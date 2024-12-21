Yellowjackets season 3: release date, cast, trailer and more news and rumors about the hit Paramount Plus show

Yellowjackets season 3: key information - Renewed in December 2022

- Will be released on February 14, 2025

- First trailer officially revealed

- Main cast expected to return

- Hilary Swank and Joel McHale to guest star

- No official plot details released yet

- Season 2 finale teases potential story threads

- Showrunners have plans for more seasons

Yellowjackets season 3 is undoubtedly hotly-anticipated considering it's one of the best shows on Paramount Plus. A delicious mix of survival thriller and coming-of-age drama, the show follows two timelines – one in 1996 as a group of female high school soccer players find themselves deserted in the wilderness after their plane crashes, and one, in the present day where they're attempting to cope with the fallout.

Season 1 and 2 laid out the girls fight for survival, resorting to cannibalism to stay alive. Yet, in the present-day timeline, the survivors are still trying to piece their lives back together, 25 years on, with the past coming back to haunt them. As the show’s official logline says, “the past is never really past”.

Season 3 returns on February 14, 2025. Yes, that's Valentines Day, and no, we're not expecting Yellowjackets to suddenly become a romance. Though, even as a show filled with horror and hard-to-watch moments, there's still a multitude of storylines to explore in season 3, one of which delves deeper into a connection. Here's everything you need to know from cast predictions, to plot speculation, and more.



Full spoilers follow for Yellowjackets season 1 and 2. Potential spoilers are also discussed for season 3.

A post shared by Yellowjackets (@yellowjackets) A photo posted by on

Yellowjackets season 3 officially has a release date – and it's February 14, 2025. The show was renewed back in December 2022, before season 2 was even released, so it's no surprise that we've got news to share. The first two episodes will drop on Valentine's Day, if you're craving a thrilling night-in, and the rest will follow on February 16.

Entertainment Weekly previously reported a bonus episode was coming to bridge the gap between season 2 and 3, though Lyle confirmed: “The truth is that there is a bonus episode but we may need to wait a bit longer for it.” There's not long left for this secret drop to happen, but we'll keep our eyes peeled.

Yellowjackets season 3 trailer

Yellowjackets Season 3 First Look 🔪 - YouTube Watch On

The Yellowjackets season 3 trailer teases more spine-chilling savagery and was unveiled in early December, just a couple of months before season 3's arrival. Across 80 seconds, it hints that: “the past will come back to haunt you", which is suitably apt for the way Yellowjackets has gone so far.

It also continues to tease that someone is trying to kill the island’s survivors. And that's not the only threat as an unknown person is seen hiding behind a Yellowjackets survivors’ notorious cannibalism mask, meaning there’s most likely going to be more people-eating in season 3. Most notably though is a brief glimpse at Hilary Swank's guest-starring role. Though we don't know who she plays yet, it seems she's been bloodied by something and doesn't look particularly calm about it.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Yellowjackets season 3 confirmed cast

Taissa, Van, Jeff and Shauna in Yellowjackets season 3 (Image credit: Paramount Plus)

Spoilers follow for Yellowjackets season 1 and 2.

Here's the confirmed cast for Yellowjackets season 3 so far:

Melanie Lynskey as Shauna

Christina Ricci as Misty

Tawny Cypress as Taissa

Simone Kessell as Lottie

Lauren Ambros as Van

Sophie Nélisse as young Shauna

Sophie Thatcher as young Natalie

Samantha Hanratty as young Misty

Courtney Eaton as young Lottie

Jasmin Savoy Brown as young Taissa

Liv Hewson as young Van

Steven Kreuger as Coach Ben

Elijah Wood as Adam

Hilary Swank as TBC

Joel McHale as TBC

There’s two new cast members joining Yellowjackets season 3; Hilary Swank and Joel McHale. Deadline revealed in September 2024 that Swank was joining the cast as a recurring guest star. In the report, it also said: “I hear there is an option for her to become a series regular should the hit series get a fourth season.” From the trailer featured above, we know that she exists in the present-day timeline, though her character is yet to be revealed. For Joel McHale, as per Variety, Yellowjackets season 3 will also see the Community alum guest star. Though exact details of his character are also being kept firmly under wraps.

