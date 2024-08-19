Apple TV Plus confirms Dark Matter is returning for season 2 and I can’t wait for my favorite sci-fi show to transport me to another reality

We think that Dark Matter is one of the best Apple TV Plus shows, and it looks like Apple agrees: it's just greenlit the show for a second season. In a fun post on X, Apple TV Plus posted the teaser image below and said "in this reality, there will be a second season of Dark Matter".

If you haven't seen the show you might not get the joke: Dark Matter is about alternate realities. It follows Jason Dessen (Joel Edgerton) as his existing life is stripped away and he has to fight to get it back. Like my favorite sci-fi shows, it's dark, complicated and occasionally mind-bending – it's also smarter than your average multiverse adventure.

Dark Matter â€” Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

Is Dark Matter worth streaming?

Based on the novel by Blake Crouch, who was head writer and showrunner on the show, Dark Matter is currently sitting with 83% ratings on Rotten Tomatoes from both critics and viewers.

Many people love it as one their favorite sci-fi shows, but some argue that it's perhaps a little overstretched to fill the first season's nine episodes. Nevertheless there's a lot to like here. The Wall Street Journal said that "there is a high level of suspense, tangible tension created by Jason’s dilemmas and by the action-thriller aspects of Dark Matter, and that the acting is first-rate", while The Age said "It’s hard to conceive of a better showcase for Edgerton, a fine actor who is rarely ostentatious." (Don't read the rest of that one if you don't want some mild spoilers.)

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Empire said that it's "not as ambitious as Foundation, nor as brain-taxing as Constellation," but it "hits the spot nonetheless, maintaining Apple's status as the default home of thoughtful, adult-orientated sci-fi".

However, not all critics were so favorable. IndieWire said that "its unflagging gloom and one-note characters limit its capacity to shake anything loose within the audience," while CNN said that "the main problem, which nags at this entire subgenre of science fiction, is the sense that nothing really matters, since every new door/chapter feels as if it’s just a step away from being rewritten or undone."

You can find out for yourself: in this reality, season one of Dark Matter is available to stream on Apple TV Plus.

