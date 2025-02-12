This bargain Peacock deal let's you watch 2025's Oscar nominees for less – here are 3 blockbuster movies exclusive to NBC's streaming service

Peacock's annual Premium subscription is currently reduced by 63%

The limited-time offer brings the monthly cost down to just $2.50

Three of 2025's Oscar nominees are exclusively streaming on Peacock

Peacock is looking to tempt new subscribers with a deal that discounts an annual subscription by as much as 63% – and it's one of the best streaming deals I've seen so far in 2025.

That brings down the cost of a 12-month subscription to the streaming service's Premium (with ads) tier from $79.99 to $29.99, which works out to just $2.50 a month and represents an even greater 68% saving on the usual monthly price of $7.99.

Peacock Premium plan: was $79.99 for 12-months now $29.99 at Peacock

Peacock has launched a limited-time offer that discounts its Premium annual plan by a massive 63%, letting you save $50 on the usual price. The deal unlocks access to more than 80,000 hours of content, but be aware that you'll have to put with ads, and you won't have the ability to download certain movies and shows or access NBC Live. It's also only available to new subscribers and expires on February 18, so be quick to snap up this great saving while it lasts. Use the code 'WINTERSAVINGS' to redeem the offer at checkout.

Peacock's Premium plan includes more than 80,000 hours of movies, TV shows, and live sports to stream, but there are a few limitations compared to Premium Plus. Indeed, you'll have to put up with ads, and you don't have access to downloading content or NBC Live.

While the deal isn't as great as Peacock's Black Friday deal that reduced the same annual plan to $19.99, it comes at a great time for anyone looking to watch some of 2025's Oscar nominees. Some of them are streaming exclusively (or will eventually) on Peacock, so here are three you won't want to miss:

Conclave

CONCLAVE - Official Trailer [HD] - Only In Theaters October 25 - YouTube Watch On

Conclave is one of the biggest new movies in focus this awards season. The critically-acclaimed papal thriller has already won a Golden Globe for Best Screenplay, has been nominated for eight Academy Awards, and is the frontrunner for the 2025 BAFTAs, which takes place this Sunday (February 16) in the UK. Directed by Edward Berger (All Quiet on the Western Front), it includes incredible performances from Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci and John Lithgow, who all play cardinals looking to be elected as the new pope. And thanks to Peacock, you can stream it now – praise be!

The Wild Robot

The Wild Robot | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

When an independent animation about a lost cat named Flow won this year's Golden Globe for Best Animated Film, it caused a huge upset. Mainly because it beat out rivals like the world's highest grossing animation ever Inside Out 2 and DreamWorks' The Wild Robot, which are among the best movies of 2024. With the BAFTAs and Oscars still to come, The Wild Robot isn't one to ignore. Before you rush off to stream it on Peacock, though, make sure to read TechRadar's exclusive interview with director Chris Sanders on "making the film of lifetime".

Wicked Part One

Wicked - Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

While Wicked Part One isn't yet streaming anywhere, we know that it'll eventually come to Peacock (after all, it's a Universal Pictures movie). When that might do isn't clear – it wasn't listed on Peacock's February 2025 schedule, so it might come to the platform until March, which would be roughly four months after its November 2024 release in theaters. Regardless of when it arrives, you'll absolutely want to be signed up to watch this blockbuster hit with 95% on Rotten Tomatoes from the audience (at the time of writing). And, with Wicked Part One set to compete for numerous BAFTAs and Oscars to come, you'll want to watch this magical movie at home if you somehow missed it on the big screen.