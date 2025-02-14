How to watch Yellowjackets season 3 online and on TV – stream twisted survival horror from anywhere

While that long teased bonus episode never did arrive, Yellowjackets fans rejoice – it’s time to feast. Summer has arrived in the wilderness, but there’s still plenty of tension as the girls continue their struggle for survival, and devour a teammate or two. So keep reading as we explain how to watch Yellowjackets season 3 online from anywhere in the world.

Season 2 saw a shocking conclusion in both the past and the present. In the present, a shocking death cast a dark shadow over the women's attempt to purge Lottie (Simone Kessell) of her demons although thanks to the efforts of Walter (Elijah Wood), they may have gotten away with murder(s). Back in the wilderness, the girls enjoyed a costly feast, but full bellies matter little when your only shelter burns down and casts you out into the bitter winter snow.

Season 3’s 90s timeline will see the remaining Yellowjackets living out in the wild as summer arrives, although don’t expect the more civilised weather to bring similar behaviour. As we can see from the image above, fellow survivors are still very much on the menu as we journey towards the shocking human hunt that opened the pilot episode. In the present, while the women mourn the death of one of their own, they begin to receive sinister letters – and we wouldn’t expect Jeff (Warren Kole) to be behind them this time.

Alongside the usual stellar cast – Melanie Lynskey, Sophie Nélisse, Christina Ricci, Samantha Hanratty, Tawny Cypress, Jasmine Savoy Brown – expect to see some new faces with both Hillary Swank and Joel McHale joining the cast. While neither’s character has been confirmed, we’d expect them to be bad news for the Yellowjackets.

It’s set to be another season of bloody mayhem, 90s grunge and tantalising mysteries, so read on for how to watch Yellowjackets season 3 online, on TV and from anywhere.

How to watch Yellowjackets season 3 from abroad

For those away from home looking to watch Yellowjackets season 3, you’ll be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN allows you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use one of the best VPNs to watch Yellowjackets season 3 from anywhere:

How to watch Yellowjackets season 3 online in the US

In the US, Yellowjackets season 3 will premiere with a Paramount Plus with Showtime double bill on Friday, February 14. The two-part premiere will receive its broadcast debut on Showtime on Sunday, February 16 at 8pm ET/PT. Following episodes will release on streaming every Sunday (starting February 23) with the TV airing going out at 9pm ET/PT the same day. Cord cutters can access Showtime via an OTT service such as Sling TV. The Paramount Plus with Showtime plan is the service's premium tier, costing $12.99 per month for ad-free streaming, Showtime originals and live streaming of your local CBS station. If you're away from home and don’t want to miss out, you can always use a VPN to tune in as you usually would.

How to watch Yellowjackets season 3 online in the UK

Yellowjackets season 3 lands on Paramount Plus in the UK on Friday, February 14 with a two episode premiere. Subsequent episodes will arrive every Sunday, starting February 23. Paramount Plus plans start from £4.99 in the UK, although users of some Sky TV deals and packages may have the streamer included in their subscription. Brits abroad can use a VPN to watch as if they were back in Blighty.

How to watch Yellowjackets season 3 online in Canada

Season 3 of Yellowjackets will stream on Crave in Canada with the double episode premiere arriving Friday, February 16. Episodes will then switch to a Sunday release, as of February 23. Plans start from CA$9.99 a month (plus tax). Crave offers classic HBO series, on-demand movies, Crave originals and Showtime content. Canadians away from might want to try a VPN to watch their usual streaming service from abroad.

How to watch Yellowjackets season 3 online in Australia

Aussies can stream season 3 of Yellowjackets on Paramount Plus from Friday, February 14. The first two episodes will be available to stream on that date, with further episodes dropping on Sundays from February 23. Paramount Plus costs AU$6.99 per month in Oz, or AU$61.99 for the annual plan. Aussies overseas can use a VPN to watch their usual Oz-based streaming service.

What you need to know about Yellowjackets season 3

Yellowjackets season 3 trailer

Yellowjackets | Season 3 Official Trailer | Paramount+ with SHOWTIME - YouTube Watch On

When is Yellowjackets season 3 release date? Season 3 of Yellowjackets will premiere globally on streaming with a double bill on Valentine's Day, Friday, February 14. The episodes will debut on linear TV in the US on Sunday, February 16, with the remaining episodes arriving Sundays for both streaming and broadcast, starting February 23.

Yellowjackets season 3 episode schedule

Episode 1: Friday, February 14

Friday, February 14 Episode 2: Friday, February 14

Friday, February 14 Episode 3: Sunday, February 23

Sunday, February 23 Episode 4: Sunday, March 2

Sunday, March 2 Episode 5: Sunday, March 9

Sunday, March 9 Episode 6: Sunday, March 16

Sunday, March 16 Episode 7: Sunday, March 23

Sunday, March 23 Episode 8: Sunday, March 30

Sunday, March 30 Episode 9: Sunday, April 6

Sunday, April 6 Episode 10: Sunday, April 13

Who is in the cast of Yellowjackets season 3?

What can we expect from Yellowjackets season 3? The official synopsis from Showtime reads: "In season three, as summer arrives, the Yellowjackets face a fragile victory—the brutal winter that nearly claimed them is finally behind them, but distrust in leadership and tension within the team jeopardize their chances of being rescued. In the present, long-buried secrets from their pasts begin to surface. As the women fight to keep their lives from unraveling, they must confront a chilling question: who are they really, and what dark truths are they hiding from each other and themselves?"