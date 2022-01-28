PGA Tour golf on ESPN Plus: what can I watch and how much does it cost?

Audio player loading…

Armchair golf fans in the US have never had it so good, with more live action available from the fairways online than ever before thanks to the all-new PGA Tour Live on ESPN Plus.

After a relatively barren year for big names like Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, and Rory McIlroy, and the likes of Collin Morikawa, Jon Rahm and Patrick Cantlay establishing themselves as a new top tier, 2022 looks set to be a fascinating 12 months for the sport.

So what better time to have unprecedented access to live coverage like never before?

With a frankly staggering 4,300 exclusive hours of action promised over 35 tournaments, ESPN Plus is well worth considering for any self-respecting golf fan.

So read on to find out the latest info on what ESPN Plus coverage gives you, as well as the most cost-effective ways to subscribe to the service and whether your streaming devices are compatible.

PGA Tour golf on ESPN Plus: what can I watch?

Having inked a nine-year deal said to be in the region of $680m with the PGA Tour for live rights back in 2020, ESPN Plus has now began rolling out its game-changing coverage of the sport.

The inaugural season of PGA Tour Live coverage on the streaming service will see live coverage of 35 tournaments in 2022. At least 28 of those events will have four full days of coverage and four simultaneous live feeds each day. The service will also be offering on-demand, speed round recaps plus a deep library of archive and original PGA content.

On top of all this, the network has also got its hands on exclusive live coverage of two of golf's most prestigious events - ESPN Plus will be showing 115 hours of live coverage of this year's Masters tournament from Augusta National Golf Club, while the network is also now the exclusive home for live broadcasts of the Masters Par 3 Contest. The service also boasts access to a vast on-demand archive that will give subscribers access to more than 50 hours of The Masters Films (1960-2020).

On top of that, ESPN Plus will also have more than 200 hours of live coverage of this year's PGA Championship, as well as 30 hours of library and classic content from the traditional second Major of the year.

(Image credit: ESPN)

How much does it cost to watch PGA Tour golf on ESPN Plus?

Unlike a country club membership, a subscription to ESPN Plus won't cost you a fortune.

While the much-missed ESPN Plus free trial is sadly no longer a thing, the good news remains at a fairly budget-friendly $6.99 a month or $69.99 for a whole year of access.

The big bargain however comes when taking advantage of a bundle offering that includes ESPN Plus. As the sports network is jointly owned by Disney, there's saving to be had by opting for a package that gets you Disney Plus and Hulu as well as ESPN Plus, for the knock-down monthly fee of just $13.99. You can sign up for the package by checking out Disney Plus's website here.

Taking advantage of that Disney Plus bundle deal means that as well as getting all the golf and sports content provided by ESPN Plus, you'll also unlock the doors to an unrivalled library of family entertainment including Classic Disney Animations, Pixar movies, and documentaries from National Geographic plus the entire Marvel and Star Wars film library via Disney Plus. If that wasn't enough, the deal also give you access to Hulu's not inconsiderable library of movies, TV shows and exclusive originals.

Just to underline the saying, you'd be looking at a fee of $18.97 a month, or $24.97 if you opted to subscribe to Hulu without ads, if you signed up for all three services on their own, making the $13.99 bundle charge just about the best streaming service deal there currently out there.

What other sport content can I watch on ESPN Plus?

If you're a hardcore golf fan, ESPN Plus' wall-to-wall PGA Tour coverage will probably keep you suitably occupied over the coming months, but if you're a sports fan generally, there's even more treasure at your disposal, with exclusive live action from a multitude of sports on tap.

On of the service's biggest incentives for subscription is it's exclusive coverage of UFC live streams, with the platform having the rights to live stream all of the MMA promotion's events in the US. That includes every Fight Night and numbered PPV event which are now shown on ESPN Plus (although the latter still requires viewers to pay a PPV fee for access).

(Image credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Lucky subscribers also get exclusive streaming access to one NHL and MLB game per day during their respective regular seasons, as well as all out-of-market MLS matches plus a wealth of international and FA Cup soccer.

Discerning viewers fans looking to go behind the scenes of some sports biggest stories,will also be delighted to find that a subscription give you access to the entire 30 for 30 documentary library, as well as on demand access to a wide array of exclusive original sports programming including The Fantasy Show and award-winning sports analysis series Detail.

What devices can I watch PGA Tour golf on ESPN Plus with?

Alongside all that incredible content, what's also great about ESPN Plus is its wide-ranging support for a host of devices.

Its super straight-forward to watch live broadcasts and on demand content on your phone or tablet - simply download the ESPN app from either the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and sign up for the service there.

You also can watch ESPN Plus via your web browser on a PC or Mac by heading to the service's website.

If you've a streaming box connected to your TV, it shouldn't come as any surprise that ESPN Plus is available on Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV , as well as the Roku platform.

Games consoles also offer access to ESPN Plus, with dedicated apps for the service available for the PS5 and Xbox Series S and Series X as well as older machines such as all Xbox One models and the PS4, (but not unfortunately the Nintendo Switch).