Yellowjackets season 3 story synopsis and rumors

What's next for Misty in Yellowjackets season 3? (Image credit: Paramount Plus)

Full spoilers follow for Yellowjackets seasons 1 and 2.

There’s a lot to discuss when it comes to where Yellowjackets season 3 could take the story next. In an exclusive first look, Entertainment Weekly spoke to co-creator Ashley Lyle who revealed that, “there’s a little bit of a time jump in both timelines” in season 3.

The best place to start when it comes to the plot synopsis for Yellowjackets season 3 is by taking a look at the season 2 finale where both timelines were in trouble. In the past, the shelter where the girls had been staying was burnt to the ground in an epic finale. How? It appears as though Coach Ben was responsible, as well as locking the girls inside, since he was last seen standing outside with a box of matches. Very suspicious.

The group also have a new leader and Antler Queen – Natalie. While Shauna was left seething from the choice that Lottie made, there’s clearly some tensions to explore in season 3. During an interview with EW, Sophie Thatcher who plays young Natalie said: “I have no idea if people will actually follow through with her being leader. That’s exciting to think about. But the writers are always surprising us.”

Season 2 saw Lottie's wellness retreat take center stage (Image credit: Paramount Plus)

In the present-day timeline, Shauna became the next target as Lottie led the women on another hunt. Though she’s saved, by her daughter, just in time. Lottie, Van, Natalie, Misty, Taissa, and Shauna reunited at Lottie's sinister wellness retreat.

The reunion quickly took a turn when Lottie stated that they needed to sacrifice someone to the wilderness, beginning the ritual they created in the past. From this stemmed one of the most shocking parts of the season 2 finale, the death of Natalie (Juliette Lewis). Viewers witnessed as she was accidentally killed by Misty (Christina Ricci), who was trying to save her and kill Lisa instead. The repercussions of which are sure to play out in season 3.

Nickerson reveals plans to further explore Van and Taissa's relationship (Image credit: Paramount Plus)

Plus, there’s the relationship between Van and Taissa to explore. Co-creator Bart Nickerson told EW: “One of the things that we have always been trying to play with, but maybe this season even more so is that, as a result of a lot of their experiences, they’ve obviously put a lot of terrible stuff away, but they’re also trying to recapture some of the best of themselves from that time, too. Some of that will be explored through that relationship.”



Speaking with Vanity Fair, Lyle said, when it comes to season 3, there's "at least two very big questions" that they'll be answering. Adding: "We are going to learn more about what happened in the wilderness that they are so afraid of coming out. We hope it will be both satisfying and at times unexpected." Plus, in a X/Twitter post, she said: "Are we gonna get weirder? Probably! Will the fallout of *redacted*’s death affect our (anti)heroes in massive ways? Will our girls’ struggle to survive against the elements (and themselves) get even down and dirtier? Do we still have to tell the story of Pit Girl? You betcha!"

Where to watch Yellowjackets season 1 and 2?

Yellowjackets is available for Paramount Plus with Showtime subscribers (Image credit: Paramount Plus)

Wondering how to watch Yellowjackets season 1 and 2? Both seasons of Yellowjackets are available to stream for those with a Paramount Plus with Showtime subscription, one of the best streaming services right now.

Will Yellowjackets return after season 3?

For Yellowjackets, there's a lot more story to explore (Image credit: Paramount Plus)

While there's no official news around Yellowjackets season 4, the show was renewed for season 3 before season 2 even came out, so there could be something to share sooner rather than later. Though Melanie Lynskey, who plays Shauna, posted on X/Twitter: "Look I'll do this show forever if they let me."

And it appears while it may not be forever, there could at least be a couple more seasons of Yellowjackets coming. Speaking with EW, Lyle revealed: "The original plan was about five seasons, and we feel like we're still on track for that." Though she added: "There's always room for things,' though "we don't really see this as being more than a five-season show. I think that there are shows that can go forever, but I think that when you're telling such a deeply serialized story and it's about these characters' lives, you want to reach a satisfying conclusion and not just drag things out forever."

For more Max-focused coverage, read our guides on the best Max shows, best Max movies, The Last of Us season 2, and Peacemaker season 2.