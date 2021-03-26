UFC on ESPN Plus: what can I watch and how much does it cost?

Dedicated sports streaming service ESPN Plus has been a huge hit with baseball, soccer and NFL fans since its launch, but since striking an exclusive deal in 2019 with the UFC, its now become a near indispensable subscription for MMA fans in the USA.

The terms of the deal means ESPN Plus currently has the rights to live stream all UFC events in the US. That means every Fight Night and numbered PPV event is now shown on ESPN Plus (although the latter still requires viewers to pay a PPV fee for access).

Seen more as a supplement rather than an actual replacement for ESPN's regular cable service, ESPN Plus' exclusive access to big fight action nevertheless means its pretty much an essential purchase for UFC viewers.

Read on to find out the latest info on what exclusive content UFC ESPN Plus gives you access to, as well as the cheapest way to subscribe to the service.

What UFC events can I watch on ESPN Plus?

From Conor McGregor, to Khabib Nurmagomedov and Amanda Nunes - when the big names in UFC are in action its usually as the headline act on one of big monthly 'numbered' pay-per-view cards.

In order to watch the purchase these events you now need to be an ESPN Plus customer - more on that later.

Outside of access to PPV events, an ESPN Plus subscription gives viewers access to UFC's second-tier of events, UFC Fight Nights. Held on a weekly basis and taking place all over the globe, Fight Nights usually featuring up-and-coming local fighters.

They're a pretty big deal, being held at huge international venues with tickets changing hands for hundreds of dollars. If you're an ESPN subscriber, you can watch them live and in full without having to pay an extra dime.

Do you get UFC PPV with ESPN Plus?

The terms of ESPN's billion-dollar deal with the UFC means if you're looking to watch one of UFC's premium 'numbered' events, you'll now need an ESPN Plus subscription.

That's right, UFC pay-per-view events are unfortunately not included with a regular ESPN Plus subscription, however, you do need to have an ESPN Plus subscription in order to purchase PPV's.

UFC pay-per-views events currently cost $69.99 apiece, with that fee giving you access to early prelims, prelims as well as the main card.

(Image credit: ESPN)

What other UFC content can I watch on ESPN Plus?

In addition to all the live action from the octagon on offer, ESPN Plus also hosts plenty of exclusive original UFC-themed programming too.,

Its something of a goldmine for on-demand MMA content, including Dana White’s Contender Series, UFC Destined, and Ariel & The Bad Guy.

It's also pretty handy if you missed some of the weekend's action or are looking to delve into UFC's past as its vast library gives you access to classic fights plus replays of recent action.

What devices can I watch UFC on ESPN Plus with?

It's really straightforward to tune into ESPN Plus thanks to the service's wide support of devices, from PCs and tablets to smartphones and games consoles.

You can watch ESPN Plus on your web browser by heading to the service's website and signing up for the service.

ESPN Plus also has support for most of the latest generation of consoles, including PS5 and Xbox Series S and Series X as well as older machines such as all Xbox One models and the PS4, (but not unfortunately the Nintendo Switch).

If you’re more of a mobile sports watcher, download the ESPN app from either the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and sign up for the service there.

Or, if you like the traditional feel of sitting on the couch to watch the game, ESPN Plus is available on Apple TV, Chromecast and the Amazon Fire TV platform - and now on the Roku platform, too.

(Image credit: ESPN)

What other sports are shown by ESPN Plus?

Outside of top-drawer MMA action, the service gives you access to a wealth of exclusive live coverage from a cornucopia of other sports, including baseball, ice hockey, soccer, basketball and American football.

The streaming service offers viewers every out-of-market MLS match, alongside one NHL and MLB game per day during their respective regular seasons.

You’ll also be able to watch live sporting events like golf's PGA Tour, top-tier boxing matches and a wealth of international soccer.

In addition to all the live coverage on offer, ESPN Plus also hosts plenty of exclusive original sports programming too, with must-see programmes like The Fantasy Show, acclaimed sports analysis series Detail alongside a treasure trove of award-winning 30 for 30 documentaries.

What's the cheapest way to get ESPN Plus?

ESPN Plus costs $5.99 monthly or $59.99 yearly.

Since dropping the ESPN Plus free trial promotion last year, there's been little in the way of discounts or offers available from ESPN directly or any partnering cable providers for the streaming service.

There is one significant remaining money-saving option that involves ESPN Plus, however.

With ESPN jointly owned by Disney, the entertainment giant is offering a bundle that lets you get ESPN Plus, Disney Plus and Hulu for a flexible monthly sum of just $13.99. You can sign up for the great value bundle by heading to Disney Plus's website here.

This means that alongside all the tasty sports content that ESPN Plus offers, you'll also be able to delve into a vault of Classic Disney Animations, Pixar movies, and documentaries from National Geographic plus the entire Marvel and Star Wars film library via Disney Plus as well as having access to Hulu's films, TV shows and top notch originals like The Handmaid's Tale and Little Fires Everywhere.

Subscribed to separately, you'd be looking at a fee of $18.97 a month, or $24.97 if you opted for Hulu without ads, making the $13.99 monthly asking price for the bundle one of the best value streaming offers currently out there.