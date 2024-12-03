Paramount Plus is one of the best streaming services on offer and for the festive season, the platform introduces animated Christmas specials, documentaries, and the much-anticipated arrival of Dexter prequel series, Dexter: Original Sin. As the last schedule of the year for the streamer, there's a lot on offer. With just under 100 movies on December 1 alone, there's dates throughout the month to mark on your calendar.

While everything new on Paramount Plus in November was seemingly the platform's Christmas offering, there are still a few holiday movies such as Arthur Christmas and A Christmas Caroi to be enjoyed. That's not all, though, as there's cult classics and A-list movies that we'll certainly consider adding to our best Paramount Plus movies list. Here's everything on offer in December.

Everything new on Paramount Plus in December 2024

Arriving on December 1

Hell on Wheels season 1-5 (TV show)

Longmire seasons 1-6 (TV show)

45 Years (movie)

A Christmas Carol (movie)

A.I. Artificial Intelligence (movie)

Annie (movie)

Arthur Christmas (movie)

Bad Moms (movie)

Baywatch (movie)

Bebe’s Kids (movie)

Blade Runner 2049 (movie)

Boogie Nights (movie)

Born on the Fourth of July (movie)

Burn After Reading (movie)

Charlotte’s Web (movie)

Chicago (movie)

Chocolate City (movie)

Christmas Cupid (movie)

Cliffhanger (movie)

Cocktail (movie)

Coneheads (movie)

Contagion (movie)

Critical Condition (movie)

Crocodile Dundee (movie)

Crocodile Dundee II (movie)

Cujo (movie)

Deck The Halls (movie)

Detained (movie)

Disturbia (movie)

Down to Earth (movie)

Edward Scissorhands (movie)

Fear (movie)

Fist Fight (movie)

Free Willy (movie)

Full Metal Jacket (movie)

Get Rich or Die Tryin’ (movie)

Heaven Can Wait (movie)

Hell or High Water (movie)

Her (movie)

Hustle & Flow (movie)

John Grisham’s The Rainmaker (movie)

Judas and the Black Messiah (movie)

Julie & Julia (movie)

King Richard (movie)

L.A. Confidential (movie)

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle Of Life (movie)

Love, Rosie (movie)

Major League (movie)

Malcolm X (movie)

Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas To All! (TV show)

Miracle on 34th Street (movie)

Mirror Mirror (movie)

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation (movie)

Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult (movie)

Nancy Drew (movie)

No Country for Old Men (movie)

Point Break (movie)

Primal Fear (movie)

Rings (movie)

Risky Business (movie)

Rosemary’s Baby (movie)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (movie)

The Back-up Plan (movie)

The Cider House Rules (movie)

The Exorcist (movie)

The Good Liar (movie)

The Iron Giant (movie)

The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain (movie)

The Lovely Bones (movie)

The Matrix (movie)

The Monster Squad (movie)

The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear (movie)

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (movie)

The Outsiders (movie)

The Perfect Holiday (movie)

The Queen (movie)

The Secret Garden (movie)

The Uninvited (movie)

Think Like a Man (movie)

Think Like a Man Too (movie)

This Is Where I Leave You (movie)

Tom and Jerry: A Nutcracker Tale (movie)

Tom and Jerry: Santa’s Little Helpers (movie)

Trading Places (movie)

Unaccompanied Minors (movie)

Wayne’s World 2 (movie)

What Men Want (movie)

What Remains (movie)

Wild Things (movie)

Winter’s Bone (movie)

World Trade Center (movie)

Zodiac (movie)



Arriving on December 2



SpongeBob SquarePants, “SpongeBob & Sandy’s Country Christmas” special (TV show)



Arriving on December 3



as1one: The Israeli-Palestinian Pop Music Journey (documentary)



Arriving on December 4



Peppa Pig: Winter Wonderland (TV show)

Teen Mom Family Reunion season 3 (TV show)



Arriving on December 6



Extreme Movie (movie)

The Honey Trap: A True Story of Love, Lies, and the FBI (documentary)



Arriving on December 8



Joe Bell (movie)

The Score (movie)



Arriving on December 9



The Fabulous Four (movie)



Arriving on December 11



First Wives Club seasons 1-3 (TV show)



Arriving on December 13



Dexter: Original Sin (TV show)



Arriving on December 15



An Evening with Dua Lipa (special)



Arriving on December 19



Nate Bargatze Nashville Christmas (comedy special)



Arriving on December 20



National Christmas Tree Lighting (special)

Josh Groban & Friends Go Home For The Holidays (Christmas special)



Arriving on December 22



The 47th Annual Kennedy Center Honors (TV special)



Arriving on December 27



The Greatest @Home Videos: Holiday Edition (TV show)

Grammy Greats: The Stories Behind the Songs (TV show)



Arriving on December 29



Grammy Greats: The Most Memorable Moments (TV show)



Arriving on December 31



New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash (live event)

5 to 7 (movie)

Aurora: A Love Story (movie)

Backcountry (movie)

Match (movie)

The Riot Club (movie)

The Salvation (movie)

Welcome to New York (movie)

