Apple TV Plus has good news for one of my favorite shows of 2024: Bad Monkey will return for season 2

Bad Monkey is coming back for a second season

A third season is possible, as the original pitch was for three seasons

Plot details are under wraps but could be inspired by Carl Hiaasen's book

One of my absolute favorite shows on any of the best streaming services this year was Bad Monkey on Apple TV Plus. It's one of the reasons Apple's streaming service was one of our Techradar award winners this year, and my determination to talk endlessly about it at every opportunity may explain why I haven't been invited to any Christmas parties this year.

One of the problems with falling in love with a streaming show is the Netflix curse, which sadly applies to all streamers: it's a business as cut-throat as any of the baddies you'll find in Bad Monkey and many favorite shows end up sleeping with the fishes.

But it looks like Apple is the good guy this time around, because Bad Monkey, one of the best Apple TV Plus shows, is coming back. Back! BACK!

More monkey business

The news was posted on the official Apple TV account on X with just four words: "Bad Monkey. Good news." The post included a short clip of Vince Vaughn and John Ortiz on their familiar beachside chairs before cutting to black and the words: "renewed for season 2".

If you haven't already seen Apple TV Plus' next big comedy from Ted Lasso's co-creator, stop what you're doing and binge it right now. You can thank me later. Based on the book by Carl Hiaasen it's an absolute blast of a Floridian crime caper that's often very funny, occasionally heartbreaking and never less than gripping.

Part of the reason it's such a good show is that every single member of the cast is exceptional. Vaughn as kinda-cop Andrew Yancy is funny and just the right side of annoying to remain likeable rather than insufferable; Jodie Turner-Smith is astonishing as the fierce and frightening Dragon Queen; Rob Delaney and Ronald Peet were spectacular as two very different people whose lives end up in collision; and Crystal the Monkey, who plays Driggs (a monkey), is very good at being a monkey.

I could go on, and often do.

And if news of a second season wasn't enough, it looks like there could be a third. According to writer Bill Lawrence, the show was pitched with a three-season arc in mind. "They were really receptive to it," he says.

As for plot details, they're currently under wraps. But given that Carl Hiaasen's Bad Monkey has a sequel, Razor Girl, that also features Andrew Yancy – and given that Lawrence has previously said he intends to use that book to inspire the second season, you know where to go if you want some spoilers.

Season 1 of Bad Monkey is streaming now on Apple TV Plus.