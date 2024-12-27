I just saw a sneak peek of Severance season 2 and Lumon's newest employees raise a lot of questions

It's been a minute since we last saw Tramell Tillman as supervisor Seth Milchick.

Apple TV Plus treated Severance fans to a sneak peek of the first eight-minutes of the new season this Boxing Day, building up even more anticipation (as if there wasn't enough already) for the return of one of the best Apple TV Plus shows.

Severance season 2 will be back on our screens in exactly three weeks from today, with the first episode set to premiere on Friday, January 17, followed by nine more that will be released weekly until the finale airs on Friday, March 21.

To watch the opening scene of the second season, you'll have to head over to the Apple TV app on your phone, tablet or TV, search for the show 'Severance' and scroll down to the section 'Bonus Content', where you'll see 'Season 2 Sneak Peek'.

Need a quick reminder of everything that happened in the first season before jumping back into the next? There's a very helpful recap on the Apple TV Plus YouTube account that'll get you up to speed in under two-minutes (see below).

Severance — Season 1 Recap | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

What does the Severance season 2 sneak peek show?

Spoilers follow for Severance season 1 and the first eight-minutes of season 2.

If you don't mind spoiling the start of Severance season 2 for yourself, then there's a bit to unpack in these first eight minutes that might give us more clues for what's to come – don't expect any of the five biggest fan theories to be answered, though.

The first episode of season 2 sees Mark Scout (Adam Scott) return to his 'innie' at Lumon Industries, after we last saw him awakening in the real world in the season 1 finale to find out his wife is still alive. Understandably, he's a bit frazzled and tense following his escape.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Mark bursts out of the elevator to the jazzy tune of Les McCann's 'Burnin' Coal', giving us our first taste of what will undoubtedly be another phenomenal original soundtrack composed by Theodore Shapiro. This upbeat mix quickly turns more contemplative when the opening theme starts to play.

Like we saw in Severance season 2's stunning new trailer, we see Mark meet new Lumon employees played by Alia Shawkat, Bob Balaban and Stefano Carannante that look to have replaced Helly (Britt Lower), Irving (John Turturro) and Dylan (Zach Cherry).

Don't be distracted by Mark's return to work balloons. (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

It's when Mark is welcomed back to work by his supervisor Seth Milchick (Tramell Tillman) where things start to get interesting. Not only do we learn that it has been five months since the season 1 finale but that Seth has succeeded Harmony Cobel (Patricia Arquette) to become the manager of the 'severed' floor.

The shift in management seems to be a consequence of Mark's team having successfully made contact with their 'outies' and in turn becoming incredibly famous as whistleblowers. So, where is Helly, Irving and Dylan? Seth tells Mark that their 'outies' refused to return to Lumon, but of course Mark's not completely trusting of everything he says, especially after his failed mutiny.

It's here when the clip fades to the Apple TV Plus logo, leaving us with so many more questions: Is Seth telling the truth? Will Helly, Irving and Dylan return? Why did Mark's 'outie' send him back? We'll just have to be patient to find out what happens next, but luckily it's only three more weeks until the full first episode drops.