ESPN Plus free trial: is one currently available?

Online streaming service ESPN Plus has been a huge hit with sports fans since launching in April 2018, offering up exclusive live UFC, MLB, MLS action, unmissable 30 for 30 documentaries plus much, much more.

Even better was that the ESPN Plus free seven-day trial gifted users a whole week to try out the service at absolutely zero charge.

But is anyone still eligible for an ESPN Plus free trial? And if not, what’s the cheapest way to subscribe on its website? Read on below and we’ll give all the latest info.

ESPN Plus free trial: why can't I get one?

From the platform’s launch in 2018 until June last year, if you headed to the ESPN Plus website you would have found a seven-day free trial giving uncertain streamers the chance to decide whether the service was for them.

It gave users a full week to dip their toes in and watch live coverage of baseball, NFL football, hockey, PGA Tour Golf, and out-of-market MLS matches, plus top drawer shows like Detail with host Kobe Bryant and Draft Academy.

But with ESPN's owner Disney's growing dominance within the streaming realm, alongside the company's bargain-tastic Disney Plus bundle which offers ESPN Plus, Display Plus and Hulu altogether for a heavily discounted monthly fee, the generous freebie trial was sadly withdrawn last summer.

What's the cheapest way to get ESPN Plus without a free trial?

Since dropping the ESPN Plus free trial, there's been little in the way of discounts or offers available from ESPN directly or any partnering cable providers, with the $5.99 monthly or $59.99 yearly fee holding solid.

There is one significant remaining money-saving option that involves ESPN Plus, however.

With ESPN jointly owned by Disney, the entertainment giant is offering a bundle that lets you get ESPN Plus, Disney Plus and Hulu for a flexible monthly sum of just $13.99 (following it's $1 increase on March 26 2021). You can sign up for the great value bundle by heading to Disney Plus's website here.

This means that alongside all the tasty sports content that ESPN Plus offers, you'll also be able to delve into a vault of Classic Disney Animations, Pixar movies, and documentaries from National Geographic plus the entire Marvel and Star Wars film library via Disney Plus as well as having access to Hulu's films, TV shows and top notch originals like The Handmaid's Tale and Little Fires Everywhere.

Subscribed to separately, you'd be looking at a fee of $18.97 a month, or $24.97 if you opted for Hulu without ads, making the $13.99 monthly asking price for the bundle one of the best value streaming offers currently out there.

What can I watch on ESPN Plus?

ESPN Plus can be best described as a supplementary streaming service on top of ESPN cable TV offering, that gives you access to extra shows, behind-the-scenes content and, most importantly, an ad-free environment to watch the content you already love.

The service gives you access to every out-of-market MLS match, alongside one NHL and MLB game per day during their respective regular seasons. You’ll also be able to watch live sporting events like golf's PGA Tour, top-tier boxing matches and a wealth of international soccer.

But perhaps the biggest draw for many will be the fact that ESPN Plus has the right to live stream all UFC events in the US. Every Fight Night and numbered PPV event is now shown on ESPN Plus - although the latter requires PPV-spends, of course.

In addition to all the live sport on offer, ESPN Plus also hosts plenty of exclusive original programming too, with must-see programmes like The Fantasy Show and sports analysis series Detail alongside a wealth of additional 30 for 30 documentaries,

On top of this its also a goldmine for on-demand MMA content, including Dana White’s Contender Series, UFC Destined, and Ariel & The Bad Guy, plus classic fights and replays.