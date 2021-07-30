Crunchyroll free trial: is there one and how to get it?

If you’re looking to watch an anime specific streaming service, Crunchyroll is one of the best out there. With the largest streaming catalogue of licensed anime, start your Crunchyroll free trial today to guarantee it’s the streaming service for you.

Crunchyroll free trial: Head straight to the website to sign up and get a free trial

From animated Japanese shows and films, to Asian dramas and even manga, there is something for every anime fan on Crunchyroll. New to anime? Get a taste of top shows like Naruto and Attack of Titan without splashing out with a Crunchyroll free trial.

Keep reading to find out what the Crunchyroll free trial entitles you to, how long it is, and what you can benefit from with one. Want to know the most affordable way to get Crunchyroll thereafter? We've answered that for you in our Crunchyroll free trial guide, too.

How to get a Crunchyroll free trial

Customers that are completely new to Crunchyroll can benefit from a 14-day Crunchyroll free trial with any of the available subscription plans. And if it's not the streaming service for you, you can cancel your subscription before the end of the two week period to avoid being automatically charged.

Signing up for the Crunchyroll free trial is easy, just follow the bullet points below:

Go to the Crunchyroll home page

Click on the orange 'View Premium Plans' button

Choose the subscription plan that you want to try

Click the 'Start14-day free trial' button

Create an account by entering your email address and a password

Enter your credit card information or use PayPal

Click the 'Start free trial' button

If you need to cancel the subscription before the end of the free trial to avoid being charge, remember it will end as soon as you complete the steps below:

Log in to your Crunchyroll account

Go to your account via the profile button in the top right corner

Click 'Premium Membership' status

Hit the cancel membership button

What is the cheapest way to watch after your Crunchyroll free trial?

In total there are three different subscription plans on offer - Fan, Mega Fan, and Ultimate Fan - all of which benefit from the Crunchyroll free trial. However, your cheapest option is a Fan plan, which costs $7.99/£6.50 a month. This entitles you to uninterrupted anime just one hour after Japan see it with unlimited access to Crunchyroll's library of content. This does limit you to streaming on one device, though.

If you aren't bothered about watching the newest episodes hot off the press, the free membership option could be the best choice. This option allows you to stream episodes in standard definition about a week after they launch in Japan. You'll also have to put up with some ad breaks in there too.

The best value for money, however, is certainly the Mega Fan plan for $9.99/£7.99 a month, which gets you up to four simultaneous streams and the option to watch offline.

What can I watch with my Crunchyroll free trial?

Hosting over 1000 anime shows, 200 East Asian dramas and 80 manga titles, Crunchyroll should have something for everyone. The extensive library is translated and subtitled or dubbed into a wide variety of languages from across the world.

Not only can you binge watch all of your favourite series, like My Hero Academia, to your heart's content, but you can access simulcasts too. This means you can watch the latest episodes in series, like Boruto: Naruto Next Generation, an hour after they have been released in Japan.

If you’re more of a film person check out the Konosuba-God’s Blessing on This Wonderful World! Legend of Crimson, for a classic Japanese animated fantasy comedy film. Or maybe an action-romance is more your thing. In which case, you can watch The Last - Naruto The Movie with your free trial. The list of content to watch really is endless.

Like with many streaming services, the titles available vary slightly dependent on the region you are in. So check out what is available to you when you sign up to the 14-day free trial.

