I'm desperate to see more of Gwendoline Christie's character in Severance season 2 after seeing a preview of the returning Apple TV Plus show

Now it's December, we are creeping closer to the highly anticipated release of Severance season two. As one of the best Apple TV shows out there and my personal favorite from one of the best streaming services, I have been impatiently waiting for its return. So, I was thrilled when Vanity Fair dropped a massive exclusive preview full of new images and quotes, and one thing in particular caught my eye.

Vanity Fair's preview teases a little more about Gwendoline Christie's character, one of the newcomers to Severance season two. Right now, our experience within Lumon has not stretched much further than two departments; Macrodata Refinement and Optics and Design, but it looks like her new character is from a new one entirely.

I'm excited about this for many reasons. First of all, knowing we'll be branching out into new areas is great, and secondly, I love Gwendoline Christie. From her portrayal as my favorite Game of Thrones character Brienne of Tarth to her principal character in the Netflix series Wednesday, she always impresses.

Here's just a quick glimpse at what director Ben Stiller and writer and creator Dan Erickson have teased about the series.

What do we know about Gwendoline's character in Severance season 2?

(Image credit: HBO)

Ben Stiller and Dan Erickson have teased some of the new characters showing up in the second season, with Christie's mysterious new arrival among them. And it's exciting stuff because they've teased her character is doing work that's not in an office. To be fair, I never saw that coming when I put together my Severance season two questions piece. Season one felt pretty claustrophobic at times, so there's a chance we're expanding further than we thought.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, they said: "There are three new people in MDR, in the place of our regular group. Lumon is aware that these three Innies [Mark, Helly, and Irving] have somehow breached the severed floor and activated their overtime contingency. The new people who are in place there are somehow in reaction to this. Seeing new people at the desks would definitely bring up questions, especially for Mark."

"In terms of Gwendoline, it’s pretty clear she’s in a different department. She is doing some kind of work where she’s not in an office. There are people who are not in the white-collar aspect of what goes on at Lumon but who get their hands dirty and are working towards other ends. And one of the fun parts of the show I think is also trying to figure out how all these different departments connect with each other."

Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more. Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors