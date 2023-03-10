FAQs

How much is a Peacock TV membership? Peacock TV offers two different paid plans, the Premium plan, which costs $4.99 a month, or $49.99 a year, and the Premium Plus plan, for $9.99 a month and $99.99 annually.



Both plans get you access to Peacock's entire library of shows, movies, and sports, but the Premium plan includes Ads, and Premium Plus is mostly Ad-free.

Does Peacock TV offer discounts? The easiest way to get a Peacock TV discount is to sign up for an annual plan versus paying month to month. The streaming service offers a 17% discount with annual billing, allowing you to save $10 on the Premium plan and $20 on the ad-free Premium Plus plan.



You can also find Peacock TV promo codes throughout the year, allowing you to save on monthly and annual subscriptions and receive free upgrades and access to free trials. We've seen impressive discounts in the past, like up to 50% off subscriptions, so it's worth browsing for available Peacock TV promo codes.

What channels do you get with Peacock TV? Peacock TV's content library includes NBC favorites like Dateline, 30 Rock, and The Office and original shows and movies such as Dr. Death and the Real Housewives of Miami. You're also getting access to over 50+ channels, including live news and sports, as well as Hallmark, which includes the popular Hallmark channel and the Hallmark Movies and Mysteries,



Perhaps the most popular TV show on Peacock right now is Yellowstone, which moved from the Paramount Plus streaming service to Peacock TV in 2020. You can stream seasons one through four of Yellowstone, and we expect season five to be available at Peacock soon.

How to cancel Peacock TV You can cancel your Peacock TV subscription at any time and still be able to watch a limited amount of content for free. To cancel, log in to your account and go to plans and payments, select change or cancel and choose cancel plan.



If you signed up with Peacock TV through a third party, like Google or Roku, you'd need to cancel your plan directly through the site you signed up with. Peacock lists third-party sites with direct links to cancel your plan.



How do I contact Peacock TV customer service? You can contact the Peacock TV customer service team by calling (212) 664-7864. Alternatively, you can contact them online via their social media channels, live chat or email.

Hints and tips

Sign up for annual memberships: To get the cheapest Peacock TV plan, you need to sign up for an annual membership, which gets you a 17% discount. That means you can save $10 on the Premium plan ($49.99/yr) and $20 on the ad-free Premium Plus plan ($99.99/yr).

Take advantage of Peacock Promo codes: Several Peacock TV promo codes are offered throughout the year, including subscription discounts of up to 50% off. You'll also find promo codes that provide free Peacock TV trials and upgrades to the Premium Plus plan.

Free upgrade for Spectrum customers: For a limited time, Peacock TV is offering 12 months of Premium Plus for free for qualified Spectrum customers. You can sign up through Peacock's website, and after entering your email address, you'll be redirected to log in with your existing Spectrum account.

Devices that support Peacock TV: Peacock TV is available on a wide range of devices, which include web browsers, mobile and tablet devices, and streaming apps like Roku, Apple TV, and Fire TV.