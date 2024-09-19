Things move fast in Gotham. Set just a week after the events of Matt Reeves’ The Batman (2022), Colin Farrell returns as gnarly mobster Oswald Cobb for this thrilling HBO miniseries. Read on below where we explain how to watch The Penguin online now and stream every episode from anywhere.

Following the death of mobster Carmine Falcone in Reeve’s acclaimed feature film The Batman, there’s a power vacuum in Gotham. And, in pursuit of glory and the American Dream, Oswald (Academy Award-nominee Farrell) rushes in to fill its criminal underbelly.

Yes, it is DC Comics meets The Sopranos in this origin story focusing on The Penguin’s rise to power, with Sofia Falcone (Milioti, The Wolf of Wall Street), aka “The Hangman,” recently released from Arkham Asylum and looking to inherit her dad’s empire.

The 8-part drama has already gained acclaim ahead of Reeves’ The Batman Part II next year. Here's how to watch The Penguin online and stream every episode from anywhere.

Where to watch The Penguin

Where to watch The Penguin online in the US

US viewers can watch The Penguin on HBO and Max (from $9.99/month) when it debuts on Thursday, September 19 at 9pm ET/PT. Subsequent episodes air every Sunday from September 29 at 9pm ET/PT. No cable? You can watch HBO through cord cutter services like Sling TV, DirecTV or YouTube TV. You can also get Max as a part of the Disney Plus bundle.

How to watch The Penguin from anywhere

For those away from home looking to watch The Penguin when it debuts, you’ll be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN allows you to stream online, no matter where you are.

How to watch The Penguin online in the UK

Welcome back to Gotham! UK Viewers can watch The Penguin at the same time as US audiences through Sky Atlantic, beginning from Friday, September 20 at 2am BST. The series broadcast schedule will shift following the premiere. Subsequent episodes will arrive every Monday in the UK beginning September 30, and remain in this timeslot until the series conclusion on November 11. The Penguin is available to stream via the Sky Go service. If you're not yet a Sky customer, check out the best Sky TV deals and packages or try Sky's Now streaming platform.

How to watch The Penguin in Canada

Canadians can watch The Penguin online at the same time as their American neighbors, from Thursday, September 19 at 9pm ET/PT. The HBO series is available to stream with a Crave subscription. Note that after the series debut, the next episode won't be until Sunday, September 29, with all new episodes airing every Sunday in the same time slot. Crave plans starts from CA$9.99 a month (plus tax) after a 7-day free trial.

How to watch The Penguin online in Australia

Australians can watch The Penguin online with a subscription to Binge beginning from Friday, September 20, with episodes arriving to stream from 11am AEST. Subsequent episodes will arrive from every Monday from September 30. Binge plans cost from AU$10 a month after a 14-day free trial. You could also opt to watch The Penguin via Foxtel Now, which offers a 10-day free trial.

The Penguin cast

Colin Farrell as The Penguin

Cristin Milioti as Sofia Falcone

Rhenzy Feliz as Victor Aguilar

Mark Strong as Carmine Falcone

Michael Kelly as Johnny Vitti

Shohreh Aghdashloo as Nadia Maron

Deirdre O'Connell as Francis Cobb

Clancy Brown as Salvatore Maroni

James Madio as Milos Grapa

Scott Cohen as Luca Falcone

Michael Zegen as Alberto Falcone

Carmen Ejogo as Eve Karlo

Theo Rossi as Dr. Julian Rush

The Penguin episode schedule

The Penguin is a miniseries that consists of eight, one-hour-long episodes. It will debut on Thursday, September 19 with remaining episodes airing on Sundays. You can find the weekly broadcast schedule below:

Episode 1: Thursday, September 19 (US, CA) / Friday, September 20 (UK, AU)

Thursday, September 19 (US, CA) / Friday, September 20 (UK, AU) Episode 2: Sunday, September 29 (US, CA) / Monday, September 30 (UK, AU)

Sunday, September 29 (US, CA) / Monday, September 30 (UK, AU) Episode 3: Sunday, October 6 (US, CA) / Monday, October 7 (UK, AU)

Sunday, October 6 (US, CA) / Monday, October 7 (UK, AU) Episode 4: Sunday, October 13 (US, CA) / Monday, October 14 (UK, AU)

Sunday, October 13 (US, CA) / Monday, October 14 (UK, AU) Episode 5: Sunday, October 20 (US, CA) / Monday, October 21 (UK, AU)

Sunday, October 20 (US, CA) / Monday, October 21 (UK, AU) Episode 6: Sunday, October 27 (US, CA) / Monday, October 28 (UK, AU)

Sunday, October 27 (US, CA) / Monday, October 28 (UK, AU) Episode 7: Sunday, November 3 (US, CA) / Monday, November 4 (UK, AU)

Sunday, November 3 (US, CA) / Monday, November 4 (UK, AU) Episode 8: Sunday, November 10 (US, CA) / Monday, November 11 (UK, AU)