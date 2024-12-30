No subscription needed! Apple TV Plus will be free for everyone this weekend ahead of Severance season 2 premiere

From January 4th to 5th, 2025, Apple TV Plus will be free.

Apple TV Plus will let anyone stream its content.

Take advantage and watch shows like Severance and Ted Lasso for no cost.

After a few teasers across its social channels, Apple TV Plus has confirmed via Instagram (see post below) that a free weekend of streaming is coming in fast. So whether you want to watch some Ted Lasso, Shrinking, or get caught up on Severance but don’t want to sign up – either as a new customer or a returning one – to Apple TV Plus, this is your chance to watch anything from its entire library for free.

From January 4–5, 2025 – likely a whole 48-hour event – you’ll be able to stream any of the Apple TV Plus original TV shows, movies, and documentaries for free. It’s not just occurring shortly after the holiday season and just four days into 2025, but it’s also right before the much-anticipated season 2 of Severance begins streaming on January 17, 2025.

Further, considering the teasers and free-weekend formal announcement all feature characters from the show, the timing of this free weekend likely isn’t a coincidence. It could serve to build up hype around the show’s return and even encourage folks who haven’t ventured into the halls of ‘Lumen’s’ halls to do so without needing to subscribe.

While free weekends for streaming services aren’t unheard of, this is the first for Apple TV Plus. The streaming service routinely offers an Apple TV Plus free trial of about seven days, but that requires a sign-up. And the timing comes before a major series return and at a time when there is a boatload of great content to watch on Apple TV Plus.

There is plenty to watch on the service, including Mythic Quest, Schmigadoon!, The Morning Show, Ted Lasso, Slow Horses, and For All Mankind, among many others. You can see TechRadar’s full list of the best Apple TV Plus shows here, which will give you an idea of where to start this upcoming weekend. And when you're done there, make sure to check on our ranking of the best Apple TV Plus movies for more.

While you can find Apple TV Plus’ vast library of content within the Apple TV app on the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV 4K streaming box, it’s available on other devices, too, and even on the web. Most major streaming OSs, including Roku, Google TV, and FireOS, offer the Apple TV app for easy streaming, and it’s also built into both Samsung and LG TVs.

Apple TV Plus’ free weekend of streaming will kick off on January 4, 2025, and wrap at the end of January 5, 2025. And while we don’t yet know if it’s available in the UK, Australia, and all countries where the service is available, we’ve reached out to Apple to ask and will update this story if we hear back.

