Yellowjackets season 3 is taking you back to the wild as filming finally starts on the hit Paramount Plus show's next entry

If you go down to the woods today, you're in for a big surprise – or at least, you are if you're going to the woods around Vancouver, Canada, because that's where season three of Yellowjackets is finally filming after months of delays. That means we can likely expect Paramount Plus to stream the third season of one of our very favorite shows at some point in 2025.

The news about production commencing comes via Yellowjackets' social media (see posts below), which is starting to tease on-set photos. And we're starting to be teased in interviews too, with Melanie Lynskey telling Collider that "things are going to get very dark for Shauna".

Welcome back, Yellowjackets 🐝 pic.twitter.com/iwUB9f26MwMay 30, 2024

Creator Ashley Lyle is hinting that the girls are going to be even more feral this time around, telling The Wrap (via Digital Spy) that "I will say we see season three as a little bit of a return to season one in terms of the vibe, though. All I will say is that the girls have been out there for a while, and they're thriving."

Here's what we know so far about one of the best Paramount Plus show's return.

Yellowjackets Season 3: what we know so far

We don't as yet know the premiere date for the third season, but we do know that the cast includes Christina Ricci, Tawny Cypress, Liv Hewson, Warren Kole, Courtney Eaton, Samantha Hanratty, Sophie Nélisse, Lauren Ambrose, Jason Ritter, Nuha Jes Izman, Nicole Maines, François Arnaud, Steven Kruger and Nia Sondaya. One name, of course, is conspicuous by its absence after the particularly shocking finale of season two. No spoilers here, but if you know you know.

We know you're starving... #Yellowjackets Season 3 is officially in production. 🎬🐝 pic.twitter.com/R7GBUZkYy2May 14, 2024

Thanks to Yellowjackets' socials we know that Walter is coming back too, with Elijah Wood saying so as he comes out of his trailer, and Lexa Brajas has said that her character Mari is back in the third season. Keeyah King's trailer is labeled 'Teen Akilah', which suggests that we might meet the grown-up Akilah in this season. King played the young character in season one but was replaced by Nia Sondaya in the second season, most likely due to scheduling conflicts.

It's all very exciting, but of course 2025 is also very far away. In the meantime, here are eight fleshy dramas we think Yellowjackets fans will enjoy while they wait for the next instalments of the show.

