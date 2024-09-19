watch The Penguin online
Colin Farrell transforms into DC Comic’s criminal kingpin
Things move fast in Gotham. Set just a week after the events of Matt Reeves’ The Batman (2022), Colin Farrell returns as gnarly mobster Oswald Cobb for this thrilling HBO miniseries. Read on below where we explain how to watch The Penguin online now and stream every episode from anywhere.
|Premiere date: Thurs, Sept 19 – 9pm ET/PT
|New episodes: Sundays from Sept 29 – 9pm ET/PT
|TV Network: HBO
|Stream: Max (US) | Crave (CA) | Binge (AUS) | Sky TV or
|Use NordVPN to watch any stream
Following the death of mobster Carmine Falcone in Reeve’s acclaimed feature film The Batman, there’s a power vacuum in Gotham. And, in pursuit of glory and the American Dream, Oswald (Academy Award-nominee Farrell) rushes in to fill its criminal underbelly.
Yes, it is DC Comics meets The Sopranos in this origin story focusing on The Penguin’s rise to power, with Sofia Falcone (Milioti, The Wolf of Wall Street), aka “The Hangman,” recently released from Arkham Asylum and looking to inherit her dad’s empire.
The 8-part drama has already gained acclaim ahead of Reeves’ The Batman Part II next year. Here's how to watch The Penguin online and stream every episode from anywhere.
Where to watch The Penguin
Where to watch The Penguin online in the US
US viewers can watch The Penguin on HBO and Max (from $9.99/month) when it debuts on Thursday, September 19 at 9pm ET/PT.
Subsequent episodes air every Sunday from September 29 at 9pm ET/PT.
No cable? You can watch HBO through cord cutter services like Sling TV, DirecTV or YouTube TV. You can also get Max as a part of the Disney Plus bundle.
How to watch The Penguin from anywhere
For those away from home looking to watch The Penguin when it debuts, you’ll be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN allows you to stream online, no matter where you are.
Use a VPN to watch The Penguin online from anywhere:
NordVPN – get the world's best VPN
We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.
The best value plan is the two-year deal which sets the price at $3.99 per month, and includes an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. There's also an all-important 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you.
How to watch The Penguin online in the UK
Welcome back to Gotham! UK Viewers can watch The Penguin at the same time as US audiences through Sky Atlantic, beginning from Friday, September 20 at 2am BST.
The series broadcast schedule will shift following the premiere. Subsequent episodes will arrive every Monday in the UK beginning September 30, and remain in this timeslot until the series conclusion on November 11.
The Penguin is available to stream via the Sky Go service. If you're not yet a Sky customer, check out the best Sky TV deals and packages or try Sky's Now streaming platform.
How to watch The Penguin in Canada
Canadians can watch The Penguin online at the same time as their American neighbors, from Thursday, September 19 at 9pm ET/PT. The HBO series is available to stream with a Crave subscription.
Note that after the series debut, the next episode won't be until Sunday, September 29, with all new episodes airing every Sunday in the same time slot.
Crave plans starts from CA$9.99 a month (plus tax) after a 7-day free trial.
How to watch The Penguin online in Australia
Australians can watch The Penguin online with a subscription to Binge beginning from Friday, September 20, with episodes arriving to stream from 11am AEST. Subsequent episodes will arrive from every Monday from September 30.
Binge plans cost from AU$10 a month after a 14-day free trial. You could also opt to watch The Penguin via Foxtel Now, which offers a 10-day free trial.
The Penguin cast
- Colin Farrell as The Penguin
- Cristin Milioti as Sofia Falcone
- Rhenzy Feliz as Victor Aguilar
- Mark Strong as Carmine Falcone
- Michael Kelly as Johnny Vitti
- Shohreh Aghdashloo as Nadia Maron
- Deirdre O'Connell as Francis Cobb
- Clancy Brown as Salvatore Maroni
- James Madio as Milos Grapa
- Scott Cohen as Luca Falcone
- Michael Zegen as Alberto Falcone
- Carmen Ejogo as Eve Karlo
- Theo Rossi as Dr. Julian Rush
The Penguin episode schedule
The Penguin is a miniseries that consists of eight, one-hour-long episodes. It will debut on Thursday, September 19 with remaining episodes airing on Sundays. You can find the weekly broadcast schedule below:
- Episode 1: Thursday, September 19 (US, CA) / Friday, September 20 (UK, AU)
- Episode 2: Sunday, September 29 (US, CA) / Monday, September 30 (UK, AU)
- Episode 3: Sunday, October 6 (US, CA) / Monday, October 7 (UK, AU)
- Episode 4: Sunday, October 13 (US, CA) / Monday, October 14 (UK, AU)
- Episode 5: Sunday, October 20 (US, CA) / Monday, October 21 (UK, AU)
- Episode 6: Sunday, October 27 (US, CA) / Monday, October 28 (UK, AU)
- Episode 7: Sunday, November 3 (US, CA) / Monday, November 4 (UK, AU)
- Episode 8: Sunday, November 10 (US, CA) / Monday, November 11 (UK, AU)
Disclaimer
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Daniel Pateman is a freelance writer, producing articles across the cultural spectrum for magazines like Aesthetica, Photomonitor, The Brooklyn Rail and This is Tomorrow. He also provides text-writing services to individual curators and artists worldwide, and has had work published internationally. His favourite film genre is horror (bring on Scream 5!) and he never tires of listening to Absolute 80s on the radio.