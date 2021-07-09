ESPN Plus app: how to download ESPN Plus on iPhone and Android

Want sporting action tucked away in your pocket wherever you go? ESPN Plus makes that possible with the dedicated ESPN Plus app. Not simply another streaming platform, the ESPN app promises a place to not only watch the likes of UFC, MLB, MLS live, and its array of documentaries, but also to get the lowdown on the latest fixtures, scores, clips of the highlights, and the option to stream live sports, of course.

Launching back in 2018, the ESPN Plus app gives subscribers that little bit more care and attention, and is available to download on iOS and Android devices.

Keep reading on and we'll explain how to download the ESPN Plus app to your smartphone or tablet, as well as going into more detail about what's on offer to users.

Discover your UFC live stream options in all corners of the globe

Disney Plus app: equip your phone with the must-have streaming apps

Read our definitive guide to the best streaming services

Does ESPN Plus have an app?

Sporting fans can let out a cheer, because, yes, an ESPN Plus app does exist, though you'll only have to search 'ESPN' to find it.

Boasting live sports and scores, ESPN Plus collates together everything you need to know about live sporting events, with the option to set-up notifications for the latest breaking news, and gain access to expert analysis.

This is on top of the option to stream live sports with an ESPN Plus subscription, which will allow you to watch a whole host of sports including NFL, NBA, MLB, college sports, tennis, and golf. You'll also be able to watch UFC on ESPN Plus, as well as the FA Cup on ESPN Plus, and much more.

You'll also gain access to ESPN Plus Originals, all available to stream in HD. This includes ESPN Plus' 30 for 30 documentary series, and Detail: From the Mind of Kobe Bryant.

How do I download the ESPN Plus app?

If you have an iOS device, follow the below instructions to download the ESPN Plus app:

Go to the App Store

Type "ESPN" into the search tool

Scroll to the correct app (it should come up near the top)

Select 'Get' (it's free) to start downloading the app

Tap the 'Open' option once the app has finished downloading

For Android users who want the ESPN Plus app, your download process will be slightly different:

Open the Google Play Store

Type "ESPN" in the search bar

Select the ESPN icon and tap 'install'

Wait for the ESPN app to download

Run it and login with your existing credentials

To get full access beyond scores and on-demand news on iOS and Android devices, you'll need to sign up for an ESPN Plus account if you haven't already and then sign in through the app.

While you can't currently get a ESPN Plus free trial, you can choose between paying $5.99 a month, or it works out moderately cheaper if you opt for its $59.99 annual plan. Alternatively, the Disney Plus bundle gets you Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus altogether for just $13.99 a month.

(Image credit: ESPN)

What can I watch on the ESPN Plus app?

ESPN Plus is a fantastic extra to ESPN's cable channels, offering additional content, from TV shows, to behind-the-scenes action, all completely ad-free, allowing you to get straight to what you enjoy watching.

One of its biggest draws is certainly all the UFC action, with ESPN Plus having the right to live stream all UFC events Stateside. That means you'll be able to watch every Fight Night, as well as PPV events with a premium fee on top.

As previously mentioned, there's also a ton of other live sport to watch with something here likely to tick your boxes. Bag a Wimbledon live stream, or straight from the courts at the US Open. ESPN Plus is also the place for the FA Cup, college basketball, and the World Series.

Want even more from your ESPN Plus subscription? ESPN Plus has plenty of exclusive programming too, with must-see programmes like The Fantasy Show, as well as the aforementioned sports analysis series Detail and the 30 for 30 documentaries.

What other devices can I watch ESPN Plus on?

If you don't have an iOS or Android device, or wish to download the ESPN Plus app on another device altogether, the following are also able to host ESPN Plus: