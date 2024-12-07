Severance season 2's stunning new trailer will make you want to praise Kier over the return of the hit Apple TV Plus show's adorable baby goats

Apple has released the official trailer for season 2 of its multi-award-winning TV Original Severance

The sci-fi mystery-thriller's latest chapter launches on Apple TV Plus in January 2025

Its newest trailer is packed to the rafters with fascinating new mysteries and teases

Prepare your innies and outie accordingly, folks, because Severance season 2's official trailer has dropped – and it's an absolute doozy.

Ahead of the critically-acclaimed Apple TV series return to our screens in January 2025, the tech giant's streaming division has given us our best look yet at the sci-fi mystery-thriller's sophomore outing. Severance 2's first trailer was trippy and unsettling enough, but trust me when I say that there's a lot to unpack from this new, near-three-minute long teaser, too.

Major spoilers follow for Severance season 1!

Severance — Season 2 Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

Set to a slightly unsettling version of Four Tops' iconic Reach Out (I'll Be There) song, the trailer for Severance's second season is full of exciting moments. For starters, we see Mark Scout (Adam Scott) and Seth Milchick (Tramell Tillman) engaging in a cat-and-mouse game within Lumon Industries and in the real world. The pair's various encounters and suspense-filled conversations come after that stunning season 1 finale, which saw Mark and two of his fellow macro data refiners in Helly (Britt Lower) and Irving (John Turturro) successfully put their innies in their outie bodies using Lumon's secretive Overtime Contingency device. We also learned that Helly is Helena Eagan, aka the daughter of Lumon's current CEO Jame Eagan, which is sure to set the proverbial cat among the pigeons.

But I digress. Surprisingly, the group aren't punished by their superiors, but installed as the faces of 'Severance Reform' instead. Clearly, Lumon wants to maintain some form of peace to prevent the quartet from causing any more trouble – but, if I know Mark, Helly, Irving, and Dylan (Zach Cherry), they're going to create even more chaos.

The rest of the multi-award winning show's latest trailer suggests they're going to as well. Indeed, Mark's team are seen discussing the lives of their outies later in the teaser, with Mark finally telling his colleagues that Miss Casey (Dichen Lachman), Lumon's wellness chief, is Mark's presumed dead wife Gemma. Cue shock and awe galore.

Gwendoline Christie is one of many new faces we'll see in season 2 (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

There's plenty more that one of the best Apple TV Plus shows' latest round of footage, too. There's an 'outie' showdown between Mark and Harmony Cobel/Mrs Selvig (Patricia Arquette). There are a few shots of Mark and his team, well, teaming up in the real world to unearth more Lumon secrets. There's the revelation that Christopher Walken's retired Optics and Design manager Burt is alive and well in the real world. Oh, and there are plenty of first looks at season 2's newcomers, including Gwendoline Christie's mysterious Severance character who were desperate to learn more about, someone watching a CCTV recording of the surprise kiss between Mark and Helly from season 1 episode 8, and more unsettling clips that are giving me chills. And, don't worry, we'll be seeing more of those baby goats from Severance's debut season.

Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more. Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Alongside all of the aforementioned actors and the character they play, Jen Tullock's Devon and Michael Chernus' Ricken are also back for as part of season 2's cast. Joining Christie on the new regular cast members front are Sarah Bock (The Coneisseur) and Ólafur Darri Ólafsson (NOS4A2).

Want more details on what lies in store for Mark and company in next season's 10-episode run? Plot wise, there's not much else to glean from its two teasers, nor season 2's story synopsis, which simply reads: "In season two, Mark and his friends learn the dire consequences of trifling with the severance barrier, leading them further down a path of woe". In short: January 2025 can't come soon enough.

Severance season 2 will launch exclusively with a one-episode premiere on Apple TV Plus, aka TechRadar's 2024 best streaming service award winner, on January 17, 2025. New episodes will air weekly until the finale on March 21.