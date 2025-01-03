Missing Yellowstone? Taylor Sheridan has a hit Western movie with 97% on Rotten Tomatoes on Paramount Plus you have to watch

Taylor Sheridan's Western movie Hell or High Water is available to watch on Paramount Plus

The movie has become a streaming hit eight years after its release

Hell or High Water follows the desperate attempts of two brothers trying to save their family ranch

There's no doubt that Paramount Plus has become the home of neo-Western dramas thanks to the work of TV hitmaker Taylor Sheridan. It all started with his Paramount behemoth Yellowstone, which then spawned into a number of spin-offs like 1883, 1923 and now there are even more in the works.

While Sheridan has mastered the craft of TV making, he's also an acclaimed film writer with the likes of Sicario, Wind River and Hell or High Water all sharing similarities to his small-screen dramas. But if you're looking for more cowboy chaos after the Yellowstone season 5 finale, Sheridan's hit Western movie Hell or High Water was one of the new December arrivals on Paramount Plus in the US.

Eight years after its release, Hell or High Water has now become a streaming hit and has been climbing the top 10 most-watched movies on Paramount Plus, according to MovieWeb. Hell or High Water was also a major success outside of the streaming world as the film earned Sheridan an Oscar nomination for his script, and was also nominated for Best Picture, Best Editing, and Best Supporting Actor for Jeff Bridges.

What is Hell or High Water about?

Hell or High Water follows two struggling brothers, Toby (Chris Pine) and ex-convict Tanner (Ben Foster) who plan a series of heists against the bank that's about to foreclose on their family ranch. Trying to stop them is Texas Ranger Marcus (Jeff Bridges), but as the pair plot their final robbery, they must also contend with a cunning lawman who isn't ready to back down.

Stories revolving around crime and the challenging lives of the oppressed are Sheridan's signature angles for some of the best Paramount Plus shows. Both Hell or High Water and Yellowstone prove his expertise within the Western genre and his ability to reinvent it in a modern setting. There's plenty of compelling performances, heart-pounding action, and gripping themes of economic desperation to keep you hooked after the Yellowstone finale.

With a 97% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, Hell or High Water goes down as one of the best Paramount Plus movies, but you don't need a subscription to one of the best streaming services to watch this Sheridan spectacle as it's available on Netflix in both the UK and Australia too.

