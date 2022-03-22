Is a Peacock free trial still available?

Peacock entered the VOD market in July 2020, hoping to give Netflix, Disney Plus, and a dozen other streamers a run for their money. Like those heavyweights, there was a Peacock free trial introductory offer, providing unlimited access to its roster of hit TV series, blockbuster movies and exclusive sports content: a sure fire way to entice new subscribers.

NBCUniversal's streaming service is the place for crowd-pleasing shows like The Office, 30 Rock, and Parks and Recreation, a growing roster of exclusive original series including Wolf Like Me and the Saved by the Bell reboot, plus iconic films and movies fresh from theaters. That's in addition to live news, sports, and Spanish-language content too.

But you might be wondering: is the Peacock free trial still available? Our below guide provides the latest on the elusive Peacock free trial offer, and explains how you can spend less and get the same excellent entertainment.

Is there a Peacock free trial?

Technically, no. The 7-day free trial that came with a Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus subscription was discontinued around November last year.

It’s a pretty common move. Both HBO Max and Disney Plus withdrew their introductory free trial a few months after their launch too, preferring to secure a paying customer base and keep them hooked on a plethora of high-quality, original TV series and films.

The Peacock free trial might return – say, if subscription numbers start to slow down. But Peacock actually offers something more inviting to members anyway: a totally free subscription tier that provides a pared-back amount of Peacock content, which, self-evidentially, doesn’t cost a dime.

(Image credit: NBCUniversal/Peacock)

What is the cheapest way to get Peacock without a free trial?

As mentioned above, Peacock’s Free plan provides a generous sample of its TV shows and movies: 13,000 hours’ worth including content from Universal, third-party providers, and some live news and sports broadcasts too.

If you want unfettered access to the entire Peacock archive, though, you’ll need to splash a little cash. The two paid plans include ad-supported Peacock Premium and the ad-free Premium Plus, with the former costing just $4.99 a month.

The Premium Plus plan, which offers ad-free content, costs $9.99 per month. Both tiers provide 7,000 hours more content than the free plan, and offer every episode of Peacock Original shows plus next-day access to current NBC series.

Even better, if Xfinity, Cox Communications, or Spectrum supply your cable or broadband services, then you might be entitled to receive Peacock Premium absolutely free for up to a year. Just check with your provider to see whether you’re eligible.

What can I watch on Peacock TV?

Peacock has an impressive range of programming, largely coming from under the NBC Universal umbrella but roping in some third-party content too.

That means you can stream iconic and brand-new TV series and movies, NBC News with some 24/7 local coverage, exclusive sports programming (including the Super Bowl, Premier League matches, and WWE wrestling), topped off with dozens of Peacock Originals and Spanish language content too.

Below are just a few crowd-pleasing titles available to enjoy on Peacock right now:

Movies:

The Harry Potter collection

How to Train You Dragon

The Matrix

Casino

The Hurt Locker

Bad Boys

The Big Lebowski

Dallas Buyers Club

My Girl

Brokeback Mountain

Boo! A Madea Halloween

Psycho

Trainwreck

Bridesmaids

TV Shows