3 of the best shows I watched with my Apple TV Plus free trial

There are some free trials still available for many streaming services like Hulu and Prime Video, but Apple TV Plus is the one that comes out on top for me.

The free trial allows you to discover some of the best Apple TV Plus shows, like Silo, Severance, and Ted Lasso, which will actually make you commit to paying $8.99 / £8.99 / AU$12.99 a month (I'm talking from experience here).

So, whether you've got yourself a free trial to one of the best streaming services or are just curious as to what sort of shows are available on Apple TV Plus, here are three of the best shows I watched for free.

Shrinking season 2

Shrinking — Season 2 Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 94%

94% Age rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Length: ~33 minute episodes

~33 minute episodes Creators: Bill Lawrence, Jason Segel, and Brett Goldstein

Shrinking season 2 stars Jason Segel as grieving therapist Jimmy, who abandons his training and finds himself making huge changes to his patients lives while trying to cope with his own emotional challenges. It's important to mention that one of the best parts of Shrinking is Dr. Paul Rhoades (Harrison Ford), Jimmy's fellow colleague and gruff emotional confidant as he tries to accept his Parkinson's diagnosis.

The hit comedy drama is one of the main reasons I got an Apple TV Plus free trial after the first season became one of my favorite comedy shows. Shrinking strikes the perfect balance of humor and heart as it explores difficult topics like grief, love and loss. It's also the perfect distraction while I wait for a possible Ted Lasso season 4 renewal since it's created by Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein.

Hijack

Hijack — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 90%

90% Age rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Length: ~47 minute episodes

~47 minute episodes Creators: George Kay and Jim Field Smith

Funny enough, I actually watched the last episode of Hijack on a plane because I was so desperate to see what happened that I was willing to stream it anywhere. Hijack is a nail-biting thriller that stars Idris Elba as Sam Nelson, a corporate negotiator whose flight from London to Dubai is hijacked. As he tries to use his professional skills to save everyone onboard, authorities on the ground scramble for answers.

I'm not exaggerating when I say that Hijack surprises you with jaw-dropping twists, edge-of-your-seat thrills, and heart-pounding suspense. Now, I'm eagerly waiting for Hijack season 2 to take off.

Dark Matter

Dark Matter — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 83%

83% Age rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Length: ~52 minute episodes

~52 minute episodes Creator: Blake Crouch

I must admit, Dark Matter does start off slow, but the smart multiverse thriller soon becomes an absorbing and mind-bending addition to Apple TV Plus' sci-fi TV show utopia. Based on Blake Crouch's novel of the same name, Dark Matter follows physicist Jason Dessen (Joel Edgerton), who is abducted into an alternative version of his own life. To return to his real family, Jason embarks on an absurd journey through alternate realities and save them from himself.

Dark Matter is powered by Edgerton's performance as he convincingly plays different versions of Jason and I can't wait to be transported back to another reality in the second season.