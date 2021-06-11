Sling TV channels explained: what do you get with its plans

The perfect complimentary streaming service to have alongside the likes of Netflix and Disney Plus, Sling TV brings those in the US all the charm of live TV viewing without the hefty cable provider cost.

With multiple plans on offer - as well as channels and bundles that can be added - it's fair to say what Sling TV channels you get with what plan can get bemusing. However, we're here to cut through the confusion and ensure you subscribe to the right Sling TV plan for you.

With over 50 stations and hundreds of on-demand TV shows and movies, here's all the Sling TV channels explained - including which package offers what, and additions you can make to your Sling TV plan with extra TV bundles and premium channels like Starz and, of course, DogTV.

Sling TV channels explained: what's the difference between Sling TV Orange and Blue?

Sling TV channels are split into areas of interest. While Sling TV Blue offers you over 40+ entertainment and news channels, Sling TV Orange has 30+ channels more focussed towards sports fans and families, with plenty of child-friendly content available.

It's also worth noting another key difference between Sling TV Blue and Orange is streaming limitations. With Sling Orange, you can only enjoy one stream at a time, whereas Sling TV Blue allows you to have three simultaneous streams at any one time. This means, if you decide to get both plans, you'll get the option of up to four streams at the same time.

Read on for what you can get from Sling Blue and Orange with our Sling TV channels list.

The complete Sling TV channels list:

Channel Sling Blue Sling Orange ESPN No Yes TNT Yes Yes CNN Yes Yes Investigation Discovery Yes Yes HGTV Yes Yes Nick Jr. Yes Yes History Channel Yes Yes AMC Yes Yes A&E Yes Yes Food Network Yes Yes Disney Channel No Yes TBS Yes Yes Comedy Central Yes Yes IFC Yes Yes BBC America Yes Yes Travel Channel Yes Yes Cartoon Network Yes Yes BET Yes Yes EXPIX Drive-In Yes Yes Lifetime Yes Yes Viceland Yes Yes AXS TV Yes Yes Fuse Yes Yes Newsy Yes Yes ESPN 2 No Yes ESPN 3 No Yes Freeform No Yes Bloomberg Television Yes Yes MotorTrend No Yes Cheddar Yes Yes Local Now Yes Yes Comet No Yes Stadium Yes Yes NFL Network Yes No Fox News Yes No MSNBC Yes No Bravo Yes No FOX Sports 1 Yes No USA Yes No TLC Yes No E! Yes No SYFY Yes No National Geographic Yes No truTV Yes No HLN Yes No NBC Sports Network Yes No FOX Yes No NBC Yes No

What Sling TV channel add-ons are there?

Whichever Sling TV channel bundle you go for, there is still plenty of customization that can be done to your subscription. If you opt for Sling Orange or both, you can add PPV boxing events to your subscription.

In addition to that, you can include a number of extras to watch with your Sling TV package, which are as follows:

Total TV - $27

Increased cloud DVR Storage (200 hours) –$5

Sports Extra - $15

Comedy Extra - $6

Kids Extra - $6

News Extra - $6

Lifestyle Extra - $6

Hollywood Extra - $6

Heartland Extra - $6

4 Extras Deal - $13

The Total TV Deal bundles up every extra listed above, coming to $52 a month. The Sing TV price, then, is rate that proves far cheaper than most cable provider offerings.

Also available are a range of a-la-carte channels, so you can personalize your viewing line-up with premium channels including Starz, Showtime, Hallmark Movies Now, and Screamflix, all costing between an additional $3 and $10 more.

Showtime - $5

We TV - $6

Starz - $5

Epix - $5

Acorn - $6

Bet+ - $10

Cinemoi - $3

Cinefest - $5

Cocina On $3

Comedy Dynamics - $5

ConTv - $5

The Country Network - $3

CuriosityStream - $3

Docurama - $5

Dove Channel - $5

DogTV - $5

Dox - $3

Echoboom Sports - $6

Flixlatino - $3

Gallery - $5

Grokker - $7

Hallmark Movies Now - $6

Here TV $8

Hi-Yah! - $3

Hopster $5

IFC Films Unlimited - $6

Kartoon Channel -$4

Lion Mountain TV - $3

MagellanTV - $5

Magnolia Secrets - $5

Monsters & Nightmares - $3

Noggin - $8

Outside TV Features - $5

Pantaya - $6

PlayKids - $5

Qello Concerts by Stingray - $8

Screamflix - $3

Shudder - $6

Stringray Karaoke - $7

Sundance Now $7

Sony Liv - $6

True Royalty TV - $6

Tastemade+ - $3

TumeBooks - $5

ALLBLK - $5

UP Faith & Family - $5

Warriors & Gangsters - $3

What Sling TV channels can I watch in my area?

No need to pay an additional fee, with Sling TV you'll be able to get local coverage for your area across ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, PBS, Univision and Telemundo. Local news channels will be available with Sling Blue or when you opt for both Sling Blue and Orange, as Blue is the package that offers access to news-based channels.

With Sling Blue, you can watch live local programming from both NBC and Fox across the US. You can find out more about watching Sling TV channels in your area on Sling TV's website.

Sling TV channels vs Hulu live channels

When it comes to Sling TV's key competitors, Hulu and its Live TV package is likely the most similar in terms of its offering of both on-demand TV shows and movies, as well as the option to tune into live broadcasting.

While Sling TV offers 50 channels when bundling together both its Blue and Orange plans, Hulu + Live TV brings you over 75 channels to watch live. These include channels like The CW, VH1, and MTV, as well as some of the same channels as Sling TV, such as CBS, Fox, and ESPN.

More does come at a price, though, setting you back $64.99 a month for the Hulu + Live TV package. There is the option of a 7-day Hulu free trial, though, and it's fair to say Hulu makes a big name for itself in terms of its quality entertainment, from Hulu originals like Palm Springs to The Handmaid's Tale.

Meanwhile Sling TV sets you back $25 a month for its full selection of channels across its Blue and Orange plans, with the option to pay additional fees for content from the likes of Starz and Showtime. There is no Sling TV free trial currently in sight, that doesn't mean Sling TV is void of a good deal. In fact, Sling TV deals are an almost permanent fixture, including its $10 offer for the first month of your Sling TV membership.

Really, it comes down to personal preference and what you want to watch, as well as your budget, with both Sling TV and Hulu offering fantastic cord-cutter options for those who still want to watch live TV.

