ESPN)

How does the ESPN Plus cost compare to Sling TV?

Competing streaming service Sling TV is wildly popular with cord-cutters, with the over-the-top platform offering a real alternative to cable for cash-conscious viewers.

Offering up access to hit TV shows live across a plethora of popular TV networks, as well as thousands of classic movies and TV shows on-demand, the service also has sports fans well catered for. You'll be able to watch the likes of NBC, NBCSN, USA Network, plus ESPN linear channels.

Sling TV packages are made up from three core plans at varying price points. Sling Orange is sports and family oriented, with ESPN, Motortrend, Nick Jnr and the Disney Channel among its line-up.

Sling Blue is bulked up with a greater number of news and entertainment channels with National Geographic, Discovery, SyFy, A&E and FX on its roster.

Both of these options are available for $35 a month individually, with a Sling Orange + Sling Blue combination giving you the best of both worlds for $50 a month. Whichever you choose, you can personalize your Sling TV channels plan with a range of Extras at an additional cost, including Sling Sports Extra for a further $11 a month which adds a further 10 sports channels including SEC Network, NBA TV and beIN Sports.

How does ESPN Plus compare to FuboTV?

Similar in its offering is sports-focused cable replacement FuboTV.

The IPTV service has unparalleled access to major sports networks including the NFL, ESPN and FS1, as well as offering the same general entertainment channels you’d find elsewhere. This includes AMC, BBC America, the Disney Channel, FX and MTV as well as having NBC, ABC and Fox for your breaking news.

There are four FuboTV plans available:

Starter gives you 109+ channels, 250 hours of Cloud DVR storage, and three simultaneous streams for $64.99 a month, while Pro boosts your Cloud DVR to 1000 hours and provides Unlimited Screens for $69.99.

The service's Elite tier is priced at $79.99 and increases the total number of channels to 160, while also offering 1000 hours Cloud DVR and Unlimited Screens.

Finally, Latino Quarterly offers 32 Spanish-language channels, 250 hours of Cloud DVR, and three simultaneous streams for the quarterly cost of $99 (to be prepaid every three months).

There are also a wide range of premium features and additional channels for each of the mentioned tiers, including Sports Plus with NFL Redzone which comes in at $10.99 and International Sports Plus which is priced at $6.99.

Read more: