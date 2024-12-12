Apple TV Plus scores the streaming rights to All of You, a sci-fi romance from the co-creator of Shrinking – and it sounds like it could be my new favorite movie in 2025

Apple TV Plus has landed the streaming rights to the sci-fi romance All of You

The film is written by and stars Shrinking co-creator Brett Goldstein

All of You tells the story of two best friends who have an unspoken love for each other

It's official: Brett Goldstein is breaking into the best Apple TV Plus movies territory – and I couldn't be happier.

Shrinking is one of my favorite Apple TV Plus shows, so when I discovered that the co-creator of the hit comedy series has a movie on its way to Apple TV Plus, I immediately knew that it could very well be my favorite movie in 2025.

Goldstein is a comedy connoisseur, having helped produce and star in the hugely successful Ted Lasso and Shrinking. Now, Apple Original Films has landed the streaming rights to Goldstein's sci-fi romance All of You, which is set to stream in the new year.

All of You premiered at this year's Toronto International Film Festival, and went on to screen at the London Film Festival. Currently, the film has an 83% Rotten Tomatoes score from 24 critics, with Cool Girl Critiques writing in their TIFF 2024 review: "A tender and heartbreaking portrait of love with the right person at the wrong time – this drama’s cynical and cathartic take on the soulmate trope will leave an emotional mark by its final frame."

What is All of You about?

Goldstein penned the script alongside the film's director William Bridges, who won an Emmy Award for his Black Mirror episode U.S.S. Callister. The official plot of All of You is as follows: "When an exciting new test matching soulmates together comes between two best friends, they spend the next 12 years trying to resist the urge to disrupt the paths their lives have taken – marriage, children and tragedy – despite the undeniable feeling they belong together."

Goldstein plays the lead role of Simon, and Imogen Poots stars as his best friend Laura. The cast also includes Steven Cree (Outlander) and Zawe Ashton (The Marvels).

Apple is set to add some exciting titles to its movie library next year, with the new sci-fi mystery thriller The Gorge starring Miles Teller, Anya Taylor-Joy and Sigourney Weaver, as well as Brad Pitt's F1 in June.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors