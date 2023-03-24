How to watch Yellowjackets season 2 online: stream every episode of the dark thriller starring Christina Ricci

How to watch Yellowjackets season 2

You can stream Yellowjackets season 2 exclusively on Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) in the UK and Australia. If you’re new to the service you'll be entitled to a 7-day free trial. In the US, it's available to stream on Showtime Now, while viewers in Canada can tune in on Crave. Use a VPN to watch new episodes from abroad (opens in new tab) if you're away from home.

The show that makes you envious of the dead, Yellowjackets became an instant TV phenomenon when it depicted the tough and upstanding girls of Wiskayok High School's descent into savagery, bacchanalia and witchcraft. If you thought you'd seen it all, you may want to strap yourselves in again.

Cast your mind back to the very beginning and you'll recall a disturbing flashback to an antler-wearing figure hunting down, killing and feasting upon a helpless teammate in the snow and ice.

Well, the Yellowjackets season 2 trailer shows that winter is beginning to bite out there in the Canadian wilderness, and an incident that the adult survivors have kept buried is eating away at all of them. Were they possessed by a Dionysian entity, as they've come to believe, or did they dream it up because the truth was even worse?

The role of Lottie Matthews in particular is much more pronounced this time around, which can only mean that more twists, turns and supernatural revelations are coming. Follow our guide for full details on how to watch Yellowjackets season 2 online from anywhere.

How to watch Yellowjackets season 2 for FREE in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) Yellowjackets season 2 is exclusive to Showtime Now (opens in new tab) in the US. The show premieres on Friday, March 24. If you’re new to the service, you'll get Showtime FREE for 30 days (opens in new tab), after which time you’ll be required to pay $10.99 a month. And of course, you can cancel your membership at any time. You can find Showtime as a Prime Video channel, a Roku Channel and through Paramount Plus too. Those with cable cutting services DirecTV and FuboTV also have access to both seasons of Yellowjackets on-demand. All of these streaming services are compatible with a whole host of devices, including iOS and Android devices, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox, and many more, so you can watch on whatever is convenient to you.

Watch Yellowjackets season 2 online from anywhere

If you're abroad when Yellowjackets season 2 is released, geo-restrictions will prevent you from connecting to your favored streaming service and catching all of the show’s tense drama.

How to watch Yellowjackets season 2 for FREE in Canada

(opens in new tab) Viewers in Canada will be able to watch Yellowjackets season 2 on Crave, beginning Friday, March 24. If you don’t have cable, you can easily subscribe to Crave’s on-demand service. You’ll need to choose between Crave Total for $19.99 (+tax) a month, or sacrifice simultaneous streams and offline viewing for Crave Mobile for $9.99 a month. First, though, you can enjoy Crave's 7-day FREE trial, available to new subscribers only. Crave offers classic HBO series, on-demand movies, Crave originals and Showtime content, including addictive TV shows like The Gloaming, Dexter, and 30 Rock, in addition to the latest HBO Max releases, such as Succession, Rap Sh!t and We Own This City.

How to watch Yellowjackets season 2 online in Australia

(opens in new tab) In Australia, Yellowjackets season 2 is available to watch on Paramount Plus (opens in new tab), starting Friday, March 24. A subscription to the streaming service costs AU$8.99 per month after a 7-day FREE trial (opens in new tab). As detailed above, if you’re abroad you’ll struggle to connect to any of the streaming services you usually use. The solution? Try using a VPN (opens in new tab) as per our guide above.

How to watch Yellowjackets season 2 in the UK