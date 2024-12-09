Yellowjackets season 3 trailer teases more spine-chilling savagery when the hit Paramount Plus show returns on Valentine's Day

Paramount Plus has released the Yellowjackets season 3 trailer

The trailer teases that someone is wanting to kill the remaining Yellowjackets survivors

Hilary Swank also makes her debut in the new trailer as a new character

It's going to be a rather murderous Valentine's Day indeed as Paramount Plus has released the Yellowjackets season 3 trailer that will premiere on February 14, 2025.

The Yellowjackets teaser, which was released during Saturday's Paramount Plus panel at CCXP 2024 in Brazil, teases what's to come in season 3 of the hit survival drama series following the shocking Yellowjackets season 2 finale.

The ominous trailer (see below) hints that "the past will come back to hunt you" as it soon becomes clear that someone is trying to kill the island's survivors where plenty of savage slaughter occurred after the soccer team's plane crash landed into the wilderness. Meanwhile, someone is seen wearing the Yellowjackets team survivors' notorious cannibalism mask, warning us that more grotesque people-eating is about to take place. We also get a glimpse of Hilary Swank's new character as she seems to be caught up in some trouble herself.

"I can't believe we didn't eat them first"

Yellowjackets Season 3 First Look 🔪 - YouTube Watch On

Yellowjackets follows two timelines in the past and present to tell the story of a high school girls soccer team that crash land deep in the northern wilderness and resort to cannibalism to survive. As per the official logline: “The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans, while also tracking the lives they’ve attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and what began out in the wilderness is far from over.“

Equal parts a survival thriller, psychological horror, and coming-of-age drama, Yellowjackets season 3 will pick up after the dramatic season 2 ending. The third installment of one of the best Paramount Plus shows will feature Hilary Swank and Joel McHale this time around. They will be joining the cast of Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci, Tawny Cypress, Lauren Ambrose, Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Samantha Hanratty, Courtney Eaton, Liv Hewson, Steven Krueger, Warren Kole, Kevin Alves, Sarah Desjardins, and Simone Kessell, with Elijah Wood also returning in a recurring role.

While one of the best streaming services is becoming the home of neo-Western dramas, Yellowjackets became Showtime's biggest original series in years when it debuted in 2021. However, the show was hit with bad news after it was revealed that Yellowjackets was being sued for copyright infringement, having being accused of ripping off the 2015 survival thriller Eden. If you're looking for similar shows to stream while you wait for Yellowjackets season 3 to debut, here are eight more wild dramas worth watching.

