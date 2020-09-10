How to watch The Fantasy Show online: stream every episode on ESPN+

The new NFL season is almost upon us - and that means its time to start drafting your fantasy team lineups.

On hand once again to help with your selections is ESPN's The Fantasy Show, with Matthew Berry and the team of FF and NFL analysts returning to offer up their tips fantasy football news, rankings, analysis and predictions.

Read on to find out how to watch The Fantasy Show online and stream every episode , no matter where in the world you are.

The Fantasy Show cheat sheet The new series of The Fantasy Show begins its run on Thursday, September 10 on streaming service ESPN+ in the US. The twice weekly live show will then go out at on Tuesday's at 10pm ET/ 7pm PT and alternate between Thursday's and Friday's at the same time throughout the NFL season. Try ESPN+ from just $5.99 a month today.

Ahead of the new series, host Berry promises more stats and irreverent goofing on the week's NFL news.

“With so much unknown right now, the two things The Fantasy Show can promise you this year is that if you watch us, we will make you a much smarter fantasy football player…and a much dumber person,” said Berry. “Oh, and we now have a talking robot.”

Essential viewing for any self-respecting FF fan, read on to find out how to stream The Fantasy Show today. Spoiler alert: all you need is a great value ESPN+ subscription!

How to watch The Fantasy Show in the US

While The Fantasy Show begin life on ESPN's linear channels, it new home is on the sports network's streaming service ESPN+ . The first episode of this season's run goes out at this Thursday at 10pm ET/PT, with new episodes at the same time, twice weekly on Tuesday's and either Thursday's or Friday's . ESPN+ only costs $5.99 per month and allows you to watch online as well as via its mobile app and TV streamer apps on the likes of Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PS4 and Xbox. Even better value, though, is a combined bundle that includes ESPN+, Hulu and Disney Plus - all for the bargain price of just $12.99 a month. As well as ESPN+ documentary action, you'll get access to the hugely impressive Disney Plus catalogue - which features Marvel movies, every Simpsons episode ever, the complete Star Wars canon, Pixar films, and much more - plus all the great shows and movies that Hulu offers.

What else comes with an ESPN+ subscription?

Quite a lot as it happens - a subscription to ESPN+ opens up access to over 20 exclusive live and replayed UFC Fight Nights, loads of documentaries like the Oscar-winning O.J.: Made in America, and on-demand action of history's greatest matches - think Wimbledon finals, Super Bowls, boxing title fights and loads more.

Oh yeah, and when live sport finally gets going again, ESPN+ also hosts tonnes of coverage including soccer, hockey, baseball...the list goes on